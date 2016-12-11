Preview: Bears at Lions

Led by emerging MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, the Detroit Lions eye their fifth straight win when they host Chicago Bears on Sunday. Stafford has thrown 14 touchdown passes against just one interception in his past eight games as the Lions have seized a two-game lead in the NFC North.

The Lions dominated New Orleans 28-13 last week with their improving defense shutting down Drew Brees, the NFL's top passer in the process. Detroit, which is 5-1 at home, could take a stranglehold in the division race with a victory as it seeks to host its first home playoff game in 23 years. The Lions' defense will try to stop Matt Barkley, who helped the Bears snap their three-game losing streak with a 26-6 win over San Francisco last week. Chicago defeated Detroit 17-14 earlier in the season as Brian Hoyer threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns filling in for Jay Cutler at quarterback, but both signal-callers have long been ruled out for the season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Lions -7.5. O/U: 43.5.

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-9): The Bears are 0-6 on the road this season and their passing game has been decimated by injuries. They added Marquess Wilson (groin) to their long list of banged-up receivers last week and have to wait another game until Alshon Jeffrey can return from his suspension for performance enhancing drugs. Barkley notched his first NFL win against the 49ers but he was mostly ineffective, throwing for just 192 yards without a touchdown in the snow. Jordan Howard picked up the slack by gaining 117 and scoring three times as his outstanding rookie season continues.

ABOUT THE LIONS (8-4): Stafford, who is sixth in the league with a 100.5 passer rating, had his worst game of the season against the Bears, throwing two of his five interceptions without a touchdown. Things should be better this time around as Detroit, which had come from behind in the fourth quarter to win all of its games this season before throttling the Saints last week. Running back Theo Riddick, who leads the team with 357 yards on the ground, missed practice time with an ankle injury but expects to play. The Lions re-signed Joique Bell as Dwayne Washington's ankle injury appears to be more serious.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chicago ranks 30th in the league in scoring at 17 points a game and is unsure if cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) will be able to make his season debut this week.

2. Lions K Matt Prater has made all five of his attempts of 50-plus yards this year and is a perfect 25-for-25 in his career on game-winning or game-tying field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime.

3. Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Lions 35, Bears 14