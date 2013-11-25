Preview: 49ers at Redskins

A pair of teams led by underachieving quarterbacks look to avoid a third consecutive loss when the Washington Redskins host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Washington’s Robert Griffin III and San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick burst onto the NFL scene a year ago and gave defenses fits but haven’t enjoyed the same success this season. The 49ers are on the fringes of the NFC playoff picture, and the Redskins are in last place in the NFC East.

Kaepernick turned in another mediocre outing, statistically-speaking, in a 23-20 loss at New Orleans last week, but 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t understand the criticism of his quarterback. “I think he’s doing a heck of a job,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I guess I’d be puzzled to why people would think that. What’s most important is what we see.” Griffin’s numbers also have dropped off as he returns from offseason knee surgery, and he came under fire this week for comments following last week’s 24-16 loss at Philadelphia that seemed to deflect blame toward offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and the team’s receivers.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: San Francisco -5.5. O/U: 47.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (6-4): San Francisco isn’t in panic mode yet, as its consecutive losses have come by a combined four points, unlike its clunkers in Weeks 2 and 3. The defense is still one of the best units in the league and has forced two or more turnovers in seven of 10 games. The lack of offensive production is cause for concern, though, with the 49ers averaging 173.5 total yards over the past two games.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-7): Griffin’s sophomore slump has been somewhat overstated considering Washington leads the league in rushing (155.2 yards per game) and ranks sixth in total offense (412.1). The bigger issue is on defense, as the Redskins rank 28th in total defense (389.9) and 30th in scoring (31.1). Washington has allowed 400 or more yards in six of 10 games including three of the last four.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Francisco has an 8-0 record when Kaepernick starts and has a rating of 100 or better, a mark he has achieved only three times this season.

2. Washington TE Jordan Reed, who leads NFL rookies with 45 catches, is listed as questionable after leaving last week’s game with a concussion.

3. Griffin does not have a rushing touchdown and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry after rushing for seven scores and 6.8 yards per attempt last season.

PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Redskins 23