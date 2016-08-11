Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

WR Eddie Royal (concussion) remained sidelined while in the concussion protocol and will not play against Denver.

TE Zach Miller (concussion) remained sidelined while in the concussion protocol and will not play against Denver.

LB Danny Trevathan (knee) is not expected to play against Denver due to an injury suffered Aug. 3. The injury hasn't been characterized as serious.

WR Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis, but it's uncertain if he'll see any playing time in the first preseason game Thursday against Denver at Soldier Field. He hasn't had a full practice since suffering the injury Aug. 3.