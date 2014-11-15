San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

Befitting a season in which almost every step forward has been negated by one in the opposite direction, the San Francisco 49ers had a hard time celebrating the highly anticipated return of standout outside linebacker Aldon Smith to practice Wednesday.

That’s because, once again, their roller-coaster season took a dip of equal magnitude with news that Smith’s sidekick, inside linebacker Patrick Willis, would have to undergo season-ending surgery on his left big toe.

“We were taking it a day at a time. Now the decision’s been made,” 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said of the surgery and subsequent placement of Willis on injured reserve.

If there’s ever a good time for an All-Pro to be lost for the season, it might be now for the 49ers, who take a 5-4 record to New York to face the Giants on Sunday.

First off, they have Smith possibly ready to make his season debut at linebacker this week. They have fellow inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman working out with an eye on returning sometime soon. And they have tackling machine Chris Borland playing exceptionally well in Willis’ spot.

“Chris Borland is acquitting himself extremely well,” Harbaugh said of the rookie, who has been starting alongside Bowman’s replacement, Michael Wilhoite.

“Those two are doing a great job of elevating their game to the standard that NaVorro and Patrick have set around here. I mean, they have no choice really but to do that.”

Borland’s strong play of late had no bearing on the decision to end Willis’ season, Harbaugh assured.

“That’s what Patrick feels is going to be what’s best for his football career and going forward,” Harbaugh said of the surgery. “So that’s the best thing for us.”

SERIES HISTORY: 30th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 15-14. The Giants have beaten the 49ers in five of their last six meetings, including a 20-17 overtime triumph in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 22, 2012 that denied the 49ers a trip to the Super Bowl. The 49ers have had one other opportunity to avenge that defeat, but failed to do so, getting drubbed 26-3 in San Francisco on Oct. 14, 2012. The teams have split eight playoff meetings.

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Labeling it “one of the top exciting moments of my life,” 49ers outside linebacker Aldon Smith returned to practice Wednesday after serving a nine-game, league-mandated suspension.

Whether he is deemed ready to be placed on the club’s 53-man active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants is another matter.

“I refer you back to last year,” 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh responded when asked if he expected Smith to be ready to play an NFL game by week’s end. “He missed five weeks and was able to come back and play snaps his first week back. So ... we’ll see ... take it day-by-day.”

Likewise, Smith was not willing to make any predictions as he prepared to step onto the practice field alongside his teammates for the first time this season.

“I am not going to sit here and give you some, whatever, crazy answer,” he said. “Time will show, you know?”

--One linebacker in. One linebacker out. And one linebacker ... somewhere in between.

The return of injured inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman is still up in the air after a must-see MRI reportedly revealed his knee was “fine.”

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that Bowman had experienced pain in his knee during individual workouts last week.

Harbaugh’s response? “I saw that report, but I don’t know for sure.”

Harbaugh did say he does not expect Bowman to return to team activities this week. If he does not available to practice by next Tuesday, Bowman will be ineligible to play this season.

On Thursday, CSNBayArea.com’s veteran 49ers insider Matt Maiocco reported that Bowman’s MRI examination checked out “fine,” according to a source.

Bowman had surgery on Feb. 4 for an injury sustained in the NFC Championship game. He has been running and changing direction at full speed.

--The 49ers got some good news and some bad news regarding two players who were hurt in Sunday’s win at New Orleans.

Kick returner Bruce Ellington was not able to practice Wednesday, but his left ankle sprain is not considered serious. He has yet to be ruled out of this week’s game against the New York Giants.

Nose tackle Ian Williams, on the other hand, has been ruled out for the season after it was determined he would need surgery to repair a broken left leg. It’s likely Williams will be placed on injured reserve later this week.

Williams’ injury comes at the same time the team’s regular nose tackle, Glenn Dorsey, is close to returning from biceps surgery.

Dorsey, who has not played this season, returned to practice last week. A decision on whether he will be placed on the 53-man active roster for the Giants game will be made later in the week.

BY THE NUMBERS: 42 -- Outside linebacker Aldon Smith’s career sack total in 43 NFL games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got no problem whatsoever with our receivers.” -- 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, summing up his feelings on a group that includes drop-happy Anquan Boldin, disgruntled Michael Crabtree and underachieving Vernon Davis.

