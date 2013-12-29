Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

For the Chicago Bears, Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers is all about one quarterback, and his name is not Aaron Rodgers.

While good Chicago defenses traditionally struggled against the starting Packers quarterback for this game -- and this Chicago defense would never be confused with a good defense -- it’s Bears quarterback Jay Cutler who has everything at stake. With a new contract on the line and the Bears needing a win for a playoff berth, Cutler has to prove he can beat a team which has dominated him since he arrived in Chicago in 2009.

In eight starts against Green Bay, Cutler’s teams have won once. He has thrown 16 interceptions to nine touchdowns with a passer rating of 61.5.

“We weren’t as good on offense,” Cutler said of those previous meetings.

Coach Marc Trestman backed up his quarterback -- at least for now. He wanted nothing to do with talking about Cutler future when the playoff future is at hand.

“Every year is independent of the next,” Trestman said. “I don’t know that you can define how it was, how it’s going to be. We’ll know more at 7 o’clock Sunday night, and then you’ve got a little more to work with. But this year is this year.”

It’s not just the Packers. Cutler has won just two of the last nine starts he has made against teams with winning records. If he can’t win big games or beat the Packers, how can the team toss a big contract his way?

Making matters more difficult for Cutler at this time is the fact backup Josh McCown managed to beat Green Bay 27-20 Nov. 4 in Green Bay. It won’t look good if the backup can win a road game over Green Bay and Cutler can’t win a home game over them with a playoff berth at stake.

That game proved the Bears offense under Trestman can score on a Packers defense that has had their number, if it’s run right.

”I think we had good balance against them during the game,“ Trestman said. ”We were able to have some success throwing the ball early, which gave us some good balance. I think it had a residual effect later in the game. We were able to stay on the field, and move the football.

“A lot of that running was done at the end of the game. We certainly did it early, but a lot of it was done at the end of the game as well.”

Matt Forte ran for 125 yards and McCown threw for 272 yards in that contest. The Bears haven’t shown that type of offensive ability against a Dom Capers defense in the past. Even in Cutler’s lone win over the Packers, 20-17 in 2010, the offense scored only 13 points.

Cutler doesn’t believe this is a test of his abilities as much as it is the team‘s.

“It’s going to take all of us to win this game,” he said. “This isn’t a personal game for anybody in that locker room. It’s all of us together.”

Cutler struggled last week against Philadelphia but the entire team did in a 54-11 rout, the worst Bears defeat since 1977 when they lost 47-0 to Houston. They say that’s in the past, and have moved on, but it’s possible it was a confidence shaker.

”We didn’t have to come in here and relive it and watch it over and go through the mistakes,“ Cutler said. ”It was just a clean slate.

“Everyone was on to Green Bay on Monday. There was never any real down time going back over it. So guys moved on very quickly.”

With a defeat, they’ll move on to next year.

Whether Cutler moves on with them remains to be seen.

SERIES HISTORY: 186th regular-season meeting. Chicago leads series, 92-87-6, including a 27-20 victory at Green Bay Nov. 4. There have also been two postseason meetings between the teams, but this is the first regular-season meeting in which they played in the season finale with a division title at stake.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (2)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Matt Forte, Running Back, 2

Brandon Marshall, Wide Receiver, 5

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

CHICAGO BEARS (vs. GB)

Clinches NFC North division with:

1) CHI win or tie

--The Bears signed fullback Tony Fiammetta to a two-year contract extension through the 2015 season, the team announced Saturday.

Fiammetta is completing his first season with the Bears. He has started seven times and appeared in all 15 games. His primary role is blocking for Pro Bowl running back Matt Forte, who has 1,229 rushing yards heading into the Bears’ final regular-season game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

A fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Fiammetta has played for the Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Bears.

In five NFL seasons, Fiammetta has 26 yards rushing on 11 carries and 12 receptions for 130 yards.--The Bears signed kicker Robbie Gould to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the contract were not released, but ProFootballTalk.com reported that it is a four-year, $15 million deal, with $9 million in guaranteed money.

Gould is completing his ninth year with the team and the extension will keep him in a Bears uniform through the 2017 season.

Gould has made 86 percent of his field goal attempts over his nine-year career. That makes him the most accurate kicker in Bears history and ranks third all-time in the NFL.

He has made 89.7 percent of his kicks this year (26-for-29).

--Coach marc Trestman and the coaching staff hardly batted an eyelash at the announcement Aaron Rodgers would play against them Sunday.

”It didn’t surprise us,“ Trestman said. ”If he can play he would. And we prepared for that and that’s no disrespect to the job Matt Flynn has done. They put up 60 points on the board the last two weeks alone, but if Aaron could play we expected him to play. And we’re prepared for that.

“We know that (coach Mike McCarthy) was going to get his team ready to play anyway with whoever was available. He’s proven he can do that year in and year out and with Aaron back, they have a feeling they’ll be at their best. And we’re ready for that, excited about it.”

