Bears 27, Falcons 13: Matt Forte rushed for a pair of second-half touchdowns and reeled in double-digit receptions for the second straight contest as visiting Chicago snapped a two-game losing skid.

Jay Cutler went 26-of-38 for 381 yards and found a familiar target in Forte, who added 10 catches for 77 yards to the 80 he gained on the ground. Brandon Marshall (six catches, 113 yards) and Alshon Jeffery (five, 136) enjoyed monstrous performances while Josh Morgan added a 3-yard scoring catch for the Bears (3-3), who had been outscored 34-3 in the second half of their previous two games.

Matt Ryan finished 19-of-37 for 271 yards and saw Antone Smith scamper 41 yards for a touchdown on a screen pass in the third quarter for the Falcons (2-4), who have dropped three in a row. Ryan tossed an interception and was sacked four times in the setback while Atlanta’s beleaguered rushing game only mustered 42 yards on 13 carries.

After Atlanta scored the first 10 points of the second half to forge a 13-13 tie, Cutler connected on a 74-yard pass to Jeffery before Forte scored on a 6-yard run off-tackle with 5:06 left in the third quarter. The Bears botched the extra-point attempt, but Forte capped a 15-play, 87-yard drive with a 9-yard score early in the fourth before Cutler hit tight end Martellus Bennett for the two-point conversion.

The teams traded field goals before Cutler connected with Morgan on a crossing route over the middle for a 3-yard touchdown to give Chicago a 10-3 lead with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter. Robbie Gould extended the cushion with his second field goal of the contest, but Smith’s screen pass and Matt Bryant’s 54-yard field goal - his second 50-plus kick of the game - knotted it up midway through the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Signed to a three-year deal in the offseason, Atlanta WR Devin Hester had one catch for 23 yards in his first meeting against his former team. ... Smith has scored a touchdown in four straight games and five of the six this season. ... Forte, Jeffery, Marshall and Bennett combined for the team’s first 12 receiving touchdowns before Morgan found the end zone.