Garoppolo lifts Patriots over Bears

Tom Brady missed his first scheduled preseason start with an injury suffered pregame but replacement Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in the first half to lead the New England Patriots to a 23-22 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady, slated to miss the first four games of the regular season serving his Deflategate suspension, reportedly cut his thumb on a pair of scissors and left Gillette Stadium shortly after.

Garoppolo, the planned starter for the first four regular-season games, replaced Brady for his second straight start and completed 16 of 21 passes, making him 27 of 39 in the first two preseason games -- both wins.

The Bears fell to 0-2.

Garoppolo hit second-year tight end A.J. Derby, who missed last season because of injury, with a 16-yard touchdown pass to cap a second-quarter two-minute drill as the Patriots came back from an 11-0 deficit.

Derby, who caught three passes for 47 yards and made some key blocks and two special teams tackles in his debut, caught six passes for 71 yards on Thursday as he continued to impress.

LaGarrette Blount, bouncing back from a hip injury that shortened his 2015 season before re-signing with the Patriots, ran for 69 yards, including a long of 21, and a touchdown on 11 carries while Stephen Gostkowski kicked three field goals.

Second-year running back Jeremy Langford ran for 55 yards, including a 34-yarder, and the Bears touchdown on eight carries, while Jay Cutler was 8 of 12 for 83 yards and Robbie Gould kicked a pair of 36-yard field goals.

Connor Shaw hit A.J. Daniels with a 22-yard touchdown pass and Darrin Peterson with a two-point conversion on the final plays of the game.