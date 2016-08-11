FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
August 12, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WR Eddie Royal (concussion) remained sidelined while in the concussion protocol and will not play against Denver.

TE Zach Miller (concussion) remained sidelined while in the concussion protocol and will not play against Denver.

LB Danny Trevathan (knee) is not expected to play against Denver due to an injury suffered Aug. 3. The injury hasn't been characterized as serious.

WR Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis, but it's uncertain if he'll see any playing time in the first preseason game Thursday against Denver at Soldier Field. He hasn't had a full practice since suffering the injury Aug. 3.

