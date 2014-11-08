San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

Coach Jim Harbaugh labeled Tuesday’s team meeting a “normal thing.”

Clearly, it left more than the normal impression on at least two of the San Francisco 49ers’ key offensive performers.

Asked before Wednesday’s first preparation for this weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints to identify the primary message of the team meeting, quarterback Colin Kaepernick stated, “That we have to win.”

A must-win with still half the regular season to play? That’s the way the 49ers are approaching Sunday’s tough road matchup with the NFC South leader.

Coming off a deflating, 13-10 home loss to the St. Louis Rams, the 49ers found themselves in eighth place in the NFC playoff standings at the midpoint of the season. They must finish in the top six to qualify for the postseason.

It won’t be easy.

The Arizona Cardinals went 10-6 last season and didn’t make the playoffs in the NFC. So at 4-4, the 49ers must go forward with the belief that it will take seven wins in their last eight games to get in.

A loss Sunday would burn the one remaining safety net, with two matchups with defending champion Seattle among the final seven games.

Thus, the “we have to win” approach.

Running back Frank Gore has examined the schedule. He came away from Tuesday’s meeting fired up about the prospects.

”We’re going to the playoffs,“ he insisted. ”We’re going to do it.

“We have great coaches. We have great guys. The last three years, we’ve been spoiled. That’s where we want to go, to get to the postseason. Once everybody takes care of their jobs, we have a great shot.”

SERIES HISTORY: 74th regular-season meeting. 49ers lead series, 46-25-2. The Saints are known as a great home team, but 49ers’ dominance in the series comes mostly from a 24-14 record in New Orleans. That impressive road mark includes a 31-21 win in Kaepernick’s first road start on Nov. 25, 2012. The Saints got a measure of revenge at home last season when Garrett Hartley kicked three field goals in the final 7:50, including a 31-yarder on the final play of the game, in a 23-20 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The 49ers have been informed that linebacker Aldon Smith’s nine-game suspension will not be shortened, meaning he will be eligible to return to the team Tuesday and play next Sunday against the New York Giants.

Despite reports the past two weeks that indicated the NFL was considering slicing Smith’s penalty a game or two for good behavior, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh did not consider Wednesday’s news to be a setback.

“The positive is Aldon is very close to returning to practice and I‘m excited about that,” he said. “He knows now that that’ll take place next week.”

Bottom line: Smith has done everything asked of him during the suspension, Harbaugh noted.

“He has been conditioning. He has been working out ... attending meetings,” the coach said. “Everybody that I talk to, everything from my vantage point, he’s doing a fine job. I‘m proud of that, proud of him.”

--As has been the norm this season, Harbaugh found himself Wednesday responding to criticism from a former 49ers star.

This time, it was Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who said, “I think he’s gone,” on SI.com’s “Pro Football Now” when asked about the prospects of Harbaugh returning to coach the 49ers next season.

”With Jim Harbaugh,“ Rice continued, ”there’s a lot of questions out there right now. We don’t really know if he wants to come back and be the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Maybe that’s starting to wear and tear on the team, and it’s taking its toll.”

Harbaugh’s response?

“Keep the flack on the outside,” he said. “We’re training. We’re preparing. We understand the challenge in front of us and we’re attacking.”

--Second-year running back Marcus Lattimore announced his retirement Wednesday.

The 49ers invested a fourth-round pick in Lattimore in 2013 even knowing he would need at least another year off to rehab two major knee injuries suffered at the University of South Carolina.

After sitting out the 2013 season and the first eight weeks of 2014, Lattimore was cleared to practice with the 49ers for the first time last week. It began a 21-day window in which the club could evaluate him before they either had to add him to the 53-man active roster or declare him out for the season.

Lattimore took that decision out of the 49ers’ hands Wednesday, saying, “I have given every ounce of my energy toward making a full recovery from my knee injury, and I have made a lot of progress. Unfortunately, getting my knee fully back to the level the NFL demands has proven to be insurmountable.”

Lattimore reportedly is eligible to collect upon a $1.7 million insurance policy he took out while in college.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- The number of wins it takes to be in first place in the NFC South, and one game out of last place in the NFC West at the midpoint of the 2014 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have given my heart and soul to the game that I love, and it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life and help others.” -- 49ers running back Marcus Lattimore, who retired from football Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Questionable: CB Tramaine Brock (toe), DT Quinton Dial (eye), WR Brandon Lloyd (hamstring), LB Dan Skuta (ankle), LB Patrick Willis (toe)

--Probable: RB Frank Gore (hip), DE Justin Smith (not injury related), DT Ian Williams (shin)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

--Out: LB David Hawthorne (hand), RB Khiry Robinson (forearm), RB Pierre Thomas (rib, shoulder)

--Questionable: C Jonathan Goodwin (knee, ankle), RB Mark Ingram (shoulder), WR Robert Meachem (ankle), T Zach Strief (chest)

--Probable: TE Jimmy Graham (shoulder), WR Kenny Stills (thigh)

PLAYER NOTES

--NT Glenn Dorsey is 50-50 to make his season debut Sunday at New Orleans, 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday. Dorsey has not played since suffering a biceps tear in the preseason. He returned to practice last week. The 49ers would need to activate Dorsey in order for him to play, but they currently have an opening on their 53-man active roster.

