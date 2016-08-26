Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

RB Jeremy Langford (foot) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis and said Thursday he plans to play in Saturday's game. He missed four practices due to the left foot, which was injured in the Aug. 19 loss at New England.

WR Eddie Royal (concussion) continued to practice wearing a red jersey, signifying he isn't to have contact. However, he has been running routes in scrimmages. On Wednesday, Royal was running Kansas City plays with the look team against the first-team defense. Marc Mariani and Daniel Braverman took the first-team snaps at slot receiver without Royal on first team.

DE Jonathan Bullard missed practices Monday through Wednesday for personal reasons, then returned Thursday. "Without going into too much detail, I think sometimes things outside of football kind of hold precedent over football," coach John Fox said about his rookie's absence.

OT Kyle Long's status for the season-opener remains unclear due to a shoulder issue. The Chicago Tribune, citing unnamed sources, said it is a labrum issue. The Bears are not confirming this. Coach John Fox wouldn't say whether he thought Long would start the opener. "It doesn't really matter what I think," Fox said. "There are medical people involved and when he's cleared, he'll play."

TE Zach Miller (concussion) continued to play with the first team, but wore a red jersey to signify he isn't to have contact.

RT Bobby Massie (illness) missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices due to illness. A flu bug has gone through the team and affected several players, including cornerback Deiondre' Hall, fullback Darrel Young and cornerback Tracy Porter.