Rodgers has a 9-3 record as a starter against the Bears, one of the three losses was the game in Green Bay Nov. 4 when he started but left after a series due to the broken left collar bone suffered on a hit by Bears DE Shea McClellin.

--This will be the second time this season the Bears have not had to face Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews due to a thumb injury.

”He is a challenge for any offensive lineman, any tight end blocking in a scheme,“ Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer said. ”You can’t account for his loss if you’re coaching their defense.

“But they are very talented. They’ve been drafting good players for a long time. They’ve built that team from scratch. So we’re expecting a hard-fought battle.”

Added Trestman, “There’s nobody more skilled than Dom Capers at trying to facilitate a defense that can find a way to make up for that kind of talent.”

--Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker has been without four starters much of the season, as well as his starting nickel back, as a result of injuries. Still, the Bears’ defensive decline has raised questions about his job security after only one year on the job.

“I just stay focused on the task at hand and working to teach, motivate and develop, and work with these guys and get them ready for the next outing, and that’s really my main focus,” Tucker said after an inquiry about whether he was concerned about his future with the team.

BY THE NUMBERS: 30 - Number of Chicago Bears touchdown passes this season, a franchise record.

70 - Matt Forte’s reception total, the most ever in the regular season by a Bears back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We won 10 games last year, didn’t get in. We didn’t control our destiny last year so it was different. We needed help; we understood that. This year we win, we’re in, so we’ve just got to do our part.” -- Bears QB Jay Cutler on the team’s playoff hopes.

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Chris Williams was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad and immediately went onto the 53-man roster as DT Christian Tupou was waived. The 5-8, 175-pound Williams entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins out of New Mexico State. After spending time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad that year, he signed with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2010. In 2012, he set a CFL record with six return touchdowns.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Earl Bennett has missed practices this week due to an unspecified family situation. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

--The Bears come into the regular-season finale without a player on the injury report as of Thursday. LB Lance Briggs, who had been out prior to last week due to a shoulder fracture, has gone through full practices since playing in last week’s game and is not considered an injury question.

GAME PLAN:

Defensively, the game plan for Chicago should revolve greatly around getting pressure early on Aaron Rodgers and disguising coverages. They need to keep him from getting into any type of rhythm, instill doubt and uncertainty, and also be physical with him. They can’t sit back in zone and play completely off the line because Green Bay will stuff Eddie Lacy or James Starks down the throat of the league’s worst run defense. It’s more gambling early than they like to do, but if ever they should be able to get away with it against Rodgers, it’s now when he is likely to experience some rust.

One thing the Bears have to do is focus more on stopping passes to backs. Green Bay will do this, but didn’t complete a single pass to backs in the first match-up when Seneca Wallace was at quarterback. Rodgers will be throwing more to backs.

Offensively, the Bears have to attack the 3-4 much as they did in the first game on the ground. They need to get the ball out on the edge quickly to avoid the nearly 1,000 pounds sitting inside from Green Bay’s three defensive linemen. The toss play, the stretch play, counters and even flare passes could get Matt Forte into the open field, and allow the Bears’ large wide receivers to do something they do almost as well as go up and get passes -- block downfield.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Bears WR Brandon Marshall, who needs one TD catch for a career high 12, vs. Packers CB Tramon Williams, who has three interceptions on the year -- Marshall last year found it difficult to get open against Green Bay’s combination coverage, particularly the bracketing or two-man coverage. However, with Josh McCown throwing in the earlier matchup this year Marshall caught seven passes for 107 yards and proved a major factor in the victory. Marshall talks every year about how badly he wants to make the playoffs for the first time. The opportunity is there for him, but he’ll need Cut‘er delivering the ball in time within the offense to beat Williams’ coverage.

--Bears LB Lance Briggs, who last week returned from a seven-week absence due to a shoulder fracture, vs. Packers RB Eddie Lacy -- The Bears didn’t have Briggs in their first game with Green Bay and Lacy burned them for 150 rushing yards. Briggs wasn’t overly impressive last week, struggling with his conditioning a bit. He is the key run stopping linebacker in the Bears defensive scheme, sometimes taking a two-gap responsibility. He’s also the player who lines them up on the field. The tackling by Bears defenders on cutback runs by backs has been atrocious, but Briggs is their best overall tackler. They’ll need him to step up and shut down the power running of Lacy, a power back who is trying to battle through an ankle injury.

--Bears DE Julius Peppers, who has 6.5 sacks, vs. Packers LT David Bakhtiari. Peppers hasn’t had many impact games this year, but one of those he had was the first win over the Packers when he had a sack, an interception, a tackle for loss and two pass deflections. Bakhtiari, a rookie, hasn’t been a bad pass blocker. But at 6-4, 299 it’s understandable how profootballfocus.com could rate him among the league’s worst run-blocking tackles all year long. Peppers usually struggles against the bigger athletic tackles who are impressive physically. However, Bakhtiari’s lack of size makes him an inviting target for an aging defensive end who the Bears need a big game from in their biggest game of the year.