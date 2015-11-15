Preview: Bears at Rams

The St. Louis Rams’ playoff prospects have shot upward since Todd Gurley took over as their starting running back, and they hope the star rookie can help them stay in the postseason race with a win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears, who desperately need a victory to keep alive their playoff hopes, have had a difficult time stopping the run but shut down San Diego’s potent offense last week.

Gurley rushed for at least 128 yards in each of his first four starts and ranks fourth in the league with 664 yards despite being limited to 89 and a touchdown in last week’s 21-18 overtime loss at Minnesota. The Bears have an impressive rookie running back of their own in Jeremy Langford, who racked up 142 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his first start to help Chicago edge the Chargers 22-19 on Monday. The fourth-round pick out of Michigan State could be called upon again with star Matt Forte recovering from a knee injury. Chicago had won four straight in the series before the Rams’ 42-21 home victory in the most recent meeting in 2013.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Rams -7. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-5): Chicago put up a season-high 446 total yards last week as Jay Cutler overcame two early turnovers to pass for 345 yards and two scores. The offense could be short-handed, though, with Forte not expected to return and receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has tied a franchise mark with three consecutive games of at least 100 receiving yards, missing Thursday’s practice after he injured his groin the previous day. The Bears have been tough against the pass all season and rank 24th against the run, but they limited the Chargers to 339 total yards last week - including just 77 on the ground.

ABOUT THE RAMS (4-4): Gurley has injected life into an offense that has sputtered in the passing game with quarterback Nic Foles at the helm, as the team has not had more yards passing than rushing since Week 3. The Rams added veteran receiver Wes Welker on Monday to help make up for losing Stedman Bailey to a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, but if Welker is able to play Sunday, it only will be on a limited basis. St. Louis ranks fifth in total defense and leads the NFC in sacks (27) with defensive end Robert Quinn (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (4.5) leading the way, but Quinn is questionable with a knee injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cutler (139) passed Sid Luckman for the franchise lead in touchdown tosses last week and threw his 12th game-winning TD pass in the fourth quarter since joining the Bears in 2009.

2. Gurley is the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 85 yards in each of his first five starts.

3. Bears TE Martellus Bennett has caught a touchdown pass in each of his two previous games against St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Rams 22, Bears 19