Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

The Chicago Bears will be without a true fullback Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but their specials teams might be improved because of that.

The Bears once again cut fullback Tony Fiammetta on Tuesday and signed free-agent linebacker Darryl Sharpton, who started eight games for Houston last year and is especially good on special teams.

Fiammetta is still struggling with a hamstring injury that was aggravated in Monday’s game against the New York Jets. He was cut two weeks ago, then re-signed when he appeared to be healthy.

This time he left with an injury settlement as his only solace, for now.

”He was the only guy we had,“ quarterback Jay Cutler said, meaning at fullback. ”He was hurt early on, so we didn’t get to use him as much. We’re kind of developing more into a nickel team anyway.

“It’s good to always have one in there just for some of the stuff we had in play. I think with some of the guys we have they’re versatile enough to fill that role -- Dante (Rosario), we can put Marty (Bennett) back there. So we’ve got some guys that can kind of fill it and that’s the direction that we’re going to have to go.”

Sharpton was with Washington earlier this year, but had injury issues with a high ankle sprain.

--When the Bears signed former Minnesota Viking Jared Allen in the offseason while trying to make a three-player upgrade at defensive end, they did it with the idea of improving the pass rush while also becoming more stout against the run.

Allen has produced no sacks in three games, but the Bears have played each contest against teams that rely heavily on the zone read or their running game. They finally figured out how to stop the zone read, although their statistics look rather pedestrian at 26th in the league (144.7 yards a game).

Now Allen gets his chance to reboot in pass rush mode against his favorite prey, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, when the Bears play their first divisional game Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers.

”It’s still about trying to keep them in the pocket, stop the run as much as you can to keep them in the pocket, level the rush and make sure he can’t get outside to extend plays,“ coach Marc Trestman said. ”It really doesn’t change from week to week. But certainly we’re dealing with tremendous experience, tremendous and unique quarterback athleticism with his ability to quickly release the ball, see the field and use the entire field to his liking.

“And then he has very good receivers who are great at catching the ball and making contested catches with people hanging on them.”

While Trestman reduced the game to the simplest terms, there is a colossal difference in reality between staying put on the edge and abandoning the pass rush to stop the zone read run, and keeping heat on Rodgers.

“When you’re playing zone read like that, unfortunately for me, maybe young guys are used to playing it in college, but I‘m used to going forward,” Allen said. “This is a new skill set for me to learn: you know, play sideways and have to react over the top.”

Allen’s strength is working the tackle and either getting to the outside or using his speed at the end of a play to nab a quarterback holding the ball too long while looking down the field.

”Thats how I do it,“ he said. ”I grind off people. When they make mistakes, I’ll figure you out.

“I figure where you’re weak and I’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Allen has sacked Rodgers 15 1/2 times, more than any other quarterback.

He’s not worried about being without a sack so far, after coming up with three quarterback hits last week.

”I felt good about my quality of rushes,“ he said. ”Sometimes I get to the ball, sometimes I don‘t. I‘m not going to panic about it.

“One year I had one (sack) after seven (games) and ended up with 11.”

While the Bears don’t have to worry about Rodgers faking a handoff and running off tackle or around end like the zone or read option quarterbacks they’ve faced, they’ve got a bigger problem. Rodgers will buy time instead of run it. It’s part of the reason Allen has so many sacks against him: He presents the opportunity for big plays by the defense while waiting to make the big play himself.

”He’s another guy he’s got good feet, and he can create more time with his feet,“ linebacker Lance Briggs said. ”You’re not gonna find a quarterback in the league that’s gonna pinpoint a ball better than Aaron Rodgers. He can make any throw in the NFL.

“So that makes it tough. He’s one of those guys that scrambles. Usually when a guy scrambles to his right or his left, their completion percentage goes down. His stays right around the same.”

If they didn’t know it already, the Bears found it out on the play that decided their postseason chances last year. Rodgers escaped former Bear and current Packer Julius Peppers, rolled out to his left and found Randall Cobb for a 48-yard touchdown against blown coverage by safety Chris Conte.

Now a struggling Packers offense comes to Chicago trying to beat a revitalized Bears defense and Allen, but one that is already without cornerback Charles Tillman for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle, and is ravaged by injuries at safety as well.

