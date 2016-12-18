Defense steps up late as Ravens hold off Eagles

BALTIMORE -- After Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz scored on a 4-yard run, Baltimore's C.J. Mosley tipped a pass and Jerraud Powers prevented it from getting to Jordan Matthews on the two-point conversion attempt in the final seconds and the Ravens escaped with a 27-26 victory on Sunday.

Baltimore (8-6) can now win the AFC North if it beats the Steelers on Christmas Day and the Bengals in the finale. Philadelphia (5-9) has lost five consecutive games.

A 53-yard pass from Joe Flacco to Mike Wallace put the Ravens in the red zone in the fourth quarter. However, Flacco was intercepted by Jordan Hicks on the next play.

That led to a 29-yard kick by Caleb Sturgis and pulled the Eagles pulled within 27-20 with 2:22 left in the game.

After forcing a three-and-out, Philadelphia got the ball back with 1:39 remaining. A pass interference penalty on Tavon Young gave the Eagles on the 4-yard line and Wentz scored two plays later.

Powers, however, broke up the ensuing pass in the middle of the endzone to provide the win with four seconds left.

The Eagles' Ryan Mathews barreled over Baltimore's vaunted defense, running for 128 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

A 27-yard field goal by Sturgis early in the fourth quarter pulled the Eagles within 20-17. The Ravens responded on the ensuing drive on a 16-yard touchdown run by rookie Kenneth Dixon.

Philadelphia, however, fought back and was a play from winning the game.

Flacco was 16 of 30 for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while Ravens running back Terrance West had 122 total yards (77 rushing, 45 receiving).

After Wentz was intercepted by Zachary Orr on the Philadelphia 36, Flacco capped a five-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Aiken for an early 7-0 lead. The Ravens are tied for the league lead with 16 interceptions.

A 53 field-goal by Justin Tucker later gave Baltimore a 10-3 lead. Tucker tied the Vikings' Blair Walsh (2012) for the NFL record with 10 field goals of 50 yards or more in a season.

A fumble by Flacco on his own 8-yard line allowed the Eagles to take a 11-10 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion by Mathews.

A 45-yard field by Sturgis gave Philadelphia a 14-13 with 1:43 remaining in the half, but Flacco then threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smith with nine seconds left to give Baltimore a 20-14 lead at the break.

NOTES: Eagles OT Allen Barbre (hamstring) was inactive after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) also was out. ... With Ravens CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) inactive, Shareece Wright got the start opposite rookie Tavon Young, who has steadily climbed the depth chart. ... Philadelphia's Kenjon Barner returned kicks with Darren Sproles (concussion) out. ... Ravens R/WR Michael Campanaro, who was activated from the practice squad Wednesday, was the punt returner after the team cut veteran Devin Hester. Campanaro also had a 39-yard run in the first quarter.