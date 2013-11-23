Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

LS Patrick Mannelly was full in practice Friday and is listed as probable to play against St. Louis.

S Craig Steltz (concussion) was listed as questionable Friday after returning to limited practice.

DT Jeremiah Ratliff (groin, tear) has been ruled out against St. Louis and coach Marc Trestman said he is a week or two away. That could put Ratliff’s return in December against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys.

DE Shea McClellin (hamstring) was full in practice Friday and is listed as probable to play against St. Louis.

CB Isaiah Frey, the Bears’ nickel back, practiced in full Friday despite a hand fracture, and is expected to be available to start Sunday against St. Louis.

DT Stephen Paea (toe) has been ruled out against St. Louis. The Bears will go with waiver wire pickup Landon Cohen at nose.

T Jordan Mills (quad) was full in practice Friday and is listed as probable to play against St. Louis.