Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

--DT Christian Topou was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and DT Nate Collins went on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a torn left anterior cruciate ligament last Sunday. Toupu was with the Bears in training camp and they’re hoping he can help address the problems caused by the season-ending injuries to Collins and Henry Melton.

--CB Charles Tillman is questionable and will be a game-time decision with knee and groin soreness that has bothered him the past four weeks.

--LB Lance Briggs is questionable with foot and hip soreness. He would have been limited in Wednesday’s practice, had there been one. It’s not expected he’ll miss Thursday’s game.

--RB Matt Forte is apparently hoping to make a big comback this week after his last effort netted 55 yards on 12 attempts and four catches for 40 yards. Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer did not mince words Wednesday when describing RB Matt Forte’s effort in last week’s game. “He had one fumble and he had one missed key, so he had a horrible game. But that’s football. It’s an imperfect game played by imperfect people and every week someone gets on the news and says, ‘hey, we had mistakes and that’s what lost the game.’ You have to overcome them.”

--TE Martellus Bennett is questionable for Thursday’s game with knee soreness and would have been limited in practice Wednesday, but no actual practice was held, only a walk-through. Bennett will be a game-time decision, but said he anticipates playing.

--DT Stephen Paea (turf toe) would not have practiced all week for the second straight week, and is questionable for Thursday’s game. Paea did not play last week, although it was suggested by coaches this week that he is in better shape to play heading into this game than last week.

--S Anthony Walters has been ruled out for the game with a hamstring pull. Walters did not play last week, either, and his loss leaves the Bears hoping Michael Ford, Joe Anderson or another young player can step up and fill the void on special teams.

--WR Alshon Jeffery is probable with an ankle injury that would have caused him to practice on a limited basis earlier in the week, but was good enough for h im to go through a full practice on Wednesday.