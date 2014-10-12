Preview: Bears at Falcons

Devin Hester didn’t mince words when asked about his former team earlier in the season and suffice to say that the Atlanta Falcons speedy veteran is casting a keen eye toward Sunday’s visit from the Chicago Bears. “I wasn’t happy the last three, four years in Chicago, because things (weren‘t) going the way I expect,” Hester said shortly after he set the league record with a punt return for a touchdown against Tampa Bay on Sept. 18. “I would always have a great camp, have all the receivers saying and coaches saying I had the best camp out of all the receivers. And once the season (started) off, I‘m not there.”

While Hester (14 receptions, 212 yards, 1 TD) has been more involved in Atlanta’s passing game, the teams do share a few less-than-stellar similarities. Both clubs have dropped two in a row and are coming off squandering double-digit leads last week. The Falcons saw a 10-point advantage in the third quarter evaporate en route to a 30-20 loss to the New York Giants last week while the Bears blew a 21-7 lead in a 31-24 setback to Carolina.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -3.5. O/U: 53.5

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-3): Jay Cutler continued to put both his best and worst foot forward last week as he threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in the first half before tossing two interceptions in the second. The much-scrutinized quarterback will look to get back on track and exploit an Atlanta defense that is ranked 29th overall - and 24th versus the pass. Coach Marc Trestman has publicly stated his desire to see Cutler feed the ball to Brandon Marshall, who has mustered just 11 catches for 117 yards in the last four games while battling an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (2-3): While Marshall and Alshon Jeffery are Chicago’s stud wideouts, Atlanta boasts a rather impressive pair in its own right with Julio Jones (league-leading 40 receptions and 552 yards) and Roddy White. “I don’t watch them at all,” Jones told ESPN.com of the Bears’ duo. “... Everybody’s always comparing me and Roddy to them and a lot of other duos in the league. But I don’t really watch other receivers at all. I just try to focus on my game and trying to get better as a player.” Matt Ryan threw for 316 yards and a touchdown versus the Giants last week and went for 319 in a 30-12 loss to Chicago in the last meeting three years ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chicago RB Matt Forte has yet to record a rushing touchdown this season, but has notched 171 and 166 yards from scrimmage over the last two games.

2. Atlanta better enjoy home cookin’ on Sunday as it won’t play another game at the Georgia Dome until Nov. 23. The Falcons will sandwich a “home” contest versus Detroit in London on Oct. 26 around three road games and a bye week.

3. Falcons WR Harry Douglas is on pace to miss his third straight game with a foot injury, which likely leads to more snaps for Hester.

PREDICTION: Falcons 31, Bears 28