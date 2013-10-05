Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

It was rare when Chicago Bears special teams units or players came under fire during nine years with former coordinator Dave Toub, but just four games into this season new coordinator Joe DeCamillis is hearing questions about the punter and punt coverage unit.

To many teams, such a problem might be a sideshow. To a team like the Bears -- who thrived and sometimes won games solely because of special teams -- it is a serious problem. And considering they face the New Orleans Saints and dangerous Darren Sproles Sunday, it is an even bigger issue because field position is one of the ways they hope to keep the explosive New Orleans offense bottled up.

Punter Adam Podlesh experienced a disaster in Detroit, with poor punts of 40, 33 and 35 yards. He lacked hang time, as well. One of those led to a game-changing 57-yard Michael Spurlock return.

“It’s more timing than anything else,” DeCamillis said about Podlesh. “I think he just got off on timing, so we’ll keep working at it.”

Nevertheless, the Bears have prepared for the worst. They had six punters in Tuesday, including former Viking Chris Kluwe and two punters who kicked for DeCamillis in Dallas, Brian Moorman and Mat McBriar.

“I mean you bring guys in during the year all the time,” DeCamillis said. “It just one of those things that it happened to be then.”

Podlesh knew the message before it was even delivered.

“They notified me, which I was appreciative of that, just to let me know -- not that it would have changed my thought process on anything,” he said. “I kind of understood after what I put out there on the field in Detroit that I basically said to myself (then) ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if they were going to look at what was out on the market.’ ”

If the message needed to be reinforced, coach Marc Trestman did it.

”We’ve brought people in (to work out) almost every week since we’ve been here,“ he said. ”But I don’t think Adam needs anybody to come in to know that the next week he’s got to punt better.

“We’ve all got to play better.”

The Bears have given up 114 points this year, so their defense isn’t in the same class as in years past. Last year it took seven games before they allowed 114 points.

Linebacker Lance Briggs underscored the gravity of the situation facing the Bears defense this week, and why Podlesh’s punting and special teams coverage will be so critical against the NFL’s second-ranked passing offense Sunday.

“To me it’s kind of disgusting to see 40 points up on the scoreboard regardless of what went on and how it went up there,” he said.

“Defensively, we haven’t prevented a team from scoring fewer than 20 points this year yet, and that’s not like us,” he said referring to the fact that the lowest score against the Bears this year was 21 points (Cincinnati).

They need all the help they can get from special teams, and also from Jay Cutler and the offense.

“We have to fight to keep (New Orleans’ offense) off the field as much as possible,” Bears LT Jermon Bushrod said. “We have to play an all-around balanced game. We have to play together in all three phases, the offense, defense and special teams.”

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 13-12. The Saints haven’t beat the Bears at Soldier Field since 2000. New Orleans won the last matchup, 30-13 in New Orleans in 2011, but lost four straight prior to that.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

--Rookie LB Jonathan Bostic’s big hit on an onside kick in Detroit, and a questionable play by safety Major Wright in Sunday’s game led Lions vice-chairman Bill Ford Jr. to call the Bears “a bunch of thugs.”

The Bears laughed it off and even put their own twist on the “thug” comment.

“We’re far from it,” cornerback Tim Jennings said. “I wish we were.”

After giving up 159 rushing yards to Detroit and 379 yards passing to Pittsburgh, the defense knows there is a need to re-establish its identity for toughness.

“We feel like we need to play better, and that’s our emphasis this week, to get better,” defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said. “We’re never going to be satisfied. If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. It’s a cliche but it’s true.”

--The Bears are hoping their ties to the Saints can help them with Sunday’s game. Offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer was offensive line and coordinator in New Orleans under Sean Payton.

“It’s a lot that he can help us with,” CB Tim Jennings said of Kromer. “We face our offense each and every day at practice. It’s the same style of offense (as New Orleans). ”In practice and what I see on film with the Saints, it’s alike. It’s so much alike.

“So we get our tendencies here in practice. Trust me. that’s what we kind of face. We do competition drills, one on ones, against our ones. And I think that’s going to help us out tremendously for this game on Sunday.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 -- Number of times the Bears have beaten the Saints at Soldier Field with Drew Brees at quarterback without a loss. That includes the NFC title game after the 2006 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got three big guys inside, they’re thick, and they’re very good football players inside, so he’s intent on stopping the run first even with five, even with (Kenny) Vaccaro playing the Sam linebacker position, who has the ability to do that. He’s not saying, ‘Come on, run the ball, we’re going to defend the pass.’ He’s stopping the run first.” -- Coach Marc Trestman on Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan using a 3-3-5 look on defense

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--DE Corey Wootton moved inside to three-technique tackle, DT Nate Collins moved over to nose and NT Stephen Paea moved to three-technique at times against Detroit. The Bears also used newly acquired Landon Cohen there. But the moves all seemed to backfire. They’ll keep on xperimenting to find a way to compensate for losing Henry Melton.

