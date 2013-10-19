Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

Another day, another new Chicago Bears defender.

Rookie middle linebacker Jonathan Bostic starts this week for D.J. Williams, who is out for the season, but coach Marc Trestman calls getting young players ready to play merely another role all NFL coaches must endure.

”This is part of the NFL marathon,“ Trestman said. ”These are the day-to-day issues that you have: a new player, a young player, somebody you brought in off the street to try to help your football team, whatever it is.

“There’s two ways to look at it and we just prefer to embrace the opportunity to bring these guys along to help them live their dream and hopefully be a part of our football team that can help us succeed down the road and it’s nothing that 31 other teams aren’t going through right now in some way.”

The Bears have to get Bostic ready because his role will be huge this week going against quarterback Robert Griffin III, running back Robert Morris and the Washington Redskins.

Chicago’s defense has found a way to yield yardage in at least one way each game, but by creating 17 turnovers, second best in the league, they’ve helped keep an inconsistent, improving offense afloat.

The Bears rank 23rd against the pass and only six teams are worse on third down (42.7 percent). Meanwhile, they gave up more than 120 yards rushing to three different opponents.

So stopping a Washington running attack that accounted for 216 yards last week in a 21-16 loss to Dallas, and ranks 10th in rushing, will be the challenge.

About the closest the Bears have come to facing a running quarterback this year is Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, so RG3 will be an added headache for their young middle linebacker.

”He’s one of those guys that can buy time, like a Ben Roethlisberger,“ cornerback Tim Jennings said. ”Of course, he’s looking to run the ball more than Ben, but he’s got guys on all sides that can make plays. He has that triple threat, where he can run and pass. He can make plays.

“You just have to figure out and try to be able to contain him. Take something away from him and make him feel uncomfortable in the pocket.”

The middle of the Bears defense is key against the run, especially the tackles. The Bears are counting on getting defensive tackle Stephen Paea back from a toe injury to fortify their depth.

Regardless, it’s questionable whether this group has the speed it once had when it routinely contained mobile quarterbacks like Michael Vick. And in RG3, even after the knee injury they see the kind of speed potential at the position that gave them fits last year when they got burned by Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick

“You can definitely see him getting back into form watching the Dallas game,” linebacker James Anderson said. “His speed is coming back. He was a great runner before and now he’s getting back to his old form.”

Fighting their way through injuries is one thing. Doing it when your athletically challenged against an opponent with speed to burn is quite another.

SERIES HISTORY: 41st regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 20-19-1. The Bears have lost four straight to Washington and 10 of the last 12 overall, and haven’t won a game in Washington since 2001.

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

--The game will be big for at least two Bears in terms of a reunion. Quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Brandon Marshall face the team coached by the head coach they broke in with, Mike Shanahan.

“I‘m so thankful they gave me an opportunity in Denver, and he (Shanahan) gave me chance after chance,” Marshall said. “Still, to this day we find ourselves at the same golf outings. When I‘m in Denver, sometimes I may even run into him at his restaurants and we get a chance to talk. So he’s definitely someone I think that would be a friend, a mentor, a coach for the rest of my life.”

--Marshall talks a lot, and his matchup against brash Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall promises to be something that would be perfect for an in-game helmet mic.

”You know what, DeAngelo Hall man, he turns it up a notch against bigger receivers,“ Marshall said. ”So I‘m excited for the challenge. He’s a guy that you’ve just got to stay focused and stay in your zone because if you come out of your game, that’s when he starts to win.

“I‘m looking forward to it. It’s one of those games, man, where you’ve got to strap up, put on extra padding because he’s tough. So is big (linebacker London) Fletcher over there.”

--Trestman laughed off the 27th-ranking of Washington’s defense.

“It’s not fair to look at their statistics and say that they’re not a good defense because they are,” he said. “They’ve got some quality players.”

In particular, Trestman noted Washington’s 37.3 percent effectiveness on third down.

“They’re very multiple on third down,” he said. “A lot of different blitzes. They do everything, Jim Haslett does a great job of trying to confuse you on third down with people coming from everywhere, with different fronts.”

--The Bears would like to think they can spring Devin Hester for some big yardage on returns against the Redskins after Dallas’ Dwayne Harris had a touchdown return on a punt and a long kickoff return last week. Washington is last defending punts and 28th in the league at stopping kickoff returns.

”I‘m sure they’re going to be emphasizing that area, and I‘m sure we’ll see a completely different team this week,“ Bears special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said. ”Because I know once you have a game like that, it’s tough on your whole team.

“I imagine there will be a lot of veterans that are trying to get them going in the right direction.”

The Bears haven’t been as effective on special teams as in the past, themselves, and much of it has to do with their injuries moving key special teams players into starting roles. That, in turn, means rookies or less experienced special teams player starting.

