Kaepernick, 49ers rally past Rams

ST. LOUIS -- With the clock running inside 30 seconds and the 49ers possessing the ball at their 20-yard line, it appeared San Francisco would face an 11-point halftime deficit on the road against an upset-minded foe.

Colin Kaepernick and Brandon Lloyd had other ideas.

The quarterback and wide receiver hooked up on a stunning 80-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter, giving the 49ers momentum in their 31-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Monday night at the Edward Jones Dome.

It was the biggest play in a night full of them for Kaepernick, who completed 22 of 36 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

“They had three timeouts and it was third down, but we wanted points,” 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said, “so we took our shot. Kap made a perfect throw, Brandon did a great job with his double move and then finished the play.”

Related Coverage Preview: 49ers at Rams

The touchdown enabled San Francisco to head for the locker room trailing only 14-10 despite having the ball for only 9:11 of the first 30 minutes.

“It was a huge spark,” San Francisco nose tackle Ian Williams said of the play. “Momentum plays are huge in a game like this.”

From there, San Francisco (4-2) controlled the second half. Kaepernick’s 11-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Anquan Boldin with 9:58 left in the third quarter polished off a 12-play, 80-yard drive that gave the 49ers the lead for good at 17-14.

Kaepernick followed with a 22-yard dart over the middle to wide receiver Michael Crabtree with 13 seconds remaining in the third as the 49ers’ portion of a bipartisan crowd of 56,851 took over.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco defense clamped down on a St. Louis offense that rolled up 151 yards and 14 points in the first quarter. The Rams’ only points over the final three quarters came on a 38-yard field goal by placekicker Greg Zuerlein with 2:24 left in the game, cutting the deficit to 24-17.

St. Louis (1-4) got the ball back with 1:05 left at its 9-yard line and no timeouts left. San Francisco cornerback Dontae Johnson ended any hopes of overtime, intercepting quarterback Austin Davis and racing 20 yards for the clinching score with 53 seconds remaining.

Hassled most of the night by a pass rush that sacked him five times, Davis completed only 21 of 42 passes for 236 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and the one interception.

“You’ve got to win games in the end,” Davis said. “This one’s on me. I didn’t play good enough for us to win. We got off to a quick start, but we couldn’t do enough after that.”

The Rams started the game with an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, scoring when running back Benny Cunningham ran a yard off left tackle on third-and-goal with 7:55 left in the first quarter.

St. Louis made it 14-0 with 53 seconds remaining in the quarter when Davis hit tight end Lance Kendricks with a 22-yard scoring strike off play-action. It came four plays after San Francisco tight end Vance McDonald fumbled to linebacker James Laurinaitis after a hard hit by free safety Rodney McLeod.

The Rams couldn’t add on to their lead, and eventually they lost their third consecutive game and dropped to 0-3 at home.

It was the third straight comeback win for the 49ers, but it came with a cost. San Francisco lost linebacker Patrick Willis (toe), left guard Mike Iupati (concussion) and backup free safety Jimmie Ward (quad).

“We had some mistakes early,” Harbaugh said, “but the guys showed their championship character. The guys set their jaw and got it done. This was a hard-working win.”

NOTES: San Francisco TE Vernon Davis (back) was able to play, and he made three catches for 30 yards. Starting RT Anthony Davis (knee/ankle) and CB Tramaine Brock (toe) were inactive for the 49ers. ... St. Louis LG Greg Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, made his first start. Rodger Saffold moved to right guard, and Davin Joseph didn’t start after getting the call in the first four games. ... The Rams paid tribute to the 1999 team that won Super Bowl XXXIV, wearing that year’s uniforms and honoring several members of that squad.