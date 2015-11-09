Preview: Bears at Chargers

The struggling Chicago Bears will be without their best and most versatile offensive player when they visit the sliding San Diego Chargers on Monday night in a matchup of a pair of two-win teams. Dual-threat running back Matt Forte is expected to miss the contest with a knee injury sustained in last Sunday’s last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Nobody comes and rescues you,” Chicago coach John Fox said when it comes to replacing key injured players. “You have to make do with what you have,” San Diego knows what that feels like after leading receiver Keenan Allen was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week with a kidney injury suffered in Sunday’s narrow loss at Baltimore. Allen ranked second in the league with 67 receptions for San Diego, which is attempting to halt a four-game losing streak. “I think you’ve got to just keep believing and keep plugging along,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. “As quickly as we’ve lost four in a row, we could win four in a row.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Chargers -4. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-5): Rookie Jeremy Langford, a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan State, rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries after Forte was hurt last week and will likely receive a heavy workload as Chicago tries to keep the ball out of the hands of Rivers. Quarterback Jay Cutler will also be without slot receiver Eddie Royal, but Alshon Jeffrey is healthy after missing four games and has 18 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the past two contests. The Bears allow only 214.3 passing yards per game but rank near the bottom of the league in interceptions (four) and sacks (12).

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-6): Rivers has thrown for more than 300 yards in five consecutive games and is on pace for a 5,500-yard season but San Diego keeps coming up short, losing its past games by a total of 18 points. Rivers has thrown for 13 touchdowns against only three interceptions over the last five contests and the Chargers are averaging a league-high 423.3 total yards, but they are 28th in the league in points allowed (28.4) - one slot above the Bears (28.9). Rookie first-round pick Melvin Gordon has been a disappointment in the ground game, surpassing 54 yards only once.

OVERTIME:

1. Rivers needs three TD passes to tie Hall of Famer Joe Montana (273) for 12th place on the all-time list.

2. Cutler is 11-4 in his last 15 games against AFC opponents.

3. Chargers TE Antonio Gates is tied with Steve Largent for 19th place with 101 career touchdown passes.

PREDICTION: Chargers 27, Bears 26