The goal is simply to keep Rodgers from getting the ball to receivers so they can gain yardage after the catch. It’s something Green Bay has always done well, ranking in the top six each year since 2009. But they’re struggling this year, ranking 20th.

”We need to get better,“ defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said ”We’re always looking to get better (with) yards after contact, yards after catch.

”This team, in particular, does an outstanding job with yards after the catch. They take pride in it. You can see it. Their receivers and the backs, when they catch the ball they’re looking to get yards.

“That’s a big part of trying to contain this offense is limiting the yards after the catch and then yards after contact with the backs.”

Pressure on the quarterback, from Allen or defensive end Willie Young, could make easier, or even make it impossible to get the ball off at all.

”They haven’t really played well or really been working on one chord throughout these first few weeks of the season,“ Bears safety Ryan Mundy said. ”But the one thing that they do have is they have talent.

“It starts at the quarterback position. He’s a very capable guy that you can’t fall asleep on.”

SERIES HISTORY: 187th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 92-88-6. Green Bay has won five of the last six overall and four of the last five in the regular season at Soldier Field.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

--Linebacker Jonathan Bostic already knows this will be his second start at strong side linebacker because coach Marc Trestman ruled Shea McClellin out for the second straight week due to the broken hand he suffered in practice last week.

Bostic dropped a key interception on the final drive, but had 13 tackles in the game after being more of a middle linebacker and weak side linebacker in the past.

“Obviously we’d love him to catch that ball there at the end of the game, but other than that, I thought he took on blocks at the line of scrimmage, at the point (of attack), he fit the run and ran to the ball,” Trestman said. “Really, I thought he played well and used his athleticism and his physicality to really help our football team.”

Bostic last year had been criticized for overrunning his lane of responsibility on run plays, but the coaches saw little of that Sunday.

He could be playing strong side for a while. Trestman labeled McClellin “week to week.”

--After Eddie Lacy ran for 216 yards on 43 carries against them last year, the Bears aren’t willing to buy into the idea that he can be ignored this year because he’s suffering from a sophomore slump after games of 34, 43 and 36 yards this year.

“He’s a big, thicker running back,” Briggs said. “Actually he’s got some pretty good feet for a big guy. So guys like that, you’ve just got to go in. You’ve got to tattoo him and the next guy’s got to come in and do the same.”

--Facing former Bear Julius Peppers will be a strange feeling.

“Julius usually has really big games against his former team,” Briggs said. “I can remember playing against Carolina, the games we played against Carolina and stuff.”

Peppers had an interception to turn one game, and a sack and a half in another game against Carolina while he played with the Bears.

--The Bears rank last in the league in rushing at 64 yards a game, but seem unconcerned for now.

Part of the run blocking problems have had to do with ankle injuries that have forced left guard Matt Slauson and center Roberto Garza out the past two games, and still have them missing practices this week. They’re labeled day to day.

“We played two very unique defenses and run defenses the last couple weeks,” Trestman said.

Actually, the Bears have played three straight stout run defenses in Buffalo, San Francisco and the Jets.

They drew some optimism from their final drive to a field goal when Matt Forte had his best runs of the game.

“We played two very unique defenses and run defenses the last couple weeks,” Trestman said. “It was critically important that we were able to get something out of the running game late to use some of the clock. We were able to do that; we got a couple of inside runs and a perimeter run.”

“It’s not going to come easy,” he added. “But it’s something we’ve got to work at throughout the couple days that we can practice.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 84 - Number of consecutive passes by Jay Cutler without throwing an interception. His last pick was the one on a bootleg that hurt the Bears’ chances to beat Buffalo in the opener.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s overblown. To me, this is 2014. We just gotta go out and win. Gotta go out and win. That’s more important than anything else - we go out and get that W and everybody will be happy.” -- Linebacker Lance Briggs talking about the possibility of getting revenge for last year’s final-drive loss to Green Bay that kept the Bears out of the playoffs

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Questionable: WR Jarrett Boykin (knee, groin), LB Brad Jones (quadricep)

--Probable: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Davon House (knee), LB Clay Matthews (groin), LB Nick Perry (wrist)

Practice Report

CHICAGO BEARS

--Out: C Roberto Garza (ankle), LB Shea McClellin (hand), CB Sherrick McManis (quadricep), DT Jay Ratliff (concussion), G Matt Slauson (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Jared Allen (illness), S Chris Conte (shoulder), WR Brandon Marshall (ankle)

--Probable: S Ryan Mundy (shoulder), DE Trevor Scott (foot)

Practice Report

PLAYER NOTES

--DE Jared Allen missed Wednesday and Thursday practices due to illness and coach Marc Trestman sent him home. He is listed as questionable but is expected top play.

