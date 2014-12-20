Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

Jay Cutler’s future with the Chicago Bears is not determined beyond this week, coach Marc Trestman claimed Thursday while officially announcing Jimmy Clausen would make his first start since 2010.

Trestman stressed Thursday that his decision to bench the team’s highly-paid quarterback, whose seven-year contract includes a cash value of an NFL-high $22.5 million this season, in favor of Clausen for Sunday’s game with the Detroit Lions was merely an attempt to find a way to win the next football game.

“I think we need a lift at quarterback,” Trestman said. “I think we need a spark.”

Despite great speculation that this is the Bears’ coach’s attempt to show his system can work if implemented properly through Clausen -- a sort of last-ditch effort to save his own job -- Trestman pushed the move into the category of something simple and result-oriented.

A report by Chicago radio station WSCR-AM citing an unidentified source said Bears ownership had decided Monday that Trestman must go, but there has been no official announcement of this.

However, the explanation for Trestman’s move appears deeper than he suggests when it’s considered that in early December he said Cutler would play “as long as he is healthy.”

“I did say that at the time and I’ve changed my mind,” Trestman said. “I definitely said that at the time. I felt like it was ‘as long as Jay was healthy this week,’ but I’ve changed my mind. I think this is in the best interest of the team.”

Cutler had a season-low 55.8 passer rating in Monday night’s 31-15 loss to New Orleans as the Bears fell behind early in a game for the third straight week.

“I mean, it’s very evident we’re not playing as well at the quarterback position,” Trestman said.

When it was suggested to Trestman that he has ulterior motives, particularly a job-saving maneuver, he tried to stamp out this thought.

“I‘m not looking to try to do anything but help our football team win a game,” he said.

The move took Cutler by surprise.

“Shocked, I think, at first,” he said. “And then disappointed. I didn’t see it coming. But I think anytime you lose a lot of games and you don’t play as well as you’d hoped, there’s a chance that that could happen.”

Whether the Bears would be willing to take a huge salary-cap hit and loss of cash for ownership remains to be seen. On Cutler’s end, the contract hasn’t necessarily weighed on him as he has failed in his second year within this offensive system.

”Whether they pay me or don’t pay me, I don’t like being in this situation,“ Cutler said. ”I don’t like having to sit up here and answer these questions about me not being able to play on Sunday.

“I’d rather get paid less and be able to play on Sunday and play at a high level, if that was possible. But it’s not right now. The security of the contract is nice, but I would trade that for reversing our record and playing better football.”

Trestman insisted this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the line in Chicago for Cutler, even if he will be 32 years old next season and hasn’t lived up to expectations.

”That doesn’t mean that Jay’s growth as a quarterback can’t continue and he can’t get to where we think he could be,“ Trestman said. ”Because every quarterback is on their own journey and some people go through these times.

“There’s clearly evidence historically that some players are 30 years old, 31 years old and haven’t reached their potential and when they conclude their year they have. And right now Jay is not at a good point. He’s not playing as well as he could play. I said that starts with me. That’s an accountability issue with all of us as a team and he has not done that and we have not done that and that’s why we made the decision for this moment.”

Neither Trestman nor offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer would give examples of quarterbacks who resurrected their careers after flopping at Cutler’s age, although they insist there have been some.

Cutler would like to think the move will benefit him.

”I think it’s going to serve me going forward,“ he said. ”Hopefully, it’s here. If not, it will somewhere else.

“It’s definitely been different, it’s (a benching) been something I haven’t experienced, like I said earlier. It’s hard to say right now it’s valuable because I don’t really enjoy the situation we’re in right now, but I think later on, whenever you look back on it, it’s going to serve me well.”

Cutler will back up Clausen, who is going against the league’s No. 1 defense in his first start since going 1-9 as a rookie starter for Carolina in 2010.

”That was four years ago, so it’s obviously a little different,“ Clausen said. ”I’ve gained more knowledge since 2010, the last game I started, just being around different guys, different coaches, just being around the game, seeing it from a different perspective on the sidelines.

“I think that’s going to help me on Sunday.”

If it does, it’s possible Trestman could be the beneficiary -- provided Bears management hasn’t already made a final decision on replacing him.

SERIES HISTORY: 170th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 96-68-5. Detroit has won the last three, including 34-17 on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

--I curious note, considering his benching, quarterback Jay Cutler needs two touchdown passes to set the franchise record for most in a season. Erik Kramer holds the mark, with 29 in 1995. Cutler is also 199 yards from setting the season yardage record (3,838) held by Kramer from the same season.

--The Bears’ offensive line is struggling with player loss due to injuries, so the seven sacks allowed against New Orleans probably weren’t a surprise even if they did constitute a season high and match the most they’ve allowed since Oct. 3, 2010, when Jay Cutler and Caleb Hanie were sacked 10 times by the Giants in New York.

“When you don’t protect your quarterback, you make it tough to stay on the field,” center Roberto Garza said.

Ryan Groy started at left guard Monday, and that made it eight starting offensive lines used this year for the Bears. They had the same offensive line start all through last season.

--The effect of losing wide receiver Brandon Marshall was apparent against New Orleans, and the Bears will need to come up with a viable third receiving option. Marquess Wilson caught three passes for 16 yards and a TD, but couldn’t come up with a big gainer. Martellus Bennett and Alshon Jeffery had four catches each.

