Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

It took only four weeks, but the Chicago Bears are expecting the worst from their home fans Sunday.

On Oct. 12, the Bears were treated to fan support so loud in Atlanta during a 27-13 victory that it coud easily have been confused with a home game for the visiting victors.

The Bears return to Soldier Field on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 19 as they host the Minnesota Vikings and the reaction they’re going to receive from fans is expected to be quite different following back-to-back crushing losses and five defeats in six weeks. The Bears are reeling and the tide of fan anger has been apparent in social media, sports talk radio and elsewhere.

“Win lose or draw we’re Chicago Bears,” linebacker Lance Briggs said. “My concern is not how the fans are going to greet us but my concern is to go out and help us win.”

Having allowed 50 points in back-to-back efforts, the Bears rank last in the league in scoring defense, giving up 30.8 per game.

Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker insists any pressure he’s receiving is less than what he puts on himself.

“I just feel pressure to coach the best that I can,” he said. “That’s the pressure I put on myself. I’ve never been anywhere where there wasn’t pressure to win and there wasn’t pressure to play well.”

The Bears struggled against the run earlier this year, more recently the pass, and have fallen to 26th in the league overall. Finding a way to reverse the trends will only come from within, the bears say.

”There’s no magic formula,“ defensive end Jared Allen said. ”They’re not going to be bring Superman to the door. We can’t go back in time and erase the nine games.

“We’ve got three wins right now - that stinks. But guess what? There’s seven games to play. And anything can happen in this league. You see it all the time.”

It’s unlikely to happen if the Bears pass defense continues to play like the last two games. They’re now allowing opposing quarterbacks an average passer rating of 107. Only the Jets (108.8) are worse.

Tucker pointed to simply executing the game plan. From blown coverages to giving out the wrong defenses and missing tackles, the Bears did just about everything wrong in their last game.

”There are some things that just collectively we need to do better as players and coaches,“ Tucker said. ”That’s part of the deal. When you are not having success everyone has got to take it up a notch and everyone needs to step up and do better.

“Coach better, play better, practice better. Our practice tempo, execution and intensity, all of that has to go up a notch or two or three and that is the approach we take.”

The Bears offense has sunk to minus-five in turnover ratio after Cutler turned it over three times last week. No one in the league has committed more than the 15 turnovers Cutler has made. The Bears have given up 75 points following turnovers and have scored only 49 after taking it away.

“We need him to play well, just like we need everyone else to play well,” coach Marc Trestman said.

Now he’ll face a Vikings defense that has turned up the pressure on quarterbacks.

“They’re hitting every quarterback, they’re getting off blocks, they’ve got great leverage and they’re playing good on the back end,” Trestman said. “So it’s a tremendous challenge for us throwing the football, certainly.”

Trestman acknowledged all of this doesn’t exactly combine for great fan support in the first home game in over a month.

”You know that’s a good question,“ he said. ”We understand the passionate disappointment, for lack of a better way of putting it. We certainly understand that, you know, our job’s to play well for them.

“And we’re focused on playing well.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th meeting. Vikings lead series, 54-49-2. The Bears have won six of the last eight and have won every game at Soldier Field against Minnesota since 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Bears’ offense has struggled in recent weeks, but it might get some help with the return of wide receiver Marquess Wilson.

The Bears announced Friday that Wilson was activated and is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson has yet to play in a game this year after suffering a fractured clavicle during offseason practice.

The Bears cut Santonio Holmes earlier this week, opening up a spot for Wilson, who joins receivers Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall on a Bears offense that needs a third receiver.

Last year, as a rookie, Wilson played in 10 games, including one start, but caught just two passes for 13 yards.

How much of a role Wilson plays in his season debut remains to be seen.

--Jared Allen’s replacement, Everson Griffen, carries nine sacks into the game with the Bears. Allen has 1.5.

Allen takes pride, in small part, with helping Griffen develop.

“I‘m not saying I taught Everson -- Everson’s got physical gifts that are crazy,” Allen said. “But I just love seeing him have success. Being able to work with him and play with him and see guys that I played with have success is awesome.”

“Now I hope he gets dominated this week,” Allen said, laughing. “I hope he doesn’t see the quarterback this week. I‘m proud of those guys -- more power to ‘em.”

--Linebacker Lance Briggs has respect for the Minnesota Vikings’ running backs, but it’s really fullback Jerome Felton he appreciated while watching game film.

”One of the guys that really stands out is their fullback,“ Briggs said. ”Most teams you don’t talk about a team’s fullback, but the guy is pretty aggressive. It kind of reminds me of back in ‘03 and ‘04 when there were a lot of fullbacks and as a Sam (linebacker) all I did was run in and just smash fullbacks or we smashed each other all week long until we couldn’t see in front of ourselves.

“It’s actually kind of nice to watch a fullback go out and finish guys as much as he does. It’s kind of a buildup. As soon as he starts running it’s all right, which guy is he going to take out this play.”

--The 101-yard kick return touchdown by Chris Williams earned him enough respect from coaches that he has been given the first crack at punt return duties now that veteran Santonio Holmes has been waived.

“I think Chris has shown that hopefully he can handle it,” special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillas said. “I think he can. He did a nice job in the game. He had a 14-yard return and also had a fair catch. He just needed to get more catches. He didn’t have enough of them in the preseason. We’ll hopefully get some juice from him and get started.”

