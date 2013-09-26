San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

An impressive 34-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 appeared to validate six months of building expectations that San Francisco was primed for another run at a Super Bowl title.

Flash forward two weeks, and a perusal of social media now gives a completely different vibe. It is more of a sky-is-falling-type atmosphere amongst 49ers fans.

San Francisco has looked inept on offense in losing consecutive games by a combined score of 56-10, it is no longer the physical defense that offenses are forced to throw against and even the makeup of the roster is completely different than the one that narrowly lost to Baltimore in the Super Bowl in February.

The list of 49ers stars that could be unavailable come Thursday’s game in St. Louis is staggering. The team’s best offensive (Michael Crabtree) and defensive (Aldon Smith) players from a season ago aren’t on the 53-man roster. The team’s two most vocal leaders, Patrick Willis and Vernon Davis, could be out due to injuries. Seven other former Pro Bowlers are on the injury report, not including right tackle Anthony Davis, who was voted the team’s most valuable offensive lineman last season.

None of that is good news for a team heading into a game against an opponent that gave it fits in 2012: St. Louis. The 49ers lost in the Show-Me state last season and tied the Rams in the teams’ other meeting.

Replacing Smith, who entered a rehabilitation facility for substance abuse according to multiple reports, will be the toughest task. It will likely be a rotation between Dan Skuta and rookie Corey Lemonier, similar to how the 49ers used Parys Haralson and Smith during the latter’s rookie season.

“I think both of those guys will get some playing time in the game as we move forward into it,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.

Lemonier, who the 49ers drafted in the third round out of Auburn, showed promise as a pass rusher in the preseason. He was a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore in 2011.

Skuta spent his first four years in the NFL with Cincinnati, where he made four starts. He figures to be on the field initially for the 49ers defense as a part of a linebacking corps that could be without Willis.

A win against the Rams, who are also 1-2, would help ease the 49ers’ concerns, while a loss has the potential result in full-blown panic mode in the Bay Area.

SERIES HISTORY: 127th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 62-61-3. St. Louis had the 49ers’ number last year. Of the six games the 49ers didn’t win, a third of them came against the Rams: one loss, one tie. It was in the tie at Candlestick Park in which quarterback Alex Smith suffered a concussion and was replaced by Colin Kaepernick, who didn’t relinquish the starting job.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The coaching staff wasted no time after Sunday’s 27-7 loss to the Colts in getting back to the drawing board. They immediately went back to the team facility to begin preparation for the Rams.

”Guys have been working hard, working late into the night,“ offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. ”Seen our coaching staff unshaven, a little gritty, but grit is good.

San Francisco ranks 27th in the league in total offense, averaging

318.3 yards per game. Despite the poor output, Roman doesn’t think the 49ers are too far away from returning to top form.

“Just a little bit more precision,” he said. “There are a lot of different plays that we’ve made before, it’s just this much off.”

--The 49ers’ offense has started with three-and-outs on the first possession in all three games this year. That has been a priority to get fixed.

“I think everybody’s got to get into a rhythm early,” Roman said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - Number of games the 49ers have played under .500 with Jim Harbaugh as coach.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Well, you’ve got no choice. The game is scheduled.

We’ve got to go play. And those guys behind them have got to go in and play and play to the best of their abilities. And we’ve got to go.” - Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, when asked how hard it is to replace injured linebacker Patrick Willis and outside linebacker Aldon Smith, who is on an indefinitely leave from the team.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Nnamdi Asomugha (knee) did not practice Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--RT Anthony Davis (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--LB Patrick Willis (groin) did not practice Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--WR Kyle Williams (ribs, knee) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--TE Vernon Davis (hamstring) was limited in practice Tuesday. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--S Raymond Ventrone (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--LB NaVorro Bowman (wrist) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--C Jonathan Goodwin (elbow) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--DE Ray McDonald (ankles) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--DE Justin Smith (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--RB Frank Gore (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--LB Mike Iupati (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

--CB Carlos Rogers (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against St. Louis.

GAME PLAN: The 49ers’ offense has rapidly devolved from the one being heralded as unstoppable following a Week 1 victory over Green Bay to a disjointed unit incapable of moving the ball consistently. QB Colin Kaepernick isn’t running much read-option, and the passing game has sputtered through a combination of his struggles and the inability of receivers to gain separation. RB Frank Gore wants more touches, and he should get them as the 49ers look to assert their physicality early on the road against a Rams defense that gave up 175 yards to DeMarco Murray last week. St. Louis boasts a strong defensive line and San Francisco needs to keep the front seven off balance.

The Rams’ upgraded offensive protected QB Sam Bradford through the first two games, but he was sacked six times b Dallas. He has fleet-footed options downfield, but little time to find them due to a ground game averaging 3.2 yards per carry and 57 yards per game. Look for TE Jared Cook to get back involved in the underneath passing game to help move the chains.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: 49ers CB Carlos Rogers vs. Rams rookie WR Tavon Austin in the slot: Rogers plays inside during nickel packages and will be assigned the task of covering the speedy Rams rookie, who has 18 catches through three games. It will likely be a matchup St. Louis tries to take advantage of as Rogers has struggled against similar players over the last two seasons.

49ers RT Anthony Davis against Rams DE Chris Long -- QB Colin Kaepernick tends to roll to his right when he leaves the pocket, which means Davis’ role on Long is crucial this week. For Kaepernick to be at his best, he needs to make plays on the run. It’s assumed Roman will go back to basics with a short week, which includes more roll outs for Kaepernick