Chicago Bears - TeamReport

It’s going to take more than coaches’ impassioned halftime pleas or 15-yard touchdown drives for the Chicago Bears to do on Thanksgiving what they failed to do last season -- beat the Detroit Lions.

Essentially, the Bears have chosen one really strange place -- Detroit’s Ford Field -- to try to find consistency on offense and defense as they battle injuries, crowd noise and themselves.

“We’ve got to be able to take care of ourselves first,” coach Marc Trestman said in analyzing the team’s problems.

Detroit is coming off two straight defeats, and the Bears saw how New England beat Detroit All-Pro tackle Ndamukong Suh and the third-ranked defense last week very convincingly. But that required precision and there has been little of that in Chicago’s offense this year.

”Against a team like this you’ve got to get the ball out, you’ve got to get some catch-and-runs,“ quarterback Jay Cutler said. ”You’ve got to break some tackles because you’re not going to be able to consistently push it down 15-20 yards.

“A lot of things are going to be under 12 yards, under five yards, so you’ve got to get some catch-and-runs. That’s where you’re going to get your pushes down the field.”

The Bears have been able to achieve this to some extent on offense when they haven’t been busy making silly mistakes. Running back Matt Forte leads the NFL with 615 yards after the catch, while wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (15th) and tight end Martellus Bennett (20th) are both in the top 20.

Cutler wants to see the pocket moving so Suh and the Lions’ defensive front can’t focus on him. Two weeks ago the Bears did this well in a win over Minnesota. They accomplished it only a handful of times against Tampa Bay.

”You’ve got to move the pocket,“ Cutler said. ”If you’re throwing the ball 40-50 times from 6-7 yards deep, they’re going to get home eventually.

“So we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to kick it out, we’ve got to move the pocket, we’ve got to play-action them, we’ve got to find ways to keep them off balance.”

The only way to achieve all of this for the Bears’ offense is to keep the chains moving forward instead of moving back because of penalties.

The Bears have 18 false-start penalties, nine more than all of last season -- and they still have five games left to pad the total. It hasn’t been any single individual. Tackle Jermon Bushrod and guard Kyle Long have three each and tackle Jordan Mills four, but 10 different players have had the 18 penalties.

Reversing this trend while trying to use a silent count at Ford Field looks difficult if not impossible.

“We have to lock into the snap count and use our silent count and our alternative cadence systems to be able to get it done in the noise anyway,” Trestman said. “We gotta be locked in. It will be critically important. We gotta stay in sequence and not get behind the chains.”

The threat of a long play can loosen up Detroit’s defense, but the Bears have moved incrementally all year rather than in big chunks.

”We’ve gone round and round on that -- we just haven’t taken advantage of the opportunities -- whether they’ve been given to us or not,“ Trestman said. ”We’re going to continue to try and exploit them when we can.

“Teams are playing deep (zone) and we’ve got to find ways to get there and get home with those plays like we did a couple of weeks ago. We were able to do that. We weren’t able to do that last week, obviously, but we’ll continue to try to attack teams and try to give our guys opportunities off the edge and try to be able to make something happen.”

Under normal circumstances, the Bears’ offense could expect help from their own defense. The Lions have inexplicably struggled on offense despite all their weapons, much like the Bears.

However, the Bears will be trying to contain Detroit with several young players in key roles due to injuries, most notably to linebacker Lance Briggs and cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Cornerbacks Demontre Hurst and Al Louis-Jean, linebackers Christian Young and Jonathan Bostic and defensive linemen Stephen Paea, Cornelius Washington and David Bass all have stepped up the past two weeks against lesser competition as the Bears held consecutive opponents to matching season-low point totals.

”You see a number of young guys stepping up and improving,“ defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said. ”That’s a good sign for us. With the young guys, they have to play well now when they get the opportunity, they need to go in and produce because the league doesn’t care how much experience you have or don’t have.

“It’s really a production-based deal.”

Production hasn’t been a word often associated with many Bears this season beyond Forte, who has been the epitome of consistency.