DeCamillis was a bit less cheery about the team’s overall special teams performance against Green Bay -- one that included a penalty on the opening kick, a silly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on punt coverage, and a farcical “punt block” in which Danny McCray missed a block so bad that the rush man arrived at the ball before Pat O‘Donnell could even get his foot on it.

”We’ve just got to keep cranking man,“ DeCamillis said. ”I know one thing, I heard people (fans, media) talking about (the team) quitting and all of that stuff. If they had quit, they damn sure wouldn’t have scored that touchdown (by Williams) at the end of the game. I can promise you that.

“I know I ain’t quitting. It’s a tough situation and we’re going to slug our way out of it. That’s what we’re going to try to do every snap we can. That’s what I think those guys are committed to do.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 35 -- Number of pass plays given up by the Bears defense of 20 yards or longer, fifth most in the league.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Teddy’s a winner and he competes at a high level. He does seem to have an element of clutch to him.” -- Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker on Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Questionable: DE Scott Crichton (hip), T Mike Harris (ankle)

--Probable: TE Chase Ford (foot), RB Jerick McKinnon (back), TE Kyle Rudolph (abdomen, groin)

CHICAGO BEARS

--Out: T Eben Britton (illness), DE Trevor Scott (knee), LB Darryl Sharpton (hamstring)

--Doubtful: T Jordan Mills (ribs)

--Questionable: WR Josh Morgan (shoulder)

--Probable: TE Martellus Bennett (ribs), CB Tim Jennings (knee), WR Brandon Marshall (ankle), CB Terrance Mitchell (illness), DE Cornelius Washington (illness)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Martellus Bennett participated in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice due to a rib injury. He is expected to be ready to play Sunday after playing with the injury last week.

--WR Brandon Marshall practiced on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice with a sprained left ankle, and is day to day. He has said he expects to play Sunday.

--CB Tim Jennings went through a full practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice due to knee soreness, and is expected to play Sunday.

--DE Trevor Scott did not practice Thursday due to a knee injury suffered Wednesday. His status is day to day.

--CB Terrance Mitchell missed Thursday’s practice due to illness and is day to day.

--DE Cornelius Washington practiced Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice due to illness. He is expected to be available for Sunday’s game.

--WR Marquess Wilson went through a full practice Wednesday and appears to be headed for his first game action this season following an early preseason collarbone fracture. The Bears cut veteran Santonio Holmes, freeing up the opportunity for Wilson. A shoulder injury that kept receiver Josh Morgan out of Wednesday’s practice also contributes to the likelihood Wilson will play. The Bears get more speed from Wilson, although he’s an unknown. While Cutler had plenty of confidence in him in training camp, the lack of game production or experience is going to take a toll.

--G/T Eben Britton is out following an appendix surgery that he had which kept him out of practice and last week’s game. Without Britton, the Bears turned to rookie Charles Levi Jr. for a sixth offensive lineman in short yardage and when they got with an extra line blocker.

--T Jordan Mills missed Wednesday’s practice with a rib injury. Michael Ola played right tackle for him last week and continues to play at the position with starters.

--LB Darryl Sharpton (hamstring) was declared out Friday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Chicago Bears will need to play conservatively in the passing game against the Minnesota Vikings and a Purple pass rush that has produced 30 sacks. An extra blocker will have to be used in lieu of extra receivers. It will be maximum protect and hope the receivers can get free in routes before the pass rush gets to Jay Cutler. It will be important for Cutler to use his legs better than in recent games, floating around in the pocket and out of it. He also has to protect the ball better while waiting to throw and also has to run on occasion. If the Bears get time, they can win some of the long one-on-one jump ball battles with Minnesota, which has struggled in the secondary at times. Screen passes to wide receivers at the line of scrimmage can also be a way to loosen up the Vikings defense.

The Bears defense has to stay home, but doesn’t have to treat Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater like a typical read-option quarterback. Bridgewater will run it on occasion, but it’s more of a secondary option. The running game is the Vikings’ primary focus and they’ll use it in a traditional style with a real fullback leading the back to the hole and a big line trying to maul the Bears’ defensive front. It will require strong safety Ryan Mundy to be up in the box most of the day and the Bears to stick with strong side linebacker Shea McClellin much of the time.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bears SSLB Shea McClellin, who has had 11 tackles each of the past two games, vs. Vikings FB Jerome Felton, who is lead blocker for backs Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata. McKinnon is the lightning and Asiata the thunder, but neither roll without Felton’s 6-foot, 246-pound frame hunting down linebackers and defensive ends. McClellin has had plenty of tackles the past two weeks as he learns his new position, but having to deal with an effective traditional blocking fullback is something he hasn’t really had to encounter since week 2.

--Bears WR Alshon Jeffery, who has averaged just 10 yards a catch the last three games, vs. Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes, who had four of his pass deflections in one game and doesn’t have an interception. The Bears have to try to get Jeffery downfield matched up in a one-on-one situation, possibly with Rhodes. Jeffery’s impact last year was as a big downfield threat, and that’s been taken away of late. He has a 5-inch edge on Rhodes.

--Bears RB Matt Forte, who has not had a run longer than 19 yards this season, vs. a Vikings defensive front that is 16th against the run. The Bears have to give the Vikings’ pass rush something else to worry about. Forte hasn’t been able to break the long runs, but has been consistent. The offensive line’s shuffling with Brian de la Puente taking over for injured left guard Matt Slauson is a factor in the recent lack of a Bears running attack early in games. More needs to be done to break Forte into the open off the edges.