“We tried to work the other guys into the game plan as much as we could,” Trestman said. “We didn’t do a very good job.”

--Jon Gruden became the latest to join the growing group of those calling for either Jimmy Clausen or David Fales to play quarterback instead of Cutler.

“(Gruden) certainly has a right to his opinion,” Trestman said. “Each and every week we go through our evaluations all the way around and, as I said, Jon’s got a right to his opinion.”

--GM Phil Emery had been silent on the Aaron Kromer situation last week but in Monday’s pregame show on the team’s flagship station, WBBM-AM, he said the decision not to fire Kromer was all Trestman‘s.

“He was aided greatly ... by Jay’s (Cutler) maturity and people like Kyle Long, who stated publicly that, ‘Hey, I wouldn’t be here if people hadn’t forgiven decisions that I had made in the past,'” Emery said, adding that Cutler said basically the same thing “and that at the moment they’re going to have negative implications but we have to move forward and we have to move forward as a team.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 105 -- Points opponents have outscored the Bears by in the second quarter this season, 173-68.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unfortunately, what has been going on these past couple weeks is a microcosm to our whole season. We really have to just jell together and really try to do -- I don’t know -- some ‘Kumbaya’ in the offseason to really get back where we need to be, because this is unacceptable and this is bad.” -- Injured WR Brandon Marshall, on “Inside the NFL.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: DT Nick Fairley (knee)

--Questionable: CB Mohammed Seisay (hamstring)

--Probable: S Don Carey (ankle), WR Calvin Johnson (ankle), DE George Johnson (illness), DT C.J. Mosley (not injury related), LB Ashlee Palmer (quadricep), G Rob Sims (illness)

CHICAGO BEARS

--Out: S Chris Conte (back), K Robbie Gould (right quadricep)

--Questionable: CB Tim Jennings (ankle), G Kyle Long (hip), DT Jay Ratliff (knee), DT Will Sutton (illness)

--Probable: CB Kyle Fuller (hand), LB Shea McClellin (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--K Robbie Gould missed Thursday’s practice with the quad injury that has kept him out of consecutive games.

--WR Alshon Jeffery missed Thursday’s practice but it was non-injury related and he is expected to play Sunday against Detroit.

--CB Tim Jennings missed Thursday’s practice and is day to day with an ankle injury. Al Louis-Jean is his replacement.

--DE Jeremiah Ratliff did not practice Thursday due to knee soreness and is day to day. He had missed consecutive games with the injury, but played against New Orleans Monday.

--DT Will Sutton missed Thursday’s practice due to illness and is day to day.

--S Chris Conte practiced Thursday on a limited basis. His status for Sunday’s game with Detroit is uncertain.

--LB Shea McClellin went through a complete practice Thursday after an ankle injury was a concern.

--CB Kyle Fuller had been suffering from a hand fracture, but it has healed and he would have been a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

GAME PLAN: Offensively, the Bears had generally accepted they could not run on Detroit before the last game, and they didn’t even try to do it. This let the Lions’ linemen pin their ears back and launch themselves at Cutler. The linebackers never had to fear play-action. The only thing that was left for the Bears was throwing short or to the flanks with zero routes. It didn’t work. Throwing the quick passes are fine against a hard-rushing front four like Detroit has, but the Bears can’t abandon the run. Matt Forte should get carries even if they can’t get the offense to work initially, as has been the case for much of the year. They also need to let Ka‘Deem Carey have the ball a few more times early in the game because his downhill style is in contrast to Forte’s and gives Detroit one other problem to face.

Defensively, the silly attempt to stick rookie corner Kyle Fuller on wide receiver Calvin Johnson needs to be halted. Fuller is not Charles Tillman, who could cover Johnson one-on-one effectively. Although Tim Jennings is much shorter and has an ankle injury, the Bears have to play their zone straight, according to the side of the field, but provide more safety help for the side where Johnson lines up. Blitzing the center of the line can be a trick that will force Matt Stafford into a few silly turnovers or to run into sacks off the edge.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bears CB Kyle Fuller vs. Lions WR Calvin Johnson. Johnson had a season-high 11 catches against the Bears last time, and Detroit will no doubt put Megatron on the side where Fuller is when it needs a critical gain. Fuller, who hasn’t had an interception since Week 3, has been schooled in the last few games and seems to have lost his confidence. He can’t let Johnson release off the line because with his deceptive speed for a big man he can be down the field finding open area away from the safeties. Fuller has to vary his coverage at times, force Johnson inside and sometimes to the outside.

--Bears RG Kyle Long vs. Lions DT Ndamukong Suh, who has had sacks in his last two games. Long did a respectable job with Suh last time and the previous game, but Suh still caused havoc and made it possible for teammates to get in Jay Cutler’s face. Long has to use Suh’s quickness against him with leverage. It’s a difficult matchup for Long, who doesn’t have the mauler’s body type and can be beaten by Suh’s tremendous lower-body strength in a bull rush.

--Bears WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Lions CB Rashean Mathis. Jeffery became the Bears’ chief threat in defenses’ eyes last week and still found ways to get open. His height edge isn’t as great on Mathis, and Cutler will need to throw fewer jump balls when Jeffery is matched up on Mathis’ side of the field. Jeffery and all Bears receivers need to be careful not to deflect passes upward against a Lions secondary that thrives on picking off deflections.