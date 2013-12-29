San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

The importance of the return of Michael Crabtree cannot be understated in terms of what he means to the San Francisco 49ers offense.

Without him, the receiving corps consisted of tight end Vernon Davis and receiver Anquan Boldin. That’s it. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s third-best option was fullback Bruce Miller for most of the season.

Since Crabtree’s return four games ago, Kaepernick looks more like the player that drew heaps of offseason praise.

“Well, I think when you add one of your best players back to the offense it’s going to impact everybody,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “I think you’ve seen it with some teams this year, when you subtract one of their best players, how that can impact the game. So, the opposite is true.”

For Kaepernick, the biggest difference is in how defenses are changing their approach against the 49ers.

“Defenses play us honest,” he said. “That’s the only thing that’s really changed for us.”

Roman said there is still plenty of improvement for Crabtree to make considering he’s only played four games -- the equivalent of a preseason without the benefit of a training camp before.

San Francisco clinched a postseason spot with last week’s win against Atlanta and can still end up with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the playoffs depending on this weekend’s results. A win coupled with a Seattle loss to St. Louis and a Carolina loss to Atlanta means the 49ers are the No. 1 seed. A Carolina win and a Seattle loss has the 49ers as the No. 2.

If San Francisco wins and Seattle wins, the 49ers will be the No. 5 seed and if the 49ers lose and the Saints win they’ll be the No. 6.

In his four games back this year, Crabtree is already No. 3 on the team in receiving yards (255). He’s tied for No. 4 on the team in catches (16) and is third in touchdown receptions (1).

“No, nothing surprises me with him,” Kaepernick said. “He’s an amazing player, he works hard and we knew when he came back he’d be ready to play.”

SERIES HISTORY: 45th regular-season meeting. 49ers lead series, 27-17. San Francisco has won eight of the last nine meetings with the last Cardinals win coming in Arizona in December of 2011. Arizona didn’t score a touchdown at home last year against San Francisco.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (8)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

NaVorro Bowman, ILB/MLB, 2

Ahmad Brooks, Outside Linebacker, 2

Vernon Davis, Tight End, 2

Frank Gore, Running Back, 5

Mike Iupati, Guard, 2

Justin Smith, Defensive Lineman, 5

Joe Staley, Tackle, 3

Patrick Willis, ILB/MLB, 7

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (at ARI)

Clinched a playoff spot

Clinches NFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) SF win + SEA loss

Clinches NFC West division and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1) SF win + SEA loss + CAR loss or tie

--On the play NaVorro Bowman intercepted Matt Ryan and returned it 89 yards for a touchdown, the 49ers rushed seven players. It was just the fifth time in 618 plays the 49ers defense did that this year according to Pro Football Focus.

“It’s something that we don’t call very often, don’t practice very often,” 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said, “but it’s always in the plan every week and that was the time to use it.”

--Safety Donte Whitner was not fined for his hit on Falcons running back Steven Jackson that drew a 15-yard personal foul. Was it the correct call?

“There’s your answer,” Fangio said of there being no fine.

--The 49ers haven’t conceded the NFC West title to Seattle despite the Seahawks needing to beat St. Louis at home this week to clinch the division. Several players made it clear that is still the goal and playoff positioning matters.

“Yeah, it does, but at the same time, we aren’t in full control of where we’re going to be seeded,” quarterback Colin Kaepernick said. “So, we have to go out and win to keep our momentum.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 - Jim Harbaugh is the first coach in 49ers history to lead the team to the playoffs in his first three years.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Happy. Happy. Great thrill of winning. Wonderful feeling of victory. I was, and still am, happier than a pig in slop.” -- Jim Harbaugh on his feeling after the win against Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--OUT: WR Mario Manningham (knee, injured reserve).

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Dan Skuta (foot).

--PROBABLE: LB Navorro Bowman (wrist), CB Tarell Brown (ribs), WR Michael Crabtree (wrist, ankle), C Jonathan Goodwin (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (knee), G Mike Iupati (knee), TE Vance McDonald (ankle), WR Kassim Osgood (shin), DT Justin Smith (shoulder).

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--QUESTIONABLE: LB John Abraham (groin), G Daryn Colledge (back), S Rashad Johnson (ankle).

--PROBABLE: DT Darnell Dockett (shoulder), TE Rob Housler (groin), RB Rashard Mendenhall (finger), QB Carson Palmer (right elbow, ankle), T Nate Potter (ribs), LB Matt Shaughnessy (groin), QB Drew Stanton (knee), LB Daryl Washington (ankle).

-- The 49ers placed wide receiver Mario Manningham on the injured reserve list, the team announced Friday.

The 49ers did not specify Manningham’s injury, but the Bay Area News Group reported that Manningham will consult with doctors regarding his knee injury to determine the next step.

Manningham began the season on the physically unable to perform list and was activated to the 53-man roster on November 4. He played in six games, including three starts, this season. He had nine receptions for 85 yards.

Manningham is in his second season with the 49ers after signing with the team as a free agent on March 13, 2012.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Anquan Boldin ranks first in the NFL with 454 yards receiving on third down.

--CB Tramaine Brock is tied for fourth in the NFL with five interceptions.

--TE Vernon Davis ranks tied for second in the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns.

--K Phil Dawson has the third-most field goals in the NFL (29).

--P Andy Lee ranks No. 1 in the NFC in gross punting average (48.6)

--S Eric Reid is tied for the NFL rookie lead with four interceptions.

INJURY IMPACT

--C Jonathan Goodwin (not injury related) did not practice Thursday, but is expected to play against Arizona.

--WR Mario Manningham (knee) was placed in injured reserve Friday.

--LB Dan Skuta (foot) did not practice Thursday, but is expected to play against Arizona.

--DT Justin Smith (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, but is expected to play against Arizona.

--RB Frank Gore (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, but is expected to play against Arizona.

--G Mike Iupati (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, but is expected to play against Arizona.

--TE Vance McDonald (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, but is expected to play against Arizona.

--LB NaVorro Bowman (wrist) was a full participant in practice Thursday and is expected to play against Arizona.

--CB Tarell Brown (ribs) was a full participant in practice Thursday and is expected to play against Arizona.

--WR Michael Crabtree (wrist, ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday and is expected to play against Arizona.

--WR Kassim Osgood (shin) was a full participant in practice Thursday and is expected to play against Arizona.

GAME PLAN:

Because Seattle’s game with St. Louis is going on at the same time, San Francisco doesn’t have a choice in whether or not to play some reserves in the regular-season finale. It still has the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the table, so San Francisco will play it like any other game. At the same time, it needs to do things to prepare for the playoffs -- namely continue to bring back receiver Michael Crabtree. He’s been an immediate upgrade for the 49ers offense since returning from his Achilles tear, but if he’s able to take the next step the 49ers offense will be all the better. There were signs of that in the second half against the Falcons last week.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Cardinals LT Bradley Sowell vs. 49ers OLB Aldon Smith -- Smith’s production since returning from a stint in a substance-abuse treatment facility hasn’t been the same as before he left. Sure, Smith has had a pair of two-sack games, but in the five other games he has no sacks and a total of five tackles. San Francisco’s defense gets that much better if Smith can return to his prior form.

--Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson vs. 49ers WR Anquan Boldin -- The former Cardinals receiver will see a lot of attention in his return to the desert. A lot of that will likely be from Peterson, the Cardinals’ top corner. Peterson will also see time against Michael Crabtree.