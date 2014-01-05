San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t want to hear about how difficult it will be to go on the road and win in the playoffs. He doesn’t want to hear about how Lambeau Field’s freezing environment is a big-time advantage for the Green Bay Packers. Really, he doesn’t want to hear anything -- or at least couldn’t care less what is said about the 49ers’ playoff opener.

He sees their trip to Wisconsin against the Packers as a football game in its purest form.

“I think our players want to play winning football, no matter what the circumstances. So, regardless of what’s coming forward,” he said. “It’s not relevant. I think the most relevant thing is that we want to play, we want to coach and participate in winning football no matter what the circumstances, home or away.”

At 12-4, the 49ers aren’t your typical wild-card team. They own the conference’s second-best record and were clearly a better team over the course of the season than the Packers (8-7-1) and, of course, on the day they met in Week 1. There’s no reward for that, though. Green Bay is awarded a home game for being the best of a bad group of teams in the NFC North -- by half a game.

To prepare for the cold-weather environment, Harbaugh’s plan is simple: “This was asked, I got a chuckle out of it the other day,” he said. “We’re going to practice today.”

That’s all?

“Today’s going to be, we’ll attempt to make that our best practice of the year,” he added. “And, the meetings that we have, make those the best meetings we’ve had the entire season.”

The way Harbaugh portrays it, San Francisco prepares as best it can for each game. There couldn’t possibly be a way for the team to “prepare better” because it’s always giving maximum effort in that regard. Could be Jacksonville in London or the Packers in Green Bay.

After winning six straight, Harbaugh also isn’t convinced the winning streak means anything. Yes, the 49ers have played better than Green Bay as of late, but that gives San Francisco nothing.

“I don’t know the tangibility of it,” he said. “I know that this is win-or-go-home. And, we will put ourselves in the best possible chance we have of winning this game with our preparation and how we play on Sunday.”

SERIES HISTORY: 65th meeting. Packers lead series, 34-29-1, including 4-2 in the playoffs. The 49ers won the teams’ only playoff meeting in the last decade last season, 45-31. Colin Kaepernick ran for a quarterback record 181 yards in that win.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

--WR Anquan Boldin had 22 catches for 380 yards in four playoff games a year ago for Baltimore. That came after a subpar season -- for his standards -- in which he caught just 65 passes for 921 yards. He finished the year with 85 catches for 1,179 yards for the 49ers this season.

Said 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, “My brother (Baltimore Ravens coach) John (Harbaugh) said, ‘You will love Anquan Boldin. You will love the way he practices. He’ll take every rep. You’ll love the way he competes and plays in the game and the plays that he’ll make and the plays that he’ll make in the big games and you’ll just love being around him.’ And, check, check, check, check. So, there’s a pretty long list.”

--QB Colin Kaepernick grew up a Packers fan, but stopped short of saying this weekend’s game represents a dream scenario for him.

“I don’t think my dream was to play in freezing weather,” he said, “but to be in the playoffs and have this opportunity, yes, it’s part of the dream.”

--WR Quinton Patton has emerged as the No. 3 receiver with Mario Manningham being placed on injured reserve. Patton came up with the key catch last week against Arizona and has long been a Harbaugh favorite for the way he competes -- something he noticed initially from watching film.

“College film, his Senior Bowl tape. That’s more where I got the sense that he was a very competitive player,” Harbaugh said. “He would compete for balls, compete during the route.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 -- San Francisco led the NFC and was tied with Kansas City with an NFL-high eight Pro Bowl selections.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The obvious answer is, brought a lot. That was an easy one. That was an easy question.” -- Jim Harbaugh, when asked what Eddie Lacy has brought to the Packers offense.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlos Rogers (hamstring), LB Dan Skuta (foot), CB Eric Wright (hamstring).

PROBABLE: WR Jon Baldwin (illness), LB Navorro Bowman (wrist), CB Tarell Brown (ribs), WR Michael Crabtree (quadricep), C Jonathan Goodwin (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (knee), G Mike Iupati (knee), DT Justin Smith (shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

OUT: LB Clay Matthews (thumb).

PROBABLE: LB Brad Jones (ankle), RB Eddie Lacy (ankle), DE Mike Neal (abdomen), LB Nick Perry (foot), DT Ryan Pickett (knee).

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Anquan Boldin ranked first in the NFL in third-down receiving yards (529) and receptions (33) during the regular season.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Jon Baldwin (illness) did not practice Wednesday, but is expected to be available against Green Bay.

--C Jonathan Goodwin (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday, but is expected to play against Green Bay.

--CB Carlos Rogers (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and is not expected to play against Green Bay.

--LB Dan Skuta (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, but is expected to play against Green Bay.

The San Francisco 49ers Friday announced their 2013 team awards:

Len Eshmont Award: LB NaVorro Bowman

The Len Eshmont Award is voted on by the players and is given to the 49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team. Eshmont, who coached at Navy and Virginia following his career in San Francisco, died in 1957. The award was established that year.

Bill Walsh Award: WR Anquan Boldin

The Bill Walsh Award was established in 2004 in honor of San Francisco’s Hall of Fame Head Coach. Walsh served as the team’s head coach for 10 seasons from 1979-88. In that time, he compiled a record of 102-63-1 and led the team to three Super Bowls. He was twice named Coach of the Year (1981, 1984) and was later named Coach of the Decade for the 1980s. The award, which is voted on by coaches, is given to the 49ers team MVP, honoring his outstanding individual performance.

Bobb McKittrick Award: G/T Alex Boone

The Bobb McKittrick Award is given annually to the 49ers offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach, during his 21 years of service to the 49ers. The award was established by the 49ers in 1999, and is voted on by the offensive line.

Hazeltine Iron Man Award: DT Justin Smith

The Hazeltine Iron Man Award is named for former linebacker Matt Hazeltine, a 13-year performer who played more seasons at linebacker than any other 49ers player. Known for his durability and dedication, Hazeltine passed away in 1987 from ALS, and Bill Walsh established the award in his honor that year. The award is given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player as voted upon by the defensive coaches.

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: S Eric Reid

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award was established in 2005 by 49ers owners Denise and John York and is presented to a rookie or first-year player who best represents the dream of Thomas Herrion. The recipient has taken advantage of every opportunity, turned it into a positive situation and made their dream turn into a reality. The award is voted on by the coaches.

Blue Collar Players of the Year (voted on by the players and coaches):

Defense: Glenn Dorsey

Offense: Frank Gore

Special Teams: Bubba Ventrone

GAME PLAN:

While the teams have already played this year, it’ll come as a big surprise if San Francisco attacks the Packers in the same way they did in Week 1. It was then when Colin Kaepernick threw for a career-high 412 yards, briefly giving the concept the 49ers would be a passing team some credence. The 49ers were never able to mimic that success the rest of the way, although the closest they came was in Week 17 against Arizona. Ideally, San Francisco would like to get running back Frank Gore going -- that didn’t happen last week or against the Packers the first time around. Look for the 49ers to use play-action early and for it to work.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--49ers LBs Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman vs. Packers RB Eddie Lacy -- Lacy became an important cog in the Packers offense when quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down and it’ll be interesting to see how he matches up against the league’s premier duo of inside linebackers.

Packers WR Randall Cobb vs. 49ers CB Eric Wright -- With Carlos Rogers expected to be out, Wright steps into the nickel back spot and will have a tough cover in Cobb, who missed about two months before returning against the Bears in the regular-season finale. His 48-yard touchdown catch was the play of the game for Green Bay.