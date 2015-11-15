Miller sparks Bears past Rams

ST. LOUIS -- Prior to the fourth quarter on Monday night, it had been four years since Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller scored an NFL touchdown.

A week later, Miller has now become best friends with the end zone.

Catching two scoring passes in the first half Sunday, Miller sparked Chicago’s 37-13 rout of the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome.

After a one-hand grab of a game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass in Monday night’s 22-19 decision at San Diego, Miller provided the play that got the Bears going offensively.

After receiving a short pass in the left flat from quarterback Jay Cutler, Miller broke a weak attempt at tackling by linebacker Akeem Ayers and was off for an 87-yard score that evened the game at 7.

The 31-year old Miller, who prior to this season hadn’t played an NFL game since 2011 with Jacksonville due to injuries, used the scoreboard behind the end zone to help him evade cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

“I was looking up at it to see when I had to cut away from him,” Miller said. “I was tracking him all the way.”

Miller then gave Chicago (4-5) the lead for good with 6:56 left in the half, grabbing Cutler’s 2-yard pass for a 17-10 advantage.

It was part of a huge first half for Cutler, who achieved a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 after going 12-of-15 for 233 yards and three scores.

His touchdown passes might have traveled a combined 20 yards in the air as Miller and running back Jeremy Langford, who lugged a screen pass 83 yards for a score with five minutes left before halftime, did the work. Cutler finished the day 19-of-24 for 258 yards.

“He never ceases to amaze me,” Bears coach John Fox said of Cutler. “It all comes down to execution and he’s doing the job.”

Almost everyone in a Bears uniform did the job in this game. Langford finished with 182 total yards, rushing for 73 and grabbing seven passes for 109 yards, while Miller amassed 107 yards on five receptions.

After allowing an 80-yard touchdown drive to start the game, Chicago’s defense allowed only 205 yards and two field goals for the day’s remainder.

“I feel like this team is building something,” Fox said. “I like the way the guys are going about their business. This was certainly one of our best games all-around.”

The same could not be said for St. Louis (4-5), which followed up a bitter overtime loss at Minnesota last week with arguably its worst performance of the year. Its defense gave up big plays, while the offense sustained just one drive after running back Todd Gurley’s 6-yard scoring run with 12:01 left in the first quarter.

It was a particularly tough day for quarterback Nick Foles, who completed only 17-of-36 passes for 200 yards with an interception before getting hooked on the Rams’ last drive for backup Case Keenum.

“Too many mistakes for all of us,” Foles said. “This is going to test our character.”

Gurley was limited to 45 yards on 12 carries, becoming a non-factor in the second half as the Bears gradually extended their lead until the game became a laugher following Langford’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:55 remaining.

Chicago also got field goals of 35, 37 and 36 yards from placekicker Robbie Gould, while St. Louis kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked field goals of 26 and 38 yards.

Fox, which brought Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos to St. Louis almost a year ago to the day last year and left with a surprising 22-7 loss, was equally stunned at his team’s dominance in this one.

“I know this is a well-coached team and one of the best defenses in the league,” Fox said. “I’ve been on both sides of games like this. But you fear nobody and respect everybody.”

NOTES: St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher was denied his 172nd win for the second time, leaving him in a tie with Joe Gibbs for 14th in NFL history. ... Chicago QB Jay Cutler passed Jon Kitna for 43rd place on the league’s all-time passing yardage list in the first half. ... Rams RT Rob Havenstein (calf) left the game in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.