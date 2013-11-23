FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 24, 2013 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LS Patrick Mannelly was full in practice Friday and is listed as probable to play against St. Louis.

S Craig Steltz (concussion) was listed as questionable Friday after returning to limited practice.

DT Jeremiah Ratliff (groin, tear) has been ruled out against St. Louis and coach Marc Trestman said he is a week or two away. That could put Ratliff’s return in December against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

DE Shea McClellin (hamstring) was full in practice Friday and is listed as probable to play against St. Louis.

CB Isaiah Frey, the Bears’ nickel back, practiced in full Friday despite a hand fracture, and is expected to be available to start Sunday against St. Louis.

DT Stephen Paea (toe) has been ruled out against St. Louis. The Bears will go with waiver wire pickup Landon Cohen at nose.

T Jordan Mills (quad) was full in practice Friday and is listed as probable to play against St. Louis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.