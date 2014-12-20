San Francisco 49ers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - San Francisco 49ers - INSIDE SLANT

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald was cut Wednesday when the team received word that the 30-year-old was named by the San Jose Police Department as a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that occurred at his house.

“While this organization has a strong belief in due process and has demonstrated that over time, Ray has demonstrated a pattern of poor decision-making that has led to multiple distractions for this organization and this football team that really can no longer be tolerated,” 49ers general manager Trent Baalke announced at a press conference.

McDonald was questioned following a domestic-dispute incident on the eve of the season in August. The 49ers opted not to suspend or punish their starter in any way that time around, allowing due process to take its course.

Last month, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office determined no charges would be filed.

The alleged victim in the August incident reportedly was McDonald’s fiance. She is not the accuser this time, NBC reported.

According to the report, McDonald’s house was searched late Tuesday night. No charges have been filed.

“Ray and I had multiple conversations since the latest allegations and put together some criteria we felt he needed to do in order to stay in good standing,” Baalke said. “With these latest allegations, it was just one more situation that we just weren’t willing to deal with anymore.”

McDonald had three more non-guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will push through their final two games of the season starting Saturday against the San Diego Chargers, who, unlike the 49ers, are still alive in the playoff chase..

It is the 13th regular-season meeting and the series tied, 6-6.

The Chargers have dominated recent matchups with the 49ers, having won the last three, including 34-7 at San Diego in their most recent head-to-head four seasons ago.

The 49ers haven’t beaten their in-state rival since 2000, but do have a win in their most important meeting with the Chargers -- 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX in Miami in 1995. 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh has lost only one home game to an AFC team in four years.

--49ers coach Jim Harbaugh has one year remaining on a contract that’s scheduled to pay him $5 million next season.

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the University of Michigan would like to give him a huge pay raise.

The Wolverines have offered Harbaugh a six-year, $48 million contract to be their next football coach, according to the report.

The only way Harbaugh could accept the offer would be if he were fired by the 49ers or if he reached a buyout agreement with the club.

With Harbaugh under contract, the 49ers also retain the right to trade him to another NFL club. If that were to occur, he would take his $5 million contract with him.

Harbaugh earned Big Ten Conference Player of the Year honors as the Michigan quarterback in 1986.

--What do you do when your base defense is a 3-4 but you only have one healthy inside linebacker?

49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio faced that predicament in last week’s loss to Seattle and was able to negotiate it smoothly.

That said, he’d just as soon it not happen again Saturday against San Diego.

“That one time in particular, it was pretty unique,” Fangio explained of a situation where one inside linebacker, Chris Borland, was done for the game with an injury and sidekick Michael Wilhoite had to come off the field briefly to deal with a minor ankle problem. “Most everything we do on defense, we have to have two of them (linebackers).”

That being the case, the 49ers went out and signed themselves a new one this week. Veteran Desmond Bishop will be the club’s chief backup to Wilhoite and Nick Moody, who will start in Borland’s spot.

“We just have to do our best to get him acclimated to the system,” Fangio said of Bishop, who played most recently for the Arizona Cardinals. “He’s going to have to do a great job of studying. Obviously, his work day is going to have to be a lot longer than everybody else‘s.”

--The 49ers have more problems than just a shortage of inside linebackers as they prepare to face a strong San Diego team.

Their top two running backs are doubtful, their top two cornerbacks didn’t play last week and one of their starting outside linebackers, Ahmad Brooks, has a thumb injury.

And now defensive end Ray McDonald, released by the club Wednesday amid sexual-assault allegations, must be replaced.

“Great ones adjust, and we’ll try and adjust,” Fangio said.

”It usually happens in droves that way sometimes,“ he continued. ”I’ve been in the NFL a long time. There’s been other years like this. You can’t let it get your dobber down. You just have to keep your focus, keep the blinders on and do the best you can do.

“Our guys that have had to come in and play, we’ve been able to withhold and play pretty decently at times. In that game the other day (against Seattle), we were playing with two corners on several plays that had never been here until just a couple weeks ago. That’s just life in the NFL.”

--The 49ers are learning for the first time under Harbaugh that losing has its benefits. The worse your standing, the easier your schedule the following season.

The club’s three-game losing streak has dropped it into third place in the NFC West. The last-place St. Louis Rams are just one game behind.

The team that finishes last in the NFC West will earn the coveted “last-place schedule.” For the 49ers or Rams, that would mean matching up with Washington (3-11) and Tampa Bay (2-12) in 2015 instead of the New York Giants (5-9) and either Atlanta (5-9), Carolina (5-8-1) or New Orleans (6-8).

If the 49ers lose a fourth straight game Saturday, there’s a good chance they’ll finish the weekend tied with the Rams. St. Louis hosts the Giants on Sunday.

San Francisco’s final game is at home against Arizona. The Rams play at Seattle.

BY THE NUMBERS: 14 -- The number of players the 49ers have placed on the season-ending injured teserve List. Only three teams have more: New York Giants (22), Baltimore (16), Seattle (15).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to have a high standard and we do around here. You have to be able to abide by that.” -- 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, reacting to the termination of teammate Ray McDonald’s contract amid sexual-assault allegations.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--Out: WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)

--Questionable: TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle)

--Probable: DT Ryan Carrethers (elbow), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

--Out: LB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), WR Steve Johnson (knee)

--Questionable: LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), RB Frank Gore (concussion), S Raymond Ventrone (groin), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)

--Probable: CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), T Jonathan Martin (illness), C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back), DE Justin Smith (back)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Frank Gore returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, creating a possibility he will be cleared to play Saturday against San Diego. Gore suffered a concussion in last week’s loss at Seattle and must pass the NFL’s protocol in a short practice week in order to be eligible to face the Chargers. All indications are that Gore will start Saturday.