They’ll need to correct this Thursday or find themselves on the brink of elimination from the wild-card chase.

SERIES HISTORY: 169th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series 96-67-5. Detroit has won two straight and also won two of the last three played at Ford Field.

--When Kyle Long lines up against Ndamukong Suh Thursday, sparks could fly considering it’s two very volatile forces colliding. Bears defensive end Willie Young saw Suh daily while with the Lions, and expects that battle to be heated.

“So it’s going to be a very exciting matchup, man,” he said. “It’s going to be that kind of game. I’ll be standing up a lot to watch that one.”

Young said Long’s energy isn’t something well known throughout the league.

“Have you seen this guy (Long) after touchdowns?” Young said. “This is a 300-pound man and he’s in the back of the end zone; that’s like a 60-yard sprint. Wow. It’s never ending. He’s probably somewhere jumping on top of the building with his helmet on, with no shirt on, in the snow. That’s the kind of guy Kyle Long is.”

--Young, leading the Bears with eight sacks after he never had more than three in four years with the Lions, is relishing the chance to get his hands on quarterback Matthew Stafford.

”You practice against this guy all week, day after day when I was in Detroit,“ Young said. ”Obviously the quarterbacks are untouchable. They tell you not to touch the quarterback: ‘You can’t touch the quarterback. That’s too close. Get away from him.’

“Well, fortunately I don’t have to worry about that stuff Thursday. They’ll be a lot of flying around, teeing off on guys and guys taking shots. This is a big game for both of us.”

--Given the short work week to prepare for the Lions, Cutler found playing Detroit right after Tampa Bay to be a plus.

“We don’t have to go from a 4-3, 3-technique, cover-2 to a 3-4 team and completely change everything,” he said. “We’ll have some carryover from the last two games and be able to keep things relatively simple for the guys on the short week.”

--Running back Matt Forte remains third in NFL yards from scrimmage and has had at least 1,400 yards from scrimmage in each of his first seven seasons. It goes hand in hand with his goals as a player.

”Just being a consistent player,“ he cited as his chief aim. ”I don’t want ever to have your play slack. When you play at a high level you always want to continue to show that each and every day whether it’s practice or in the game.

“So I‘m just proud of being able to be consistent out there on the field and be healthy enough to have played in a lot of games and haven’t had to miss many.”

With 196 rushes, it’s possible Forte will wind up over or near his career high of 316 as a rookie. His 289 rushes last year were his second-most.

The bigger workload doesn’t seem to bother him this year.

”If I run 26 carries it’s a good work day, really,“ he said. ”When you get 20-plus it’s how you really start establishing you’re kind of wearing the defense down that way.

“If I have a game where I run the ball 36 times it doesn’t make a difference to me. I’ve had games where I’ve had 30-something touches in a game between running and catching. So, you know, it’s still the same. When you catch the ball you get tackled too.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 3 -- Number of consecutive Bears losses in NFC North road games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully some guys were inspired and it lasts a little longer. I guess time will tell.” -- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler on the halftime talks Marc Trestman and Mel Tucker gave after the team trailed Tampa Bay 10-0.

--T Jordan Mills, who missed Sunday’s game with Tampa Bay due to a rib injury, would have had full participation in practice on Tuesday if the Bears had an actual practice. It’s apparent he’ll at least try to start at right tackle. Offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer said that when Mills returns, Michael Ola would move to left guard and Brian de la Puente would be out of the lineup.

--LB Darryl Sharpton remains day to day with a hamstring injury and would not have practiced Tuesday if the Bears had practiced.

--LB Lance Briggs is day to day with a groin injury and would not have practiced Tuesday if the Bears had practiced. It’s not expected to be a season-ending injury, but is likely to keep him out of Thursday’s game.

--G Brian de la Puente suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game and would not have participated in Tuesday’s practice if the Bears had held one, according to the team.

--DT Jeremiah Ratliff would not have practiced if the Bears held practice Tuesday as a result of knee pain from an injury suffered at the end of Sunday’s game.

