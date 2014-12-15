Seahawks tighten NFC West, eliminate 49ers

SEATTLE -- While the San Francisco 49ers continue to stumble toward the probable end of the Jim Harbaugh era, their NFC West rivals could be one victory away from winning another division title.

The Seattle Seahawks set up a huge matchup with the division-leading Arizona Cardinals by beating the San Francisco 17-7 Sunday afternoon. The 49ers (7-7) were officially eliminated from postseason contention for the first time in Harbaugh’s four-year tenure.

“I‘m aware of it, and I understand what it means,” Harbaugh said of his team’s shattered playoff hopes. “Never give in.”

The Seahawks took some joy in ending their rival’s playoff run but were more excited about their own season.

“It feels good,” linebacker K.J. Wright said, “but we’re just worried about ourselves. We made sure those guys didn’t come into our house and knock us off. We’re proud of the way we played today, especially in the second half.”

Seattle (10-4) rallied from a 7-3 halftime deficit to set up a huge game with NFC West-leading Arizona (11-3) next Sunday night. The winner of that game will have the inside track to a division title and could be in position for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“We expect a fight,” middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “This is going to be for the division. They’re not going to just give it up, and we’re not going to just let them have it.”

Harbaugh’s team gave Seattle a much better fight than the 49ers had in Northern California on Thanksgiving night, but the Seahawks scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half Sunday while holding San Francisco to 67 total yards over the final 30 minutes.

Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch gave the Seahawks a 10-7 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter. On its next drive, Seattle added a score that came after a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty on the 49ers.

San Francisco safety Antoine Bethea and linebacker Nick Moody were jointly flagged for hitting Russell Wilson just after the Seattle quarterback released a third-down pass that fell incomplete, giving the Seahawks a first down at the 49ers 7-yard line. Two plays later, Wilson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Paul Richardson for a 17-7 Seattle lead with 13:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t agree with the call,” Harbaugh said of the roughing-the-passer penalty.

San Francisco, which converted two earlier fourth downs, was stopped at the Seattle 38-yard line when fullback Bruce Miller came up short on fourth-and-inches with 5:30 remaining in the game.

Wilson completed 12 of 24 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Lynch gained 91 yards on 21 carries.

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick completed 11 of 19 passes for 141 yards and added 46 rushing yards. He was also sacked six times. The 49ers had 140 rushing yards but lost starting halfback Frank Gore (concussion) and backup Carlos Hyde (left knee) to injuries during the game.

Gore gave the 49ers a 7-3 lead with a 10-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 early in the second quarter. Gore broke through a hole on the left side and scampered into the end zone.

It marked San Francisco’s first touchdown in its past seven regular-season quarters against the Seahawks and the 49ers’ first score in a regular-season game at Seattle since tight end Delanie Walker scored a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Dec. 23, 2012, game.

The score remained 7-3 at halftime, but Gore couldn’t finish the half. He was injured on a helmet-to-helmet, downfield block on Wagner late in the second quarter. Gore did not return to the game.

San Francisco nearly added to its lead on the final play of the half, when a Wilson pass over the middle was intercepted by 49ers safety Eric Reid inside his own 5-yard line. On third down with eight seconds remaining before the half, the Seahawks tried to run one final play before lining up for a field goal, but Wilson overthrew intended receiver Doug Baldwin and was intercepted by Reid, who then returned the interception 73 yards to the Seattle 24 before Seahawks running back Robert Turbin brought him down as time expired.

Hyde, who gained 55 yards on six carries, bent his left knee awkwardly while being tackled by Wagner late in the third quarter. He did not return. Running back Alfonso Smith, the 49ers’ third-string running back, had four attempts for 6 yards. Before the game, no San Francisco running back other than Gore or Hyde had more than three carries on the season.

The 49ers finished with 245 yards of offense, 79 more than they had in a 19-3 loss at home to the Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

“The effort was a plus-plus,” Harbaugh said. “They fought like champs.”

Having been eliminated from playoff contention because of the loss and the Detroit Lions’ win over the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers have very little to fight for over the final two weeks. The biggest question surrounding the team involves whether Harbaugh will be back.

Harbaugh was asked after Sunday’s game whether he has any plans on meeting with team president Jed York and/or general manager Trent Baalke in the near future.

“I‘m always available to sit down with the owner or general manager -- absolutely,” he said.

Further pressed on the possibility of being a part of the 2015 season, Harbaugh said: “I don’t want to get too far out in front of our headlights. All our focus is on this week.”

NOTES: The 49ers officially shut down LB NaVorro Bowman and DT Glenn Dorsey for the season. Both were placed on injured reserve Saturday. Bowman, who tore up his left knee in the NFC Championship Game, practiced for the first time earlier in the week but was subsequently placed back on IR. ... The Seahawks got a dose of good news before Sunday’s game: Their chances of earning home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs got better with the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Buffalo Bills. ... Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch has 10 rushing touchdowns at home this season. He has yet to score on a run away from CenturyLink Field. ... Seattle LT Russell Okung did not play in the second half due to a chest injury. ... Seattle beat San Francisco for the third consecutive meeting, dating back to last January’s NFC Championship Game.