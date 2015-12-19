Chicago Bears - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - INSIDE SLANT

Finding meaning individually for the final three games isn’t the challenge for the Chicago Bears.

Rather, finishing the season strong as a team becomes both the goal and a real challenge as they play a road game against the Minnesota Vikings at a time of year when team success hasn’t exactly been a consideration lately.

Even in the few times they’ve been in competition for the playoffs during the past five seasons, December has been hard on the Bears. They’ve lost 16 of their last 20 December games. They’ve lost eight straight in December, and the last time they won a game in December over a team that finished with a winning record was the New York Jets in 2010.

“It’s tough right now,” linebacker Willie Young said. “This time of the year is tough. I think, whether you’re on the winning side for the year or the losing side, physically you feel the same way. So it’s about the mental aspect that you bring to the game that you continue to build on week-in and week-out.”

The difference for this team is the continued thought that they’re building for the future even while playing games in the present.

Also working in their favor, perhaps, is the fact they’re on the road. After losing their sixth in seven games at home, the Bears go back to the road, where they have won three straight and four out of six.

They also bring in an offense that continues to avoid many mistakes.

Although quarterback Jay Cutler takes by far the best passer rating of his career into Sunday’s game with Minnesota at 92.2, he can see it getting even better with continued work.

”It’s not like we’re far away,“ Cutler said. ”We’re right there. There’s been some of the games where we’ve been right there on the cusp and we just have to make some more plays or have a few things go our way.

“A lot of it is self-inflicted and a lot of it is execution. A lot of that is on the players.”

Cutler looks at an offense ranked 17th in the league and 20th in passing, one in which he didn’t have wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in five games, lacked slot receiver Eddie Royal for six games, never had top draft pick Kevin White and for the rest of the year is without tight end Martellus Bennett. He can only wonder what could be.

“Personally I want to continue with the kind of growth that we’ve had in this offense,” Cutler said.

The defense comes into the Vikings game ranked 12th, but has been rendered inept at times against good running attacks. Facing Adrian Peterson for the second time after “limiting” him to 105 yards the first time is chief aim.

Players on the defensive side are saying something similar to Cutler. They see a need for some sort of continuity and more time to be effective, after a season that lacked any of this due to injuries and the rebuilding phase.

”I just think us as a team, having a lot of new guys in,“ cornerback Tracy Porter said. ”I’ve said this before: I think we’ve not done a good job of playing to our own potential, playing to our own standard of football. We’ve done more playing to our competition’s level.

“Once we establish the fact that we have a standard of what we play and a level that we play at and we’re not gonna go down to anyone’s level -- they have to come up to our level -- that’s when we’ll do better at closing out these tight games, winning these close games.”

Even with uncertainty over the return of four or five defensive starters, finishing off with wins is the goal.

”The last thing I want to see is guys giving up, guys walking around with their head down because that’s not the end of it,“ Young said. ”Some will have opportunities to come back next year and get things going a little bit better, a little bit faster, a little bit sooner -- some maybe not.

“But we’ll just see how that stuff works out in the end of it. But the biggest thing right now is guys keeping their heads up, and understanding that we always have a purpose to show up every day to work and find something to get better at.”

A good start would be winning a game in December.

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 56-50-2. The Bears last won in Minnesota in 2011. The home team has won 22 of the last 27 matchups in this series. The last six have been decided by eight points or less.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - NOTES, QUOTES

--Linebacker Willie Young’s insistence that he’s really a defensive end has reached the level of denial, if not being comical. The former 4-3 defensive end won’t even say the word “linebacker,” and referred to it as “the other position.”

“Right, well, whatever,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said, laughing, when told of Young’s attitude.

“He’s the end man on the line of scrimmage and whether you’re in a 4-3, 3-4 or nickel, there’s a ton of carryover.”

Fangio said Young is just trying to have fun with the media, but it seems more.

“He’s doing what we ask him to do. It’s no issue,” Fangio said.

Part of the reason Fangio said there’s little difference for Young is the large amount of nickel defense the Bears play.

“So that’s something he’s always done and we’re playing more nickel than base as a team because that’s what the NFL has come to a little bit,” Fangio said. “So it hadn’t been a great change for him, although there is newness to it in some of the stuff that we do that’s new to him.”

Whether this is all a joke or simply football semantics will be known more in the offseason, when some 4-3 teams come calling with trade talk in quest of a defensive end -- by any other name.

--Although head coach John Fox insisted Monday there would be no wholesale influx of young players in the final games, one who is likely to get a good look is inside linebacker John Timu -- especially after the poor performance by inside linebackers against the Redskins.

The 6-foot, 247-pound undrafted rookie out of Washington had been on the practice squad before being promoted. Last week’s struggles against tight ends have made more playing time at either inside spot a likelihood, although coaches haven’t said he’ll start Sunday.

”We haven’t had him on defense since the preseason,“ Fangio said. ”He had some good games in the preseason.

“If we get him there, we’ll see how he does. It’s always tough to -- this is Game 14 and he hasn’t played since the last preseason game defensively -- but we’ll see how he does if we get him in there.”

Fox thought he saw some ballhawk in Timu during preseason games.

“(Timu) does have good instincts,” Fox said. “He is a powerful guy, and he’s a young player. That’s why we kept him on the football team. I think he’s earned the opportunity in what he’s done on the practice squad and in practice.”

--Kicker Robbie Gould’s slump isn’t to the point where the team has brought in other kickers to audition.

”He knows himself very well,“ special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said. ”He knows his tape. He knows his history. He knows sometimes the things that he’s got to go back to fundamentally. He studies other kickers.

“There’s very few things that he can do more -- and I wouldn’t even know what they were -- than what he’s already done. His ball striking was good. His kickoffs were probably as good as he’s had in terms of what we’re asking him to do: place the ball, hang time, all those things. So like I said, we’re hoping that he works himself out of it and we’re successful the next time out.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 -- Number of consecutive fourth-down plays stopped by the Bears defense

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You look back and say, ‘hey, we finished the final three games 3-0,’ and then that can carry over into training camp, OTAs and then lead on into the regular season.” -- Cornerback Tracy Porter on the need for a strong finish.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Chicago Bears - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CHICAGO BEARS

--Doubtful: CB Bryce Callahan (quadricep)

--Questionable: WR Alshon Jeffery (calf, illness), CB Sherrick McManis (concussion), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), TE Zach Miller (ribs), CB Tracy Porter (ankle), DE Will Sutton (knee)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Out: LB Anthony Barr (groin, hand), DE Scott Crichton (concussion, neck), WR Charles Johnson (ankle), S Harrison Smith (knee, hamstring)

--Questionable: DE Everson Griffen (shoulder), DT Linval Joseph (foot)

--Probable: S Robert Blanton (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (knee), LB Brandon Watts (rib)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Zach Miller (illness) practiced Thursