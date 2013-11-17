Preview: 49ers at Saints

Two NFC title contenders coming off performances at opposite ends of the spectrum square off Sunday when the New Orleans Saints host the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints, who have won six of the past seven meetings, were dominant in a 49-17 win over Dallas last week, maintaining their one-game lead over Carolina in the NFC South. The 49ers had their five-game winning streak snapped by those Panthers a week ago, falling 10-9 in their least-productive offensive performance since 2006.

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick has faced criticism as his statistics have dropped off and the 49ers managed only 151 total yards against Carolina, but coach Jim Harbaugh defended his signal-caller, pointing to his 11-5 record as a starter the past two seasons. “We don’t think anything’s wrong with Colin,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We feel like his progression’s been very good. He’s played winning football for us, and that’s we we expect.” New Orleans has no concerns about its offense, as Drew Brees and company rolled up a franchise-record 625 total yards against the Cowboys and rank second in the NFL in total yards (422.7 per game) and scoring (29.4).

TV: 4:25 p.m. LINE: Saints -3. O/U: 47.5.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (6-3): San Francisco’s offense has played at one extreme or the other, topping 30 points in all six wins and being held to single digits in all three losses. Kaepernick’s receiving corps is getting healthier, as Mario Manningham played last week and Michael Crabtree (Achilles) has returned to practice and is eligible to come off the reserve list. The defense already ranks fourth in points allowed and should get a boost as linebacker Aldon Smith works his way back into the mix.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (7-2): New Orleans’ high-powered offense keeps rolling along despite nagging injuries to star tight end Jimmy Graham. Rookie receiver Kenny Stills has become a key part of the offense with four TD receptions in the past four games and the defense is much improved from a year ago. One cause for concern is the defense’s recent drop-off in takeaways - after forcing 15 turnovers in the first seven games, the Saints haven’t forced any in the past two.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brees has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 21 consecutive home games, an NFL record.

2. The 49ers are 8-0 when Kaepernick starts and has a rating of 100 or better.

3. Saints WR Marques Colston needs 12 receiving yards to pass Eric Martin (7,854) for the most in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Saints 27, 49ers 20