--WR Chris Williams continues to miss practices with a hamstring injury. He is day to day.

--CB Kyle Fuller would have missed practice Tuesday due to the knee injury he suffered Sunday. He is day to day and questionable for Thursday’s game.

GAME PLAN: Offensively, the Bears need to render Ndamukong Suh a non-factor by throwing the short timing routes, swinging the ball out to running back Matt Forte or tight end Martellus Bennett as they try to make the short pass become their running game. When they do run, it must take the form of toss plays or counter tosses designed to have Forte already out on the edge when he gets the ball. They’ll find it very difficult to run power-style runs with a tackle and guard pulling. And cutback runs by Forte are unlikely to work well because of the Lions’ defensive line quickness. Throwing short and also throwing screens will test the Lions’ perceived linebacker weakness. Finding Bennett or Brandon Marshall just beyond the linebackers is a possibility, too, because this isn’t a tall, long-armed group as much as it’s speedy and tough.

Defensively, the pass rush has to come from the A-gap against Matthew Stafford. Although he has some decent speed, he isn’t one to run much and his ability to throw on the run is greater stepping forward and running forward to throw than it is moving sideways and throwing like Aaron Rodgers can do. Stafford with pressure in his face, either from blitzes up in the middle of the line or from tackles Stephen Paea and Jeremiah Ratliff, can go a long way toward forcing Stafford to make the big mistake as he is prone to doing on occasion. The Bears can’t afford to risk many exotic blitzes, like a safety or even the corner blitz like they used last week. With Golden Tate and Calvin Johnson attacking upfield, they’ll need the safeties back. It becomes a case where they’ll want to attack with a seven-man front but one that uses stunting tackles or occasional linebacker blitzes in the middle of the field.

--Bears RG Kyle Long vs. Lions DT Ndamukong Suh, who has 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Suh has spent this contract year causing havoc on the line, although it hasn’t always shown up in the stat line. He’s been the most responsible for Detroit’s defense ranking third in the league. Long struggled in their first matchup in Detroit last year, but seemed to find a way to keep Suh at bay in the rematch in Chicago on grass. The Bears tried to shift their blocking formations to keep Gerald McCoy off left guard Brian de la Puente last week after the Bucs’ three-technique beat their reserve left guard. It’s also possible Suh will be facing Michael Ola when he lines up on the right side of the Lions’ formation. Ola has very little guard experience, so whether it’s de la Puente or Ola, the Bears would find it more acceptable if they have Suh lining up on the other side against Long, so expect plenty of strong formations to that side of the field.

--Bears CB Al Louis-Jean, an undrafted rookie free agent, vs. Lions WR Calvin Johnson, who has had 16 catches for 230 yards since returning from injury three games ago. While the Lions’ offense has been silent, Johnson has begun to build momentum and appears due for a big game. He’s had only one TD catch since opening week. Louis-Jean is 6-1, and physically better equipped to handle Johnson than 5-8 Tim Jennings would be. But he’s never started a game and has only played defense in a few games. It appears likely he’ll play due to a knee injury suffered by Kyle Fuller. Expect some double moves by the Lions if Louis-Jean is playing. They’ll try this against Fuller, as well, since he’s a rookie. The Bucs caught Fuller last week for a long TD.

--Bears WR Brandon Marshall vs. Lions nickel CB Cassius Vaughn. Last week the Lions used safety Isa Abdul-Quddus more than Vaughn, but that was because they had to battle New England’s use of tight ends. It will be Vaughn this week and Marshall likely will get pulled into the slot numerous times to try to give Jay Cutler a target in the middle of the zone. Marshall had a drop and a couple penalties last week with only three catches for 32 yards. After four straight games of being targeted 10 times, he was thrown to only five times last week. Marshall’s biggest game yardage-wise last year came against the Lions (139) and he has 341 yards on 25 catches against the Lions as a Bear. At 5-11, 195, Vaughn would be a mismatch in terms of size for Marshall, but the bigger challenge for the Bears is making sure Marshall’s focus is on the game.