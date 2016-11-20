Preview: Bears at Giants

Eli Manning may know a thing or two about the arduous path to a Super Bowl, but flamboyant wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. already has the New York Giants competing in the NFL's showcase game this season. While sharing starkly different philosophies off the field, the pair has been making magic on it of late as the Giants vie for their fifth straight victory on Sunday when they host the downtrodden Chicago Bears.

Manning has thrown seven touchdown passes in the last two weeks and 10 during the winning streak for New York, which has its name firmly in the postseason conversation after missing the playoffs in the four seasons since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. The two-time Super Bowl winner, however, isn't looking past a Bears' squad that has made itself comfortable in the cellar of the less-than-stellar NFC North. "It's the NFL, there is no easy games, no such thing as anything guaranteed," Manning said. "You got to show up and play great football or not only will you lose but you will get embarrassed." Embarrassed is a strong word but one that Chicago knows pretty well this season, as it fell for the fourth time in five outings Sunday with a lackluster 36-10 setback to Tampa Bay. Jay Cutler accounted for four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles) and was sacked four times in the loss.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -7.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-7): Chicago's difficult season got even worse this week after wideout Alshon Jeffery was suspended four games for performance-enhancing drugs, with Cutler likely turning to tight end Zach Miller (team-leading 44 receptions) as the focus of the passing game. Jordan Howard recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing performance on Sunday, one shy of the franchise record for a rookie (Beattie Feathers in 1934, Rashaan Salaam in 1995). Linebacker Pernell McPhee promised to get Manning dirty as the Bears are eighth in the league with sacks (24) while the Giants' quarterback has only been dropped 12 times in 350 passing attempts. "I don't care what everybody else did. We (are) gonna sack him. ... I'm gonna make sure of that," McPhee said.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (6-3): The dust barely settled after New York eked out a 21-20 victory over Cincinnati on Monday when Beckham boasted greater heights for his ascending team. "We're really looking forward to Feb. 5 in Houston,” said Beckham, who has been feeling good with six touchdowns in his last five games after being held out of the end zone in his previous four. "That's the goal, obviously. I probably said that the past two or three years since I’ve been in the league. I feel real confident in this team." Veteran Rashad Jennings ran for 87 of his team's 122 yards to help New York's 31st-ranked rushing attack get untracked on Monday, but Chicago's defense (11th-ranked) should provide a tougher test.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York's Robbie Gould, who signed a one-year deal as a replacement for fellow K Josh Brown, will compete against the team with which he spent the previous 11 years of his career.

2. Chicago LB Jerrell Freeman leads the team with 81 tackles and is averaging 11 per game in the last nine on the road.

3. Giants S Landon Collins has four interceptions in his last three games and is the only NFL player with four-plus picks and three-plus sacks.

PREDICTION: Giants 34, Bears 17