“I feel like, as a unit, especially u p front, we haven’t gelled or clicked together as much as we’d like to,” Wootton pointed out.

--It won’t be out of the question for the Bears to start working middle linebacker D.J. Williams into the nickel package.

“Only time will tell but he can play in the nickel package if we rep’d him in there and we would like to get him in there as well,” Tucker said. “We’ll see how the game plan unfolds but he’s a guy we feel good in the game in base or nickel.”

Williams had been in the nickel in off-season work and at the outset of training camp, but a calf injury cost him all of preseason and led the Bears to use James Anderson in nickel.

--DB Sean Cattouse, a Chicago native, was signed to the practice squad. He played alongside starting free safety Chris Conte at Cal. Running back Harvey Unga was cut.

INJURY IMPACT

--LB D.J. Williams missed Thursday’s practice due to flu-like symptoms. He is expected back in time for Sunday’s game.

--CB Anthony Walters missed practice with a pulled hamstring. He has not practiced this week and his status for Sunday’s game is in doubt. It could mean an opportunity for undrafted rookie free-agent acquisition CB C.J. Wilson to see action on special teams if Walters is unavailable. Also, it would leave the Bears short at safety since Craig Steltz is the only other backup safety.

--CB Sherrick McManis went through limited practice Thursday after a quad injury that kept him out of last week’s game. The key special teams player is showing improvement and could play against New Orleans.

GAME PLAN: The Bears will need to go back to their roots in this game to keep it from becoming the kind of shootout they can’t win, like the one last week against Detroit.

They will need to use Matt Forte extensively in the running game and short passing game. Although New Orleans is unbeaten, the Saints struggled against winless Tampa Bay and the Bucs nearly pulled off the upset by relying on their running game and trying to take advantage of the Saints’ gambling on defense. It resulted in big runs on what should be short plays. Tampa had nine pass completions and ran for 160 yards in the game.

The Bears must go more horizontal with the passing game and get the ball out of Jay Cutler’s hands fast, using a game plan much like they did against Pittsburgh. Ball control is the best way to keep Drew Brees off the field. If the Bears can execute ball control, and play physical defense, the combination on their own natural grass field, outdoors where the Saints aren’t as comfortable, can prove the formula for an upset.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bears DT Nate Collins vs. Saints LG Ben Grubbs -- Collins’ first start last week proved a disaster for the Bears’ defensive front as there were gaping holes for Reggie Bush to exploit in the first half.

Facing another of the league’s most effective passing teams this week, the Bears can’t afford to yield huge chunks of rushing yards or they can expect a total cave-in.

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Grubbs is a little lighter than Rob Sims, the player the 279-pound Collins faced last week. Grubbs was a reserve who stepped in when the Saints lost Carl Nicks in free agency. The Saints have yielded 12 sacks, so there may be opportunities for sacks. Collins goes against an offensive line that employs the same inside-out pass blocking approach that the Bears use, so the Bears should have an idea how to exploit it.

--Bears SS Major Wright vs. Saints TE Jimmy Graham -- Graham leads New Orleans with 27 catches and averages more per catch (17.0) than starting wide receiver Marques Colston. At 6-7, 260, Graham would be too much of a matchup problem for the Bears to put nickel defender Isaiah Frey on him.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Wright, who has two interceptions on the year, is about the best they can manage, but there may be plenty of single-safety coverage. So if Graham goes deep middle, Wright will have help. He’ll need it. Detroit’s tight ends exploited the Bears defense last week and Graham is well equipped to do the same.

--Bears LG Matt Slauson vs. Saints RDE Cameron Jordan -- Jordan leads the Saints with four sacks, although he’s not coming off the edge in their 3-4 defense like he did in the 4-3. Instead, he’s lining up between guard and tackle, like a three-technique, and moving around on the line.

It wouldn’t even be unusual to see him on the left side matched up on Bears RG Kyle Long. But his usual spot has been the other side where speed-wise he’ll have a big edge on Slauson. It’s Jordan’s effectiveness that has been a major reason for the fast start by New Orleans’ defense. Slauson had trouble last week with Nick Fairly and the Bears’ inside-out pass blocking scheme will be severely tested by Jordan and Ryan.