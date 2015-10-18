Preview: Bears at Lions

The Chicago Bears are starting to get healthier while the Detroit Lions have looked downright sick en route to maintaining their status as the lone winless club in the NFL. The Bears vie for their third win in a row overall and attempt to snap a four-game skid to the Lions on Sunday when the NFC North rivals square off at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Jay Cutler tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead Chicago to an 18-17 victory over Kansas City last week. The veteran quarterback has thrown for four scores in the last two weeks while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. While Cutler has been more efficient with his throws, Detroit’s Matthew Stafford hasn’t received much help - or time - from his offensive line and has amassed a league-high eight interceptions this season. Three of those picks came last week, earning the former top overall pick a seat on the bench as the Lions dropped a 42-17 decision to Arizona.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -3. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE BEARS (2-3): Pro Bowler Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) has been limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and could return to action for the first time since the season opener. Fellow wideout Eddie Royal (ankle) also practiced on Thursday as he attempted to get back on the field for the first time since the Bears defeated Oakland on Oct. 4. Martellus Bennett continues to be a safe target for Cutler, and the tight end reeled in eight catches for 109 yards in his last meeting with Detroit.

ABOUT THE LIONS (0-5): Wideout Golden Tate caused some friction for the second time this season after he voiced his displeasure with the fans’ negative reaction to Detroit’s performance last week. “I understand where our fan base is coming from as far as their patience with this organization and a lot of people put it in perspective,” Tate told the team’s website. “And I’ll just keep it at that.” The league’s worst ground attack (49 yards per game) hasn’t helped matters, with rookie Ameer Abdullah losing two fumbles to earn a seat on the bench last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Detroit WR Calvin Johnson (32 receptions, 322 yards) has struggled this season, but has five touchdown receptions in his last four meetings with Chicago.

2. Chicago RB Matt Forte grabbed the go-ahead score last week, marking his first touchdown since the season opener versus Green Bay.

3. Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah has recorded three of his NFL high-tying five sacks in the last two weeks.

PREDICTION: Lions 20, Bears 17