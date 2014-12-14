Seahawks 17, 49ers 7: Russell Wilson threw for 168 yards and a touchdown and Seattle’s defense dominated in the second half to end visiting San Francisco’s postseason hopes.

Marshawn Lynch rushed for 76 of his 91 yards after the break and scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter as the Seahawks (10-4) won their fourth straight to remain one game behind first-place Arizona in the NFC West. Wilson was only 12-of-24 and threw an interception but also tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to rookie Paul Richardson early in the fourth.

Colin Kaepernick finished 11-of-19 for 141 yards for the 49ers (7-7), who were held to 245 total yards - 67 in the second half - en route to their fourth consecutive loss. Frank Gore scored San Francisco’s lone touchdown on a 10-yard run, but both he and backup Carlos Hyde were injured.

Trailing 7-3 at halftime, Seattle went 60 yards on 10 plays before Lynch bulled in from 4 yards out with 2:19 left in the third to go ahead 10-7. The Seahawks capitalized on a questionable roughing-the-passer call against Nick Moody in the opening minute of the fourth as Wilson turned it into Richardson’s first career scoring reception with 13:20 remaining for a 10-point advantage.

The 49ers, who had reached three straight NFC title games, erased an early 3-0 deficit when coach Jim Harbaugh gambled on fourth-and-1 and Gore broke through a gaping hole to score from 10 yards out less than two minutes into the second quarter. The Seahawks drove to the 49ers 29 with eight seconds left in the half, but coach Pete Carroll eschewed a field-goal attempt and Wilson was intercepted by Eric Reid on an overthrow down the middle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lynch’s 4-yard score late in the third quarter gave him at least 10 rushing TDs for the fourth straight season. ... Gore suffered a concussion with 4:20 left in the first half, crumpling to the ground after attempting a block on Seattle MLB Bobby Wagner, while backup Hyde hobbled off late in the third quarter with an apparent injury to his lower right leg. ... Seahawks OT Russell Okung (chest) and 49ers LB Chris Borland (ankle) both were injured on Reid’s long interception return to end the first half. Borland came back to start the third quarter but immediately returned to the sidelines.