#US NFL
November 16, 2014

Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DE Trevor Scott is out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to knee injury.

OL Eben Britton is out following an appendix surgery that he had which kept him out of practice and last week’s game. Without Britton, the Bears turned to rookie Charles Levi Jr. for a sixth offensive lineman in short yardage and when they got with an extra line blocker.

T Eben Britton is out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an illness.

LB Darryl Sharpton (hamstring) was declared out Friday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.

LB Darryl Sharpton is out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
