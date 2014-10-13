Cutler, Bears earn win in Atlanta vs. Falcons

ATLANTA -- Jay Cutler brought his ‘A’ game to Atlanta. Chicago’s polarizing quarterback passed for a season-high 381 yards and a touchdown, leading the Bears to a 27-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

Criticized for his inconsistency, Cutler made seemingly every big throw, fitting the ball into tight spots and connecting on multiple deep balls to wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, who each finished with more than 100 yards receiving.

Cutler completed 26 of 38 passes without an interception, helping the Bears (3-3) snap their two-game losing streak.

“It was big, a big momentum swing,” Cutler said. “We came in knowing that we would have to get some chunks (of yards) and just couldn’t dink and dunk all day. I thought the coaches did a great job installing the game plan.”

After the Falcons rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to tie the score 13-13 in the third quarter, Cutler engineered two long scoring drives, capped by Matt Forte touchdown runs. Forte had another productive all-around game, finishing with 80 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving.

Atlanta (2-4) lost three straight and suffered its first loss at home this season.

It didn’t feel like much of a home-field advantage, though. After quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked and then intercepted by Demontre Hurst late in the fourth quarter, the strong contingent of Bears fans at the Georgia Dome made their presence known and waved goodbye to departing Falcons fans.

“There was a lot of noise in the Dome today,” Marshall said of the Bears fans. “I wasn’t surprised. That’s why I always say that I love the city of Chicago.”

Atlanta running back Antone Smith had a 41-yard catch and run in third quarter, and Matt Bryant kicked two field goals.

Ryan completed 18 of 35 passes for 257 yards with an interception and the touchdown to Smith. Falcons wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester didn’t make much of an impact in his first game against his former team.

“We’ve played very inconsistently on defense throughout the entire season, and we haven’t played nearly up to our potential on the offensive side of the football either,” Atlanta coach Mike Smith said. “I don’t think anything is off the table in terms of what we’ve got to get done. These are the guys that we have on our football team. We have to coach them better. They have to play better.”

In what was expected to be a shootout, both offenses started slowly. The Falcons got a 52-yard field goal from Bryant on their first drive but couldn’t find their rhythm on offense the rest of the first half. Atlanta converted just once on five third downs and had 29 yards rushing in the first half.

“We are not playing very efficiently, in terms of completing third downs,” Atlanta coach Mike Smith said. “We were 4-13 on third downs today, and you can’t have that type of percentage.”

The Bears grabbed the lead midway through the second quarter when Cutler found wide receiver Josh Morgan on a short touchdown pass to make it 10-3. The seven-play, 79-yard drive was highlighted by a 47-yard completion to Marshall. Cutler was under intense heat but managed to launch a perfect pass off his back foot to Marshall to set up the score.

Chicago added to the lead on the final drive of the first half with Robbie Gould’s second field goal, a 28-yarder that made it 13-3 at halftime.

Jeffery caught five passes for 136 yards. Marshall had six receptions for 113 yards.

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones was held to season-lows in catches (four) and yards (68), one of the many reasons the Falcons’ offense struggled.

NOTES: Bears starting LBs Lance Briggs (ribs) and Shea McClellin (hand) were inactive. ... Bears starting S Chris Conte suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and did not return. ... The Falcons will not return to the Georgia Dome until Nov. 23 against the Cleveland Browns. Atlanta’s next “home game” will take place in London against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 26. ... Falcons WR Roddy White took a vicious hit from S Ryan Mundy in the second quarter and had to be walked off the field. The refs initially threw the flag but waved it off. White returned to the game during the same series. ... Falcons DE Ra‘Shede Hageman blocked an extra point attempt in the third quarter. ... The Bears are at Miami next week. The Falcons travel to Baltimore.