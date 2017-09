DT Brandon Dunn was signed by the Bears from the practice squad Wednesday (Nov. 26). Dunn joined the Bears this season an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, spending the entire season so far on Chicago’s practice squad.

C/G Brian de la Puente (ankle) was placed on reserve/injured Wednesday (Nov. 26). De la Puente appeared in eight contests with six starts (four at center and two at left guard) for the Bears this season.