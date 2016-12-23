FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 8 months ago

Chicago Bears - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DB Bryce Callahan (knee) did not practice Thursday after practicing Wednesday on a limited basis. His status is uncertain for Saturday's game.

LB Willie Young (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday after he was unable to practice Wednesday. Young is likely to play Saturday.

G Eric Kush (concussion) did not practice Thursday and is unlikely to play Saturday. He entered the NFL concussion protocol. Kush suffered the injury at Wednesday's practice and team medical personnel discovered it afterward.

QB David Fales (thumb) practiced only on a limited basis Thursday due to thumb soreness suffered after Wednesday's practice.

DB Johnthan Banks (ankle) went through a full practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

CB Tracy Porter (knee) went through a full practice Thursday after practicing Wednesday only on a limited basis. He is likely to play Saturday against Washington.

DE Cornelius Washington (back) practiced Thursday on a limited basis after he was unable to practice on Wednesday.

LB Pernell McPhee (knee) made it through a full practice Thursday after practicing Wednesday only on a limited basis. He is likely to play Saturday against Washington.

