Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

K Jay Feely was signed by the Bears Wednesday (Dec. 3). Feely has connected on 329-of-398 field-goal attempts (82.7 percent) over 13 seasons with Atlanta (2001-04), the New York Giants (2005-06), Miami (2007), the New York Jets (2008-09) and Arizona (2010-13). He has also hit 444-of-446 PATs for a total of 1,431 points.

WR/KR Chris Williams was waived/injured by the Bears Wednesday (Dec. 3). Williams appeared in seven games this season, returning 24 kickoffs for 579 yards (24.1 average) with one touchdown.