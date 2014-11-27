San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

As soon as the 2014 NFL schedule could be digested, most analysts pointed to the Thanksgiving night game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks as one of the must-see matchups of the season.

Little did they know that the first head-to-head of last year’s NFC finalists would be even more important than anticipated, and for a somewhat different reason than most expected.

When the 49ers (7-4) and Seahawks (7-4) meet Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium, it won’t be for NFC supremacy. Heck, it won’t even be for the top spot in the NFC West.

Rather, it will serve as a potential elimination game in the NFC playoff race, especially if the 49ers were to come up short.

In a season when it appears it will take an 11-5 record to reach the postseason in the NFC, the loser Thursday will be tagged with a fifth defeat with still four games remaining on the schedule -- including a rematch in Seattle in two weeks.

Niners coach Jim Harbaugh spent a good chunk of his press conference Monday sidestepping the importance of the game. Rather, he focused on just how well prepared his club is in the wake of three consecutive narrow wins.

”Probably the biggest thing is what our team’s accomplished over the last three games, winning three games and they’re as close as you can possible have games be,“ Harbaugh assessed. ”You make a deposit in the toughness account and you’ll be able to make withdrawals from that later down the road.

“We want to keep making those deposits.”

The 49ers not only face the Seahawks twice among their last five opponents but also have matchups with Arizona (9-2) and San Diego (7-4) on the horizon.

Harbaugh recognizes that while the loser Thursday night might be in trouble, the winner won’t get much of an opportunity to celebrate.

”We’ve been talking about how we’re playing these as playoff games for some time now,“ he said of a team that was 4-4 earlier this month. ”And we’ve played quite a few teams that are going to be in the playoffs this year.

“Now we’re going to be in a stretch of playing more of those type of teams that you project to be in the playoffs. Excited about that. If we’re good enough to be in it, then we’ll know. We’ll know soon enough.”

SERIES HISTORY: 31st regular-season meeting. Series tied, 15-15. The teams have split their home-and-home series the past two seasons, each protecting its home turf. The difference: The 49ers’ wins have been by a combined nine points; the Seahawks’ wins have been 26- and 29-point blowouts. While another 49ers home win this week would give them a temporary edge in the series, the Seahawks could argue they already own the tie-breaker. They won the third -- and most critical -- meeting last season, a 23-17 nail-biter at home in the NFC Championship Game. It’s the only time the franchises have ever met in the postseason.

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The 49ers would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs began today. But that status could change in a big way by the end of the day Thursday.

The 49ers (7-4) will wake up Thanksgiving day tied with Seattle (7-4) and Detroit (7-4) for the second-best record among non-division leaders in the NFC. The Seahawks currently have the tie-breaker edge for that second wild-card spot over the Lions, with the 49ers standing third in the pecking order.

A win by the 49ers on Thursday night would make them 8-4, vaulting them ahead of the Seahawks, who would fall to 7-5.

The Lions also play Thursday. If they were to lose at home to Chicago, they also would fall behind the 49ers at 7-5.

The third game Thursday pits NFC East co-leaders Dallas (8-3) and Philadelphia (8-3). The loser of that game would fall to 8-4, tied with San Francisco. But since the 49ers own wins over both the Cowboys and Eagles this season, they would move ahead of Thursday’s loser via a tie-breaker.

So the NFC’s No. 8 team today could be No. 5 when the football world awakes Friday morning.

Any questions why the Thursday night showdown is considered a big game?

--The last time 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick threw a pass against the Seattle Seahawks, it could have sent San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

Instead, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman’s deflection to teammate Malcolm Smith for an interception that sent the 49ers into a nightmarish offseason.

The lowlight? Having to hear Sherman question of intelligence of Kaepernick challenging him with his most important pass of the season.

Kaepernick avoided a war of words with Sherman when asked Monday for his view of the all-pro cornerback.

“I don’t have any,” he responded. “I‘m worried about what we’re doing.”

Will he challenge Sherman again Thursday night?

“I’ll throw to whoever’s open,” Kaepernick promised.

--Harbaugh assured Monday he has more to prepare for Thursday than just the Seahawks.

There’s the little matter of what the family will have for dinner after the game.

”We were watching the Sunday night football game,“ he said of a family gathering in front of the big screen for the Dallas-New York Giants game. ”We were planning on having turkey (for Thanksgiving). But then they showed this piece where they were showing all the turkeys and everything and my son Jack and (daughters) Katie and Addie (said), ‘Look at the turkeys. Look at all the turkeys there.’ And they were getting excited looking at the turkeys.

