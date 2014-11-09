49ers win in OT to hand Saints rare home loss

NEW ORLEANS -- Call it heavenly redemption.

Last season in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks was flagged for a fourth-down hit to the head of quarterback Drew Brees that gave the New Orleans Saints new life and fueled a 23-20 comeback victory.

But on Sunday in overtime, Brooks slammed into Brees from the blindside, forcing a critical fumble at the Saints’ 17-yard line that set up Phil Dawson for a 35-yard field goal with 5:14 left that gave the 49ers a wild 27-24 victory over the Saints, snapping a two-game losing streak and ending New Orleans’ 11-game home winning streak.

“I thought it was a tremendous performance,” said 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh. “This is a tough place to play and a tough team to play against. It was great team defense, but also great individual performances as well.”

As big as Brooks’ sack and forced fumble was, the critical play of the game may have come in the final minute of regulation. Trailing 24-21, quarterback Colin Kaepernick (14 of 32 for 210 yards and one TD) faced a fourth-and-10 from the 49ers’ 22 and was pressured out of the pocket to right.

Kaepernick reached the sidelines before wheeling to throw a 51-yard strike across the field to wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who had slipped 20 yards behind cornerback Corey White on the left side.

That gave the 49ers a first down at the Saints’ 27, and three incompletions later, Dawson came on the hit the tying field goal.

“The play got extended,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It was a broken play. The coverage areas are good for three or four seconds, but then everyone scattered to different spots. All of a sudden, it’s seven or eight seconds and it’s hard to keep your coverage integrity.”

In overtime, the Saints won the toss but were forced to punt after moving to midfield. The 49ers moved the ball to the Saints’ 43-yard line before Kaepernick was sacked on third down by linebacker Ramon Humber.

After getting the ball back, Brees faced a second-and-15 from the Saints’ 15. Looking deep initially, Brees double-clutched and couldn’t get the ball out quickly enough, allowing Brooks to bat the ball from his hands.

“We had a vertical route called, but I came back down to the check-down (for running back Travaris Cadet),” Brees said. “There was nobody around him, and I think he could’ve run forever. Unfortunately, I got hit and the ball came out.”

Linebacker Chris Borland recovered for the 49ers at the 17, and Harbaugh wasted no time sending in Dawson to kick the game-winner.

Despite completing 28 of 47 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns -- two to tight end Jimmy Graham for 11 and 2 yards in the second half -- Brees had his troubles with the San Francisco defense.

Brees was picked off twice in the first half, one of which set up a point-blank touchdown drive for the 49ers, capped by Frank Gore’s 4-yard run.

The second interception was the result of rare bad decision by Brees, who threw into triple coverage trying to squeeze in a touchdown pass to Graham late in the half. Cornerback Chris Culliver easily made the interception in the end zone, and the 49ers led 21-10 at halftime.

“It was my call, my decision and it was wrong,” Brees said. “I had a match-up with Jimmy, but the cornerback made a play on the ball. The ball wasn’t well located.”

The Saints had one desperation attempt to win it at the end of regulation, but Graham was called for pushing off against cornerback Perrish Cox on his 47-yard Hail Mary catch, and the game went to overtime.

“It’s a Hail Mary play, and there’s tussling going on all the way down the field,” Brees said. “We certainly had our chances to win in overtime.”

Brees played so poorly in the first half (4 of 10 for 53 yards and two interceptions) that he was greeted with boos from the Superdome crowd.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin shredded the Saints’ secondary with six catches for 95 yards, but he also had a handful of drops. Boldin’s 15-yard grab on a fade pattern in the right corner of the end zone that put San Francisco up 21-10 late in the second quarter.

The 49ers also unleashed their dormant running attack, picking up 144 yards on 32 carries after rushing for an average of just 77 yards in their previous three games. Carlos Hyde had the other 49er touchdown in the first half on a 9-yard run.

Down 14-0, the Saints responded with 10 straight points on a 40-yard field goal by Shayne Graham and a 31-yard pass from Brees to rookie wide receiver Brandin Cooks, closing the deficit to 14-10, but the 49ers widened the margin to 21-10 with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by Boldin’s TD catch.

NOTES: 49ers LB Patrick Willis missed his third consecutive game with a toe injury. ... 49ers DE Aldon Smith is scheduled to come off a nine-game suspension on Monday. ... 49ers NT Ian Williams was carted off with a leg injury. ... Saints CB Keenan Lewis was originally ruled out with a left quad injury, but he returned in the second half. ... QB Drew Brees’ 11-yard TD pass to TE Jimmy Graham was his 300th as a Saint.