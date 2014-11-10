Rodgers throws 6 TDs as Packers steamroll Bears

GREEN BAY -- For Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, about the only thing that wasn’t perfect about his first half against the Chicago Bears was his passer rating.

In a blowout practically unrivaled in this ancient rivalry’s history, the Packers blasted the Bears 55-14 on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

For the second time this season, Rodgers destroyed the Bears’ defense. On Sunday, Rodgers threw for 315 yards and six touchdowns, even while watching the final quarter-and-a-half from the bench. That gave him a two-game total of 10 touchdown passes (vs. only 15 incompletions) and a passer rating of 149.0.

“Well, I can promise you, this is not easy,” Rodgers said. “It’s not easy to do this every week. We put a lot of time in -- we all do -- we prepare to be successful. There’s a high expectation on our players based on the number of checks that we do and the game plan every week (and) to have creative input, but to also make the game plan work. So, it’s tough to go out and execute like that, but that’s what happens when everybody works together and believes in each other.”

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is now 1-10 for his career against the Packers in his career, including 1-9 with Chicago

“Anytime you get down like that, especially against a team you feel good about after a good week of practicing and coming off a bye week and everybody’s energized and enthusiastic, that’s how you have to feel (is disappointed),” Cutler said. “There are a lot of frustrated guys in the locker room right now and frustrated coaches. The only thing we have to do is stick together and keep working and try to get out of this hole and get things back together.”

Receiver Jordy Nelson caught six passes for 152 yards and two long touchdowns, giving him 16 catches for 260 yards and four scores in the two matchups vs. Chicago. Clay Matthews, starting at inside linebacker rather than his usual outside linebacker, sparked a strong performance from a defense that entered the game ranked 32nd against the run, 25th in total defense and 19th in points allowed.

“That was clearly our best football that we played this year,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “I really liked the way the whole week went from start to finish. I thought the way the team came back off of the bye, they were ready to go. You could see it Monday in our work. Our week of preparation, it’s easy to say this after a win like this, but we talked about it this morning as a team, it was to cash in on the way they prepared throughout the week, and we (had) our best football on display tonight. To beat the Chicago Bears the way we did, that’s something that we feel very good about, but it is one win.”

Green Bay (6-3), which has won six in a row following bye weeks, remains a game behind Detroit (7-2) in the NFC North. Chicago (3-6), which has lost three in a row and five of its last six, lost 51-23 to New England in its game prior to the bye.

“It’s like I told our football team at halftime and after the game: We’re not a very good football team right now, obviously,” Bears coach Marc Trestman said. “We’ve descended over the last three weeks and didn’t make any changes or any positives after the bye, and that starts with me.”

Trailing 45-0, the Bears finally got on the board midway through the third quarter on Cutler’s 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandon Marshall, who broke a tackle by cornerback Sam Shields and stretched the ball over the goal line while being dragged down by safety HaHa Clinton-Dix. After Cutler threw a pick-six to cornerback Casey Hayward, Chicago’s Chris Williams returned the kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown to make it 55-14.

The Packers led 42-0 at halftime. At intermission, Rodgers had completed 18 of 24 passes for 315 yards and six touchdowns. That gave him a rating of 156.2 on the NFL’s 158.3 scale. His six touchdowns tied the NFL’s first-half record, set by Oakland’s Daryle Lamonica against Buffalo in 1969. The six touchdowns matched the Packers’ single-game record, set by Matt Flynn vs. Detroit in 2011 and Rodgers vs. Houston in 2012.

The Packers wasted no time taking charge. Green Bay forced a punt on Chicago’s first series and drove 71 yards for the opening touchdown. On fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Packers lined up with three tight ends, and Rodgers hit rarely used Brandon Bostick for the score.

Two plays later, Cutler was intercepted by Micah Hyde, who returned the ball to Chicago’s 23. It appeared former Bears defensive star Julius Peppers, playing outside linebacker for the Packers, got a finger on the ball, which allowed Hyde to get in front of tight end Martellus Bennett. On third-and-1, Rodgers booted right and fired a bullet to tight end Andrew Quarless for the touchdown.

The Packers then knocked out the Bears. On third-and-11, Rodgers hit Nelson for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 21-0. Rodgers then hit Nelson for a 40-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 28-0.

A 53-yard screen pass to Eddie Lacy made it 35-0 and an 18-yard pass to receiver Randall Cobb, who made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch against cornerback Demontre Hurst capped the first-half destruction.

NOTES: WR Randall Cobb’s touchdown catch at the end of the first half extended his streak to six consecutive games with a touchdown, the third-longest streak in franchise history. ... Packers P Tim Masthay punted on the first possession of the second half. He did not punt in the Week 4 game against Chicago and he didn’t punt in the game before the bye against New Orleans, either. ... Green Bay’s only first-half possession that didn’t result in a touchdown ended with LB Lance Briggs’ strip of Cobb at the Bears’ 3 late in the first half. Ryan Mundy recovered for Chicago.