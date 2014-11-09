Preview: 49ers at Saints

The New Orleans Saints look to extend their home winning streak to 12 games when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Both teams are struggling with 4-4 records and in need of a better second-half performance to ensure they receive a postseason invitation. The 49ers dropped their last two games to fall into third place in the NFC West while the Saints are atop the NFC South despite their uneven play.

San Francisco fell to the St. Louis Rams last week but Saints quarterback Drew Brees doesn’t expect there to be a carryover. “I don’t think there is any good time to play them,” Brees told reporters. “Listen, they are a good football team. The fact that they’ve lost the last two games – we know that feeling around here because it happened to us just a little bit earlier in the season.” New Orleans has won its last two games by an average of 19.5 points, routing Green Bay 44-23 on Oct. 26 and then posting a 28-10 road win over Carolina four days later.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints –4.5. O/U: 49.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (4-4): Quarterback Colin Kaepernick lost a fumble at the goal line as San Francisco fell to the Rams and has experienced an inconsistent season despite throwing for 1,956 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is aware the 49ers have scored just one total touchdown in the second halves of their four losses but offers no explanation. “No, can’t put our finger on it,” Kaepernick told reporters. “We just have to go out and execute better.” The defense ranks second in the NFL in total defense (291.9) with cornerback Perrish Cox (NFC-leading four interceptions) and strong safety Antoine Bethea (two interceptions, team-leading 43 tackles) playing well.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (4-4): It’s no surprise that New Orleans has played better defense since outside linebacker Junior Galette picked up his play with four sacks over the last four games. “We always believed in ourselves,” said Galette, who has six sacks this season after having 12 in 2013. “We didn’t listen to the white noise, and just kept working as a unit and didn’t point any fingers.” Running back Mark Ingram (431 yards, six TDs) is looking for his third consecutive 100-yard game while tight end Jimmy Graham (46 receptions for 518 yards and five scores) continues to be the primary target for Brees (2,524 yards, 15 TDs, eight interceptions).

EXTRA POINTS

1. New Orleans has won seven of the past eight meetings, including a 23-20 victory last season.

2. San Francisco MLB Patrick Willis (toe) is hopeful of playing after a two-game absence.

3. Brees has passed for 3,810 yards, 34 TDs and six interceptions during the 11-game home winning streak.

PREDICTION: Saints 26, 49ers 24