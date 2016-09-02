Bears' backups too strong for winless Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Chicago Bears used backups the entire game to end their preseason with a 21-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.

The Bears finished the preseason with a 1-3 mark while the Browns head into the regular season after posting an 0-4 record.

Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson took a different approach than the one used by Bears head coach John Fox. The Browns played poorly in the third preseason game against Tampa Bay, so Jackson played his starters for two series in the first quarter.

Jackson's strategy helped the Browns produce an early 7-3 lead with 22 seconds left in the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell, the Browns starting running back. The lead did not last long.

The Bears moved ahead to stay at 11:53 of the second quarter on a one-yard run by running back Ka'Deem Carey to finish off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with Brian Hoyer at quarterback. Bears starting quarterback Jay Cutler had the night off.

The extra point attempt after Carey's touchdown failed, but the Bears still built a 21-7 highlighted by 16-yard run by rookie Jordan Howard. Robbie Gould kicked field goals of 30, 43 and 27 yards.

The Bears attempted to increase their lead to 28-7 in the fourth quarter, but rookie linebacker Scooby Wright tackled running back Jacquizz Rodgers for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Browns running back Rajion Neal suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and was taken to the locker room on an equipment cart.