#US NFL
October 6, 2013 / 8:30 PM / in 4 years

Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB D.J. Williams missed Thursday’s practice due to flu-like symptoms. He is expected back in time for Sunday’s game.

CB Sherrick McManis went through limited practice Thursday after a quad injury that kept him out of last week’s game. The key special teams player is showing improvement and could play against New Orleans.

CB Anthony Walters missed practice with a pulled hamstring. He has not practiced this week and his status for Sunday’s game is in doubt. It could mean an opportunity for undrafted rookie free-agent acquisition CB C.J. Wilson to see action on special teams if Walters is unavailable. Also, it would leave the Bears short at safety since Craig Steltz is the only other backup safety.

