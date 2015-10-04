Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

QB Jay Cutler is expected to start for the Bears against the Raiders on Sunday, according to the NFL Network.

P Spencer Lanning was signed by the Bears Saturday (Oct. 3). Lanning was with the Browns in training camp and was waived on Aug. 31. Lanning has appeared in 32 games over two seasons (2013-14) with Cleveland, punting 177 times for 7,798 yards (44.1 gross average) with 53 placed inside-the-20, 14 touchbacks, one blocked punt and 652 return yards for a 38.6 net average.

WR Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) is inactive for the Bears against the Raiders, and has not played since Chicago’s season opener.