“And then the next shot was they had loaded the turkeys onto a truck and they were driving them away and the kids were like, ‘Where are they going?’ And we kind of thought maybe we won’t have turnkey this year for Thanksgiving. So, we’re in discussion on that. We’ll have some tofu or something.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 130 -- Colin Kaepernick’s rushing yards in the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game last January. Seattle has given up a total of just 72 yards rushing to quarterbacks this season, with none topping 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Despite the rivalry, Richard Sherman’s interview was awesome. Everything he said was true.” -- 49ers safety Eric Reid, commenting on an impromptu “press conference” conducted by Sherman and Seattle Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin, during which they criticized the NFL for, among other things, Thursday games and beer sponsorships.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Colin Kaepernick won’t have history on his side when the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. He has thrown just three touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions in his career against the Seahawks. Against all other opponents, he has 50 TD’s and 15 picks.

--RB Frank Gore has rushed for 131 and 110 yards in the 49ers’ last two home games against Seattle. The 49ers won both games. Gore has rushed for 1,364 yards in his career against the Seahawks, his highest total against any opponent.

--WR Anquan Boldin is coming off a 137-yard receiving effort in Sunday’s win over Washington. He also had 93-, 94- and 95-yard outings in his previous five games. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have allowed only two wideouts to top 80 yards in their last seven games.

--WR Bruce Ellington is unlikely to return from his ankle injury Thursday against Seattle. The club’s chief punt and kickoff return man has missed the club’s last two games. The 49ers worked out return specialist Trindon Holliday on Monday in hopes of upgrading over Carlos Hyde (kickoff) and Perrish Cox (punt). The club decided against signing Holliday.

--TE Vernon Davis is in a big-time slump, but that hasn’t prevented him from becoming the No. 1 tight end in 49ers history in number of catches. His three receptions Sunday against Washington pushed his career total to 418. Davis hasn’t caught more than three passes in a game since opening day, a game in which he scored his only two touchdowns of the season.

--TE Vance McDonald was limited in practice Tuesday as he attempts to fight off a back injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game against Washington. The 49ers hope to have McDonald on the field for their game Thursday night against Seattle.

--OT Anthony Davis has been unable to shake a concussion suffered Nov. 16 against the New York Giants and is unlikely to play Thursday against Seattle. Davis did not practice Tuesday because he had yet to pass the NFL’s protocol for players who have suffered a concussion. If unable to go, Davis will be replaced by Jonathan Martin.

--NT Glenn Dorsey almost surely will not play Thursday against Seattle. The nose tackle was unable to practice Tuesday because of a forearm injury that also kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Washington Redskins.

--ILB NaVorro Bowman had been projected by some to make his season debut Thursday against Seattle. That won’t happen, as he has yet to practice with the team during his rehabilitation from knee surgery. The 49ers hope to have him participate in team drills next week.

--CB Tramaine Brock appears to have recovered from a toe injury he suffered in Week 2 against Chicago. However, he’s now bothered by a hamstring problem that prevented him from practicing Tuesday. Brock is not expected to play Thursday against Seattle.

GAME PLAN: The 49ers have beaten the Seahawks in their last two matchups in San Francisco by playing conservatively on offense. That same approach has helped the club piece together a three-game winning streak despite being held to 16 and 17 points their last two times out against NFC weaklings New York and Washington.

If they need any convincing that exhausting Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde is the way to go Thursday night, all the 49ers have to do is pop in the tape of their last meeting with the Seahawks. Their final offensive play of that game was a Colin Kaepernick interception that sent Seattle, instead of San Francisco, to the Super Bowl.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--49ers QB Colin Kaepernick vs. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Chances are they’ll never be on the field at the same time, but how they perform while the other guy is watching figures to be critical to Thursday’s outcome. Both times the Seahawks beat the 49ers last season, it was a direct result of Wilson throwing fewer interceptions than Kaepernick.

--49ers WR Anquan Boldin vs. Seahawks CB Richard Sherman.

It was Sherman who preserved the Seahawks’ 23-17 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game last season, tipping away a last-minute pass that led to a game-saving interception. Sherman was assigned to Michael Crabtree most of that game. It’ll be interesting to see if the Seahawks move him this time around over to Boldin, who clearly has surpassed Crabtree as the 49ers’ top wideout this season.

--Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch vs. 49ers ILB Chris Borland.

The 49ers will be without their two standout inside linebackers, NaVorro Bowman and Patrick Willis, on Thursday night. Without them, the Niners have given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opponent in two of their last three games despite the best effort of the rookie Borland, who has been one of the league’s top tacklers over that stretch. This week he’ll have to deal with Lynch, who has two 100-yard games in his last three outings and six touchdowns in his last four games.