--RB Carlos Hyde sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury sustained in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. The rookie disclosed Wednesday that it would take a “miracle” in order for him to be ready to face the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.

--WR Michael Crabtree returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after having sat out Wednesday’s workout because of knee soreness. Crabtree is expected to start Saturday against San Diego.

--WR Stevie Johnson has been held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a knee injury. Johnson did not play in Sunday’s loss to Seattle. It’s doubtful he will play Saturday against San Diego.

--C Marcus Martin missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Martin was a full participant at practice Wednesday after having been held out of the loss to Seattle last week because of a knee injury. He is expected to start Saturday against San Diego.

--T Anthony Davis was a part-time participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday as he continues to rehab from a concussion. Davis has yet to be formally cleared to play and thus remains questionable for Saturday’s game against San Diego.

--NT Mike Purcell will be activated off the practice squad to fill the roster spot vacated by the termination of Ray McDonald’s contract, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday. If Purcell plays Saturday against San Diego, it would be his NFL debut.

--DE Tony Jerod-Eddie will start in Ray McDonald’s spot against San Diego, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday. Jerod-Eddie likely will share time with Tank Carradine, who also can play nose tackle.

--DE Tank Carradine is expected to be the 49ers’ first substitute at both defensive end and nose tackle Saturday against San Diego. Carradine recorded his first two career sacks last week in a backup role against Seattle.

--OLB Ahmad Brooks was a part-time participant at practice Thursday as he attempts to prove he can be an asset Saturday against San Diego despite having suffered a dislocated left thumb last week at Seattle. His status for the San Diego game remains uncertain.

--CB Tramaine Brock did not practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a hamstring issue, making him doubtful to return to game action this week against San Diego. Brock had been a part-time participant at practice last week.

--CB Chris Culliver is expected to return to his starting spot Saturday against San Diego after having missed last week’s game at Seattle because of a knee injury. Culliver has returned to practice this week.

--RB Alfonso Smith ran with the first-team offense Wednesday with the team’s top two backs -- Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde -- out with injuries. Smith rushed four times for six yards against Seattle last week after Gore and Hyde left the game.

--RB Phillip Tanner was signed to a contract Wednesday. The four-year NFL veteran probably will be pressed immediately into action Saturday night against San Diego as a backup to Alfonso Smith. The club’s top two backs -- Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde -- are both doubtful for the game with injuries.

--WR Anquan Boldin is the 49ers’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, presented annually to the player who has excelled the most in community service. On the field, Boldin needs 80 receiving yards in the final two games in order to become the first 49er ever to record consecutive 1,000-yard years in his first two seasons with the team.

--TE Garrett Celek was placed on the season-ending Injured Reserve List on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Celek was the 49ers’ backup tight end in their loss at Seattle, replacing injured Vance McDonald. Celek appeared in three games and caught two passes for 53 yards this season.

--TE Xavier Grimble was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad Tuesday. Grimble had been on the 49ers’ practice squad earlier this season.

--DE Ray McDonald had his contract terminated Wednesday after being identified as a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred at his house. McDonald had been signed through the 2017 season.

--ILB Chris Borland is likely out for the season after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s loss to Seattle, 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio disclosed Wednesday. Borland has been the team’s leading tackler since taking over an inside linebacker spot for Patrick Willis.

--ILB Nick Moody is expected to replace injured Chris Borland at one of the inside linebacker positions for Saturday’s game against San Diego. Moody was called for the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Seattle.

--ILB Desmond Bishop signed with the 49ers on Tuesday and practiced with the club on Wednesday in an effort to get up to speed before Saturday’s game against San Diego. Bishop immediately has been listed as the backup to both starting inside linebackers -- Michael Wilhoite and Nick Moody.

--CB Cameron Fuller was added to the 49ers’ practice squad Tuesday. Fuller was undrafted this past off-season after a two-year collegiate career at New Mexico State.

--S Antoine Bethea was the highest finisher among 49ers in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl, placing sixth at his position. Three other 49ers finished 10th -- offensive tackle Joe Staley, inside linebacker Chris Borland and cornerback Perrish Cox -- at their respective positions.

GAME PLAN: The 49ers have struggled offensively in recent weeks, and now it’s likely they’ll be without their top two running backs. So more so than before, the pressure is on the defense to keep San Francisco in the game. Fortunately, this week’s opponent, the San Diego Chargers, has had its own offensive issues in recent weeks. The Chargers totaled just 24 points in home losses to New England and Denver in their last two games, and travel to San Francisco with key performers injured at running back and wide receiver. This week’s winner figures to be the team that helps the other club’s offense the least.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--49ers QB Colin Kaepernick vs. Chargers linebackers.

San Diego held Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to a total of three touchdown passes the past two weeks. But the Chargers will see a completely different style quarterback this week in Kaepernick, who responded to injuries to top 49ers backs Frank Gore and Carlos Hyde last week to rush nine time for 46 yards, his highest total since September. Kaepernick might have to do even more against the Chargers with Gore and Hyde both probably out.

--49ers OLB Aldon Smith vs. Chargers T King Dunlap.

San Diego allows only 2.0 sacks per game, one of the best figures in the league, and held Denver without one last week. That does not bode well for Smith, who has struggled to regain his previous form after serving a nine-game suspension to start this season. The last time Smith recorded a sack -- four games ago against Washington -- coincides with the last time the 49ers won.

--Chargers TE Antonio Gates vs. 49ers secondary. The 49ers found a way to keep Seattle’s Russell Wilson in check in two of their last three games. But their effort in between -- a loss at Oakland -- was disturbing in that they allowed Raiders rookie Derek Carr to enjoy one of his best days against them. The 49ers couldn’t stop Oakland tight end Mychal Rivera that day. The challenge of Gates is much greater.