--WR Brandon Marshall is questionable and will be a game-time decision with an ankle injury, as he was last week and the previous week.

--WR Rashad Ross will get another chance to return kicks Sunday against Green Bay after averaging 21 yards on three returns with a long of 24 against the Jets. Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillas said he saw a “burst” from Ross that he hadn’t seen from some of the numerous other players who’ve had opportunities at the spot.

GAME PLAN: Defensively, the Bears need to take the same approach Detroit used against the Packers. Detroit played without blitzing, were stout up front in a four-man line with bigger splits designed to face a spread offense, then played a lot of zone coverage in the secondary. It’s virtually impossible for a defense to handle the Packers passing game man to man except for Seattle. And the Bears are stronger in zone coverage, anyway. They can’t afford to put too much pressure on their safeties because they may not even know who is able to start until game time due to injuries to Conte and Mundy. One thing the Bears’ defense has to be certain of is that they don’t overlook the weakside lead draw that the Packers run to death against them. They’ve used it for years successfully, and with Lacy it is an ideal play to wear down a defense that is spread out already worrying about Rodgers.

Jay Cutler’s biggest concern with the Packers has always been the bracket or two-man coverage they devote to Brandon Marshall. It’s possible the Packers may not do it this time because Marshall made only one catch last week and has been unable to run the deeper routes since his ankle injury in Week 1. It could be Alshon Jeffery who gets the bracket coverage with a safety over the top and a corner trailing. Regardless, the easy way to attack it is with a strong running game working off the edge between the defensive end and strong side linebacker. Running Forte on tosses may not work, but counters and slanting runs can. Throwing short to tight end Martellus Bennett is another method. They may need to use a two-tight end approach with Dante Rosario in as an extra blocker much of the time because of the tendency to blitz of Clay Matthews to blitz. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers also will blitz his nickel back from the slot, and it’s approach he might be able to get away with since the Bears usually combat this by putting a healthy Marshall in the slot. Also look for a Bears offense that has struggled on the ground to run an unbalanced line more with Eben Britton as an extra offensive lineman.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bears CB Tim Jennings, who has two interceptions against Green Bay with Chicago vs. Packers WR Jordy Nelson, who had 10 catches for 161 yards in last year’s regular season-ender to determine the division title.

Nelson can work on both sides but would usually be on Jennings’ side. The Bears had never had a great problem against Nelson like they had with some of the other top Packers receivers -- until the regular season finale last year. He’s had only three games off 84 yards or more against them and two TD catches. At 6-3, he would seem the ideal player to work on the 5-8 Jennings.

--Bears TE Martellus Bennett, who has four TD catches, vs. Packers S Morgan Burnett, who hasn’t had an interception since 2012.

Bennett is in the middle of his annual hot streak. He has 10 TD catches in September throughout his career and four total for every other month. Cutler is finding him with regularity with both wide receivers trying to nurse their way back from injuries, and against Green Bay’s 3-4 Bennett should be a regular target in the flat or in seam routes, and then in the short secondary when the Packers are blitzing backers. Burnett signed a new contract in the offseason and is often walked up to the line of scrimmage to help stop the run, but the danger with the Bears offense has gradually shifted away from the running game and to the receivers. The Packers will need Burnett to blanket Cutler’s security blanket at tight end.

--Bears RB Matt Forte, who is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry vs. Packers defensive front, ranked 30th against the run.

The 3-4 always seems to give Bears blockers fits, but they have to be persistent in their approach against it. There are signs this Packers front is nowhere near as stout up front as in the past. The season-ending preseason injury to B.J. Raji devastated Green Bay’s run defense. It could be an opportunity for the Bears to run more quick-hitters than in the past and balance their offense.