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Out: S Jimmie Ward (foot), DT Ian Williams (fibula)

--Questionable: CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), WR Bruce Ellington (ankle), LB Dan Skuta (ankle)

--Probable: LB Chris Borland (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (hip), DE Ray McDonald (knee), S Eric Reid (ankle), DE Justin Smith (not injury related)

NEW YORK GIANTS

--Out: RB Peyton Hillis (concussion), DT Cullen Jenkins (calf), LB Jacquian Williams (concussion)

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Bruce Ellington did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a sprained ankle suffered in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The kick-return specialist’s injury is not considered serious, and he has not been ruled out of this week’s game against the New York Giants.

--NT Ian Williams is out for the season after having suffered a broken leg in Sunday’s win in New Orleans. A decision whether to put Williams on injured reserve is expected to be made before the game.

--ILB Chris Borland was a full participant at practice Thursday after he had worn a no-contact jersey Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Borland’s health has taken on a greater importance with news that the man he has replaced in the starting lineup, Patrick Willis, has been lost for the season. Borland, who has recorded 43 tackles in his last three games, is expected to start Sunday against the New York Giants.

--ILB NaVorro Bowman got good news on his surgically repaired knee Wednesday. An MRI revealed no new damage. The 49ers are now hoping Bowman, who experienced some soreness in the knee doing individual work last week, can start practicing with the team next week.

--OLB Dan Skuta has been limited in practice this week because of a sprained ankle that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Even if fully healthy, Skuta figures to lose snaps to OLB Aldon Smith, who is expected to make his season debut this week against the New York Giants.

--CB Tramaine Brock did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and almost certainly will not return to game action this week against the New York Giants. The 49ers can afford to treat Brock’s turf-toe injury conservatively because of the impressive play of his replacement, Perrish Cox.

--S Jimmie Ward was declared out Friday after sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury sustained in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The 49ers’ nickel back must be considered doubtful for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

--RB Alfonso Smith was signed to a one-year contract Tuesday. The former four-year member of the Arizona Cardinals had been waived by the 49ers in training camp. He will serve as the club’s third-string halfback behind Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde.

--NT Glenn Dorsey is practicing again this week in hopes of being placed on the 53-man active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Dorsey has not played this season after having surgery on a torn bicep during the preseason.

--ILB Patrick Willis will undergo season-ending surgery on his left big toe, the 49ers announced Tuesday. Willis has been placed on injured reserve. He suffered the injury earlier this season in the 49ers’ win at St. Louis.

--ILB Shayne Skov was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad Tuesday. A spot was created for the former Stanford standout on the 49ers roster when ILB Patrick Willis was placed on injured reserve.

--CB Tramaine Brock did not practice Wednesday and appears unlikely to return to action this week against the New York Giants. The 49ers can afford to treat Brock’s turf-toe injury conservatively because of the impressive play of his replacement, Perrish Cox.

--CB Perrish Cox got a thumbs-up from the NFL on Tuesday when its vice president of officiating, Dean Blandino, said he agreed with the offensive pass-interference call on Jimmy Graham on the final play of regulation Sunday in New Orleans. Cox had been criticized by some for possibly flopping on a push-off by Graham as both pursued a last-second, Hail Mary pass by the Saints’ Drew Brees.

GAME PLAN: The 49ers got back into a running mode in last week’s win over New Orleans. They’d be wise to take the same approach against this week’s opponent, the New York Giants. Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde both had productive days against the Saints, a far better team against the run than the Giants. LeSean McCoy, DeMarco Murray and Marshawn Lynch each topped 125 yards against the Giants in New York’s last four games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--49ers running game vs. Giants rush defense. The Giants have given up the third-most rushing yards (1,113) and the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (10) this season. That is good news for a 49ers team that appeared to rediscover its running game last week against New Orleans.

--49ers OLB Aldon Smith vs. Giants QB Eli Manning. One year after seemingly throwing as many balls to opponents as his own guys, Manning has been intercepted just six times this season, including just twice in the last seven games. That said, he hasn’t had a whole lot of sack specialists like Smith charging at him from his blind side. The question is: Will Smith be activated and effective less than a week after finishing a nine-game suspension?

--49ers cornerbacks vs. Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. The rookie has been one of the most productive wideouts in the league in his last three games. He followed up a two-touchdown effort against Dallas with 100-plus-yard games against Indianapolis and Seattle. The 49ers present a tough challenge, however. Only two wideouts have topped 90 yards on them all season.