--ILB Patrick Willis did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He is questionable for Sunday’s game at New Orleans because of a toe injury. 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday the club would like to see Willis participate in a full practice before considering him for game action. Willis suffered the injury in the 49ers’ Week 6 win at St. Louis.

--OLB Dan Skuta sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s home loss to the St. Louis Rams. He is unlikely to play Sunday at New Orleans. He likely would be replaced by Aaron Lynch.

--CB Tramaine Brock was a part-time participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday. 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the club hopes to have Brock available for Sunday’s game at New Orleans in a part-time capacity. He has missed five of the last six games because of a toe injury.

--RB Frank Gore has totaled only 107 rushing yards in three games since ripping off 107 in a Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Gore has only one rushing touchdown all season. He was limited in practice Wednesday as a precaution because of a previous hip injury.

--QB Colin Kaepernick will be making his third start in New Orleans in the last three seasons Sunday. He certainly remembers his first. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another in a 31-21 road win over the Saints in his NFL road start two years ago.

--RB Marcus Lattimore retired from football Wednesday. After suffering a serious injury to both knees during his college career at the University of South Carolina, Lattimore was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round in 2013 with hopes he’d someday regain his old form. When a comeback bid last week proved too painful, Lattimore decided to call it quits.

--WR Brandon Lloyd was a part-time participant at practice Wednesday after having to be pulled from Sunday’s loss to the St. Louis Rams with a hamstring injury. Lloyd likely will play Sunday at New Orleans.

--NT Demarcus Dobbs was waived Tuesday, creating a vacancy on the 49ers’ 53-man active roster. Dobbs, who played in 45 games, including all three postseason contests last year, for the 49ers, had been active for six games this season, making 10 tackles. He was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

--ILB Chris Borland had his tackle total increased from 16 to 22 in last week’s loss to the St. Louis Rams after the 49ers’ coaches did their weekly film review. The new total is the most for a 49er since ILB Patrick Willis had 22 in the regular-season finale last season. Borland, a rookie who was playing in place of the injured Willis, had 15 tackles in his starting debut two weeks earlier against Denver.

--OLB Ahmad Brooks has recorded an interception the last two times he has played in New Orleans, including one he returned 50 yards for a touchdown in the 49ers’ 31-21 win there two years ago.

--CB Chance Casey was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad. Casey, 23, made the 49ers’ initial practice squad on Sept. 1, but was waived two weeks later. A spot on the practice squad opened last week when CB Leon McFadden was promoted to the active roster.

GAME PLAN: Three words: Protect the quarterback. The Saints rank just 20th in the league in sacks with 17 this season. But talk about a deceiving number. Eleven of those sacks have come in the last three games, including four apiece the past two weeks against usually elusive targets -- Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton. The 49ers, meanwhile, appeared clueless against a Rams defensive scheme designed to make Colin Kaepernick get rid of the ball quickly last week. Often, he didn‘t. The result: A season-low 10 points and a season-high eight sacks.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--49ers secondary vs. Saints QB Drew Brees. The San Francisco secondary is as healthy as it has been all season, and just at the right time. They know what’s coming at them this week -- Brees and his 41 well distributed passes a game. Nobody has been better at stalling opposing quarterbacks this season than the 49ers, who have allowed a league-low 1,713 passing yards to quarterbacks through their first eight games. It’s a strength vs. strength matchup of a quarterback who loves to spread the ball around against a defense that is among the league’s best at keeping opposing running backs and tight ends out of the passing game.

--49ers RB Frank Gore vs. Saints run defense. San Francisco offensive coordinator Greg Roman has taken a lot of heat for not getting Gore involved enough in recent weeks. This might not be the best time to flip that switch, however. The Saints have allowed more than 68 yards to only one player this season -- and that was to the league’s leading rusher, DeMarco Murray. Meanwhile, Gore has topped 63 yards just twice, and never again after dropping 119 and 107 on Philadelphia and Kansas City in Weeks 4 and 5. Gore has totaled just 107 yards in his last three games.

--49ers linebackers vs. Saints TE Jimmy Graham. Even without, at times, their top three linebackers on the field, the 49ers have been excellent at defending tight ends this season, allowing the sixth-fewest yards (325) in the league and only three touchdowns. Suffice it to say, they haven’t faced the likes of Graham yet. That said, Graham hasn’t been Graham-like most of the season as the Saints have de-emphasized him somewhat in the passing game. He has been targeted a total of just 20 times in the last four games. He does, however, enter the game having scored a touchdown in each of last two outings.