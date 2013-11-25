San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is not the same player he was a year ago.

Whether that’s a product of improved defense, the lack of receiving options, some sort of regression on Kaepernick’s part or a combination of the lot is really up to the coaching staff to decipher, but his production isn’t what it was a year ago. That’s what the eye test says, that’s what the stats say and it’s becoming an issue amongst the 49ers fan base.

Kaepernick ranks No. 32 in the NFL passing yards per game (180), he’s completing just 56.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for over 200 yards just once since throwing for 412 yards against the Packers in the season opener.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s response to those questioning Kaepernick’s inability to live up to the standard he set a year ago?

“I think he’s doing a heck of a job,” Harbaugh said. “I guess I would be puzzled why people would think that.”

Puzzled why people would think that?

It’s very simple, and a combination of several factors that should be obvious when all taken into account.

The 49ers defense allows just 17.8 points per game and ranks No. 7 in the NFL in yards allowed per game. It’s an elite unit which can be as good as any in the league.

Just four teams, including this week’s opponent, Washington, average more yards on the ground than the 49ers. As a running team, San Francisco has no issues.

Good defense, good running team, above average overall team. If this team had any semblance of a passing game, it wouldn’t be 6-4 and hoping to remain in the playoff picture. The inability to throw about Carolina and New Orleans cost San Francisco games it should have won.

So instead of being 8-2 and eyeing a rematch with Seattle for NFC West supremacy, the 49ers are stuck searching for answers.

“I think what’s most important is what we see,” Harbaugh said.

And what they see is two games that went down to the line that they still could have won. They see wide receivers beginning to help or expected to help soon. Mario Manningham is getting back into form, there is potential for Michael Crabtree to return and more is expected out of Jon Baldwin.

“I know a penalty there and a catch there and we’re having a different discussion today. Like ‘what a great game we played,’ you know?” fullback Bruce Miller said. “It’s a tough game a tough environment down in their stadium (in New Orleans). I thought we played good football. One play here, one play there. And that’s the NFL there is a fine line of winning and losing.”

However, Harbaugh acknowledged the 49ers are facing a crucial six-game stretch run in order to reach the postseason.

“The sense of urgency is high every week,” he said Saturday. “Each game is the most important game. The next game is the most important game on the schedule. And, that’s certainly the case every week and the case this week.”

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. 49ers lead series, 15-9-1. San Francisco and Washington have been playing since 1952, have met four times in the playoffs and played four times in the last 10 years. The 49ers have won the last two meetings (2008, 2011), with Washington’s last win coming at home in 2006.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Wide receiver Michael Crabtree could be activated before Monday night’s game to make his season debut against the Washington Redskins.

“I would look at that as a decision over the next 48 hours,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday.

The 49ers pulled back Crabtree’s activity after his first week of practice, rather than risk a setback as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Once he practiced on Nov. 5, he started the clock on the 21-day window for the 49ers to activate him from the physically unable to perform list or shut him down for the season.

Crabtree needs to be activated by Tuesday, but the 49ers could just deactivate him on game days for a few weeks if necessary.

Crabtree, who led the 49ers in receiving last season, had surgery to repair the injury in May. He was injured during a spring practice.

--Cornerback Tramaine Brock signed a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. NFL.com reported that the new contract is worth $16 million, with $7 million guaranteed, and runs through the 2017 season.

Brock is preparing to make his first start on Monday night against the Washington Redskins in place of injured Tarell Brown. The undrafted free agent from Belhaven College has a team-leading four interceptions this season, including two against the Houston Texans on Oct. 6. One of those was returned for a touchdown.

“Tramaine is a great example of what hard work and dedication can lead to,” 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said. “He has taken advantage of his opportunities since signing with our team as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and has certainly earned this extension. Extending the contracts of our young and talented players has always been, and will continue to be, one of our primary goals.”