“We just need to get some young guys stepping up and we need to play a consistent game,” DeCamillis said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 25 - The total number of yards gained rushing by quarterbacks against the Bears defense in six games.

26 - The number of penalties called against the Bears, tied for fifth lowest total in the league.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s locked in. Jay’s doing an amazing job of not only doing the things he needs to do, but he’s getting everyone lined up. He’s walking us through routes, showing us how he would like it. The trickle-down effect has been good from his leadership.” -- Wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Jay Cutler’s impact as an offensive leader

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Charles Tillman was listed as questionable Friday following limited practice. He was able to practice Thursday on a limited basis, the earliest he’s been able to practice since suffering knee soreness following the Week 2 win over Minnesota. It has led to optimism he’ll be able to play Sunday following his first missed game since 2009.

--TE Martellus Bennett was listed as questionable after taking part in limited practice Friday. Bennett played last week despite his knee soreness.

--DE Julius Peppers returned to practice and was off the injury report Thursday following a Wednesday off. Coach Marc Trestman clarified Peppers’ absence from the practice field on Wednesday, saying that because the Bears last played on Oct. 10 and had last weekend off, they had a rare Monday practice that enabled Peppers to get in three practices. So he gave Peppers a veteran’s day off Wednesday.

--S Anthony Walters went through his second full practice in three weeks following a hamstring injury, and unless he has a setback will be able to participate on special teams and in a backup role on defense.

--S Major Wright, who sat out part of Wednesday’s practice with knee soreness, returned Thursday to a full practice and is expected to play Sunday. He took part in limited practice and is officially probable.

--DT Stephen Paea was listed as probable after taking part in full practice Friday. If he can play, the Bears could use him to get Corey Wootton from three-technique DT to end for some of this game. Paea has turf toe and has missed two straight games.

--LB James Anderson, who had a back injury against the Giants, practiced in full Friday and expects to play against the Redskins.

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Jerry Franklin was elevated from the Bears’ practice squad to the active roster.

--WR Brandon Marshall got a $10,500 fine for wearing his neon green football cleats against the Giants Oct. 10 to raise awareness of Mental Health Awareness Week, but called it worthwhile. He had promised to match whatever amount he was fined and donate it to his charitable organization which benefits mental health groups. Also, he is planning to auction the neon shoes and give the money to mental health organizations.

“We had a group out in California run some numbers for us and, just the coverage and awareness that spread after the game was like $75,000 worth of coverage,” Marshall said. “That’s after the game. Not speaking as far as the four quarters. So it was good. It was successful. I would have done it for $30 grand.”

--DE Tracy Robertson signed with the practice squad as the defensive line shuffling continued. Robertson was with Houston, Detroit, New England and Miami, but has not played in a game. The Bears had an open spot on the practice squad after DT Christian Tupou was elevated to the active roster last week.

GAME PLAN: It’s Cutler’s week to shine against Washington’s porous pass defense. The back-shoulder throw and just about any type of pass to his taller receivers should work. The Redskins are vulnerable to the quicker developing run plays off the outside edge of the tackle, and this has been a strong aspect of Matt Forte’s running this year. It should be a game plan much like against Pittsburgh, running Forte outside and throwing outside to him, and hitting the big gainers to wide receivers.

But no one will confuse Washington’s 3-4 with the Steelers’ 3-4 defense. The Bears should be able to come up with chunks of yardage on first and second down and avoid the strength of Washington’s defense, which is third-down rush and third-down coverage.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Bears LB Jonathan Bostic, in his first NFL start, against Redskins FB Darrel Young -- Bostic, who is 6-feet-1, 246 pounds will be the target in many running plays of Young, the 5-11, 248-pound fullback who usually leads for RB Alfred Morris. How Bostic will perform is anyone’s guess. He showed the ability in preseason and the fourth quarter of the last game to arrive quickly and sometimes make big hits, but other times wind up with the wrong run fit. The wrong run fit against Morris, of if RG III is running the ball in read option can mean a touchdown.

Bears WR Brandon Marshall, who is coming off a nine-catch game, vs. Redskins CB DeAngelo Hall -- Both Redskins corners are 5-10 or shorter, and Marshall, who is 6-4, 229 has a big size edge. Marshall and 6-4 Alshon Jeffery makes this a game in which Cutler could be throwing up back-shoulder passes.

Bears C Roberto Garza vs. Redskins NT Barry Cofield, who has missed only one game in eight seasons -- Garza isn’t the type of blocker who can overpower opponents. He uses his quickness and experience. Cofield is a strong nose tackle, but not a massive, stout hunker-down type at 6-4, 315 pounds. So it’s an assignment Garza could handle. The Bears have traditionally had trouble running up the middle against 3-4 alignments, but usually when it’s an effective, shorter, heavy nose tackle on the center.