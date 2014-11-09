Preview: Bears at Packers

Perhaps no team needed a bye week more than the Chicago Bears, who will attempt to bounce back from a pair of lopsided defeats and remain in contention in the NFC North race when they visit the archrival Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Chicago has dropped four of five, including a 51-23 beating at New England prior to its bye, to fall into the division cellar. The Bears’ spiral started with a 38-17 home loss to Green Bay on Sept. 28, their seventh loss in the past eight meetings against the Packers.

Green Bay also comes in off a bye, which followed a 44-23 drubbing at New Orleans that brought an end to an impressive four-game winning streak during which it averaged a shade over 36 points. Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-high 418 yards despite suffering a second-half hamstring injury against the Saints, but he practiced fully Wednesday and expects another high-scoring duel with Chicago. “Both teams executed pretty well last time with no punts,” Rodgers said. “They just turned the ball over and we didn‘t.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Packers -7. O/U: 53.5

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-5): Chicago fell behind by 14 points at halftime in a 27-14 loss to Miami on Oct. 19 before getting pulverized by the Patriots - a game in which it trailed 38-7 at the break. Quarterback Jay Cutler has thrown six interceptions and lost three fumbles over the past five games, including a pair of second-half picks that allowed Green Bay to break the game open in Week 4. Running back Matt Forte has accounted for 1,052 yards from scrimmage (562 rushing, 490 receiving) and six touchdowns, but wideouts Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery have combined for 72 catches after amassing 189 last season. The Bears expect linebacker Lance Briggs to return from a three-game absence to help a defense that has been shredded for an average of 32 points during the 1-4 skid.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-3): Rodgers had a streak of 212 passes without an interception halted with a pair against New Orleans - both coming after he hurt his hamstring at the end of a scramble. He had 13 touchdowns in the four-game winning streak, including four in a 302-yard effort against Chicago in the first meeting. Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson each had a pair of scoring passes against the Bears and have combined for 90 catches and 15 touchdowns, but the running game has been spotty with second-year back Eddie Lacy limited to 63 yards or fewer in seven of the eight games. Green Bay could be without both starting guards, but three defensive starters could return the lineup to fortify a unit that was singed for 496 yards and 33 first downs by the Bears.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nelson has 20 catches for 269 yards and two TDs in the past two versus Chicago, which has posted all three wins on the road.

2. Cutler is 1-9 in his career against Green Bay.

3. The Packers are 7-1 coming off a bye week under coach Mike McCarthy.

PREDICTION: Packers 30, Bears 23