Preview: 49ers at Seahawks

Only a last-minute touchdown in the season opener prevented an 0-2 start for the Seattle Seahawks, who will look to snap out of their offensive doldrums when they host Chip Kelly and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Seattle is coming off a lackluster 9-3 loss at Los Angeles, marking the first time it has failed to score a touchdown since quarterback Russell Wilson's 2012 rookie season.

The Seahawks were bottled up by the same Rams that looked completely overmatched in a 28-0 drubbing at San Francisco in Week 1 and have put up 15 points in their first two games. “Yeah, I’m real surprised about that," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of the offensive rut. "I never would have anticipated that happening starting the season.” The 49ers ranked last in the NFL in scoring in 2015 but are coming off 28- and 27-point performances after reaching 27 only once last season. San Francisco has been unable to solve the Seahawks' defense, losing the last four meetings between the teams while scoring a total of 26 points.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -9.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-1): San Francisco's dominant win over Los Angeles in Week 1 looked a bit more impressive after the Rams upset Seattle, but its defense was gouged for 46 points and 529 yards by the Carolina Panthers in last week's 46-27 setback. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert was held to 17-of-36 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions by the Panthers while running back Carlos Hyde managed only 34 yards on 14 carries after churning out 88 yards in the season opener. Tight end Vance McDonald has scored in each of the first two games and had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the second meeting against Seattle last season. San Francisco had three interceptions and two forced fumbles but only three sacks.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (1-1): Seattle's defense is in a familiar perch, leading the NFL in total defense (248.5) and points allowed (9.5), but the offense has been shockingly ineffective with the one touchdown in 22 possessions. Running back Thomas Rawls is off to a slow start with 25 yards on 19 carries and left last week's game with an injury, while Christine Michael has been effective with an average of 5.0 yards per carry, but he committed a costly fumble that blunted a comeback against the Rams. Wide receivers Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett each sustained knee injuries in Los Angeles, but Carroll expects both to play against the 49ers. Seattle's run defense has been stout, giving up an average of 64.0 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wilson has registered a passer rating of at least 100 in five of his last six home games.

2. 49ers LB NaVorro Bowman, who led the league in tackles last season, has at least seven in seven straight games versus Seattle.

3. Rawls was kicked in the shin in last week's loss, but Carroll said he expected him to play.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 27, 49ers 13