Rams 42, Bears 21
November 24, 2013 / 10:04 PM / 4 years ago

Rams 42, Bears 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rams 42, Bears 21: Rookies Benny Cunningham and Zac Stacy combined for 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns and fellow first-year player Tavon Austin scored on a 65-yard run as host St. Louis survived a rash of injuries to win its second straight.

Kellen Clemens completed 10-of-22 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Rams (5-6), who piled up 258 yards on the ground against the league’s 31st-ranked rushing defense. Stacy ran 12 times for 87 yards and a score before leaving with a head injury at halftime and Cunningham picked up the bulk of his 109 yards in the second half, including nine on a late touchdown.

Josh McCown, making his third start in place of the injured Jay Cutler, was 36-for-47 for 352 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brandon Marshall made 10 catches for 117 yards and a score and Matt Forte rushed for 77 yards for Chicago (6-5), which had 10 penalties - three of which nullified touchdowns - and all three of the game’s turnovers.

McCown’s short scoring strike to Marshall helped the Bears get within 24-14 at the break, but Chicago was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the Rams 1 early in the third quarter and St. Louis responded with a field goal to make it 27-14. Michael Bush plowed in for a 1-yard touchdown with 7:15 left in the game to trim the Bears’ deficit to six before Cunningham scored with 3:05 remaining and a McCown fumble one minute later was brought back 31 yards for the clinching score.

Austin, who had a 98-yard punt return for a touchdown and receiving scores of 81 and 57 yards in the previous game at Indianapolis, took a pitch from Clemens on the third play from scrimmage and raced down the right side to set the tone. A Forte fumble on the very next snap set up Stacy’s 1-yard touchdown run and Clemens found Jared Cook from 6 yards out for a 21-7 lead less than 14 minutes in.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rams also lost LG Chris Williams and CB Trumaine Johnson to head injuries. ... Forte moved past Neal Anderson and into second place on the Bears’ all-time rushing list, still well behind Hall of Famer Walter Payton. ... Austin is the first player in NFL history with a punt return TD of at least 95 yards, a receiving TD of at least 80 yards and a rushing TD of at least 65 yards in the same season.

