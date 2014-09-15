Bears rally to ruin 49ers’ debut at new stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- An injury couldn’t stop Chicago wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Sunday night, but one certainly propelled Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Marshall caught three of quarterback Jay Cutler’s four touchdown passes, and Fuller came off the bench to set up two fourth-quarter scores with interceptions as the Bears rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-20.

The result spoiled the 49ers’ regular-season debut at Levi’s Stadium.

The Bears intercepted San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick three times, then stopped the 49ers on downs at the Chicago 17 with 1:10 to go to record their first win of the season after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opener.

”Jay kept telling us we were still in it,“ said Bears tight end Martellus Bennett, who caught one of Cutler’s touchdown passes. ”He did a great job of controlling the emotions of each player on offense.

“He did a great job with the coaches, worrying about the next drive and not what just happened. When your quarterback does that, then everyone does.”

Cutler completed 23 of 34 passes for 176 yards with no interceptions, helping the Bears bounce back after they fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter.

Coming off a road win over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers (1-1) couldn’t hold on Sunday in front of 70,799 at Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s very disappointing in the sense that knowing the first home game here at the new stadium, all of the events and stuff that was going on and then us needing the win, that’s what we wanted,” 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis said. “It doesn’t feel good.”

Fuller, subbing for Charles Tillman (triceps), intercepted Kaepernick twice in a span of 4:09, setting up the scores that turned a 20-14 deficit into the eventual eight-point margin of victory.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” the eight-year veteran said. “There’s always adversity in this game. Guys had to step up, and I felt we did that tonight.”

Fuller’s first pick came on the 49ers’ first offensive play after Cutler hit Marshall for a 5-yard score with 13:35 to go, cutting the 49ers’ lead to 20-14.

A 20-yard return set up the Bears on the San Francisco 3, from where Cutler found Bennett in the right side of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Fuller struck again six plays later, leaving his man to intercept Kaepernick at the Chicago 40.

This time, an 18-yard return put the Bears in business at the 49ers’ 42. On the second play after a 29-yard Cutler connection to wideout Alshon Jeffery advanced the ball inside the San Francisco 10, Cutler connected with Marshall from 3 yards out for the touchdown.

Robbie Gould’s extra point made it 28-20 with 6:55 to go.

“It is kind of like when you think your girlfriend is about to break up with you, and then she changes her mind,” Bennett said of the turnaround. “That is what it feels like.”

The 49ers, who outgained the Bears 361 yards to 216, drove 63 yards in an effort to tie on their final possession. However, a 2-yard loss on a Kaepernick run and a delay-of-game penalty helped stall the drive. Kaepernick’s last-ditch effort on fourth-and-9 from the 17 fell incomplete at the goal line, intended for wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

“That’s unacceptable. Turnovers and penalties, especially the point in the game where they were made, that’s losing football,” 49ers fullback Bruce Miller said.

Added linebacker Ahmad Brooks, “Turnovers cost us the game. It’s very disappointing. When it’s a new stadium and when the 49ers organization has so much history behind them, we just wanted to come out here and win the game for the team and for the organization.”

Kaepernick went 21-for-34 for 248 yards. He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Crabtree in the first quarter, and running back Frank Gore scored on an 8-yard run in the second.

Kicker Phil Dawson converted 27- and 24-yard field goals to complete San Francisco’s scoring.

“When you’re up like that, you’ve got to go for the kill,” 49ers running back Frank Gore said. “We let them back into the game. We didn’t finish, and they beat us.”

The 49ers committed four turnovers, including a second-quarter fumble by Kaepernick. He carried the ball nine times for a team-leading 66 yards, but he also was sacked four times, including twice by defensive end Willie Young.

“We had guys getting doubled on the inside, which left me no choice but to be one-on-one,” said Young, who was matched up most of the time on 49ers right tackle Jonathan Martin, an injury replacement for regular starter Anthony Davis (hamstring). “It’s my job to win that one-on-one matchup every time I get it.”

The Chicago comeback began with the Bears’ only signs of life in the first half, an 80-yard drive in the final 2:22 of the second quarter that produced their first points.

Marshall got the Bears on the scoreboard with a 17-yard touchdown catch of a Cutler pass with 13 seconds remaining in the half, closing the gap to 17-7.

Dawson provided the only scoring of the third quarter with a 24-yard field goal. However, for the second time in the game, the Bears’ defense stopped the 49ers inside the 10, forcing a field goal that increased the San Francisco lead only to 20-7 with 5:56 left in the third quarter.

NOTES: Five Bears sustained five game-ending injuries in the game, including two starters in the secondary -- RCB Charles Tillman (triceps) and S Chris Conte (shoulder). ... The 49ers lost their top two tight ends, Vernon Davis (ankle) and Vance McDonald (knee). ... San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh failed in his bid to become just the fourth active coach to win his first four home openers. The current coaches who accomplished the feat are John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Smith of the Atlanta Falcons and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. ... Niners offensive tackle Joe Staley made his 100th career start, becoming just the 20th offensive lineman in club history to reach that milestone. ... Bears WR Brandon Marshall and WR Alshon Jeffery both started after they were listed as questionable all week. ... The official game-time temperature on regular-season opening night of Levi’s Stadium was 78 degrees.