Brown suffered a rib injury in the 49ers’ 23-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Brock is in his fourth year with the 49ers. After playing on special teams and as a reserve on defense, he moved past veteran Nnamdi Asomugha on the depth chart at cornerback this season.

In 40 career games, Brock has 34 tackles, six interceptions, 14 passes defensed and one touchdown. He also has 22 career tackles, including a team-leading 15 in 2012, and one forced fumble on special teams.

“Very happy for Tramaine. He’s done an excellent job,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s very much a success story, NFL success story. A small college guy that just works, works and works and works. And it pays off for him. He’s been that way in the offseason. He’s been that way during the season. He’s very productive in games. Just happy for him.”

--Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said Thursday his Week 1 launch into San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, which initially cost him a $15,000 fine, was cut in half to $7,500.

Matthews told ESPN.com that he also won the appeal of his Week 10 fine for hitting Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, with appeals officer Matt Birk wiping out a $15,750 fine which he had only asked to be reduced.

“It was funny because he said I think you’re underselling yourself as far as my appeal,” Matthews said. “He’s like, ‘I don’t think you hit him with your head at all.’ I thought I hit him legally, so $15,000 was way too much. And he said, ‘Well, I don’t think you really did anything, so we’re going to take that away.’ So that was a good day.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy had insisted Matthews was not a dirty player after he was penalized 15 yards for hitting Kaepernick out of bounds.

--Safety Donte Whitner had harsh words for the fine and penalty on 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks for his hit on Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The hit, which drew a fine and allowed the Saints to stave of defeat, has been a huge talking for this week among players.

“We actually felt like we won the game,” Whitner said. “We felt like that was a bogus call, a bogus fine.”

--In a conference call with 49ers reporters, Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III said he considered playing for Harbaugh at Stanford but because the university didn’t allow early enrollees, he opted for Baylor.

“It worked out pretty well for him,” Harbaugh. “One of those unique guys that comes right in and does really.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 -- The amount of touchdown runs San Francisco has of more than 10 yards, which is tied for the most in the NFL with Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think in the past we’ve been more on the other side. The ball has bounced our ways.” -- FB Bruce Miller on the 49ers’ two close losses the last two weeks.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Anquan Boldin ranks No. 2 in the NFC with 272 third-down receiving yards.

--TE Vernon Davis ranks No. 2 in the NFL among TEs averaging 16.3 yards per reception.

--RB Frank Gore is tied for fourth in the NFL with seven rushing touchdowns.

--QB Colin Kaepernick ranks No. 3 in the NFL among QBs with 335 rushing yards.

--P Andy Lee ranks No. 1 in the NFC with a 48.7 gross punting average.

--CB Tramaine Brock, the 49ers’ No. 3 CB, is tied for NO. 3 in the NFL with four interceptions.

INJURY IMPACT

--LG Mike Iupati will not play against the Redskins with a knee injury.

--WR Mario Manningham (knee) was again listed as questionable on Saturday, but will play Monday night at Washington.

GAME PLAN: The narrative to explain the disappearance of the read option centers on the premise that “defenses have figured it out.”

Have they? Maybe, but San Francisco hasn’t run it enough to say that definitively. It has all but abandoned the pistol formation, which is puzzling considering how both helped seemingly revolutionize the offense a year ago. Somehow, the 49ers needs to inject some creativity back into their stagnant offense, which has sputtered the last two weeks in losses to Carolina and New Orleans. Let Kaepernick do what he does best and the rest will come.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--49ers QB Colin Kaepernick vs. Redskins QB Robert Griffin III.

No, they won’t line up across from each other, but after establishing themselves as two of the games faces a year ago, their success hasn’t been as consistent this year. With the Monday Night stage, it’s an opportunity for both players to jump back into the national spotlight.

--Redskins LT Trent Williams vs. 49ers ROLB Aldon Smith.

In his third game back, Smith figures to take a big step toward returning to pre-rehab form. Williams, who was also in the news this week for his spat with a referee, will get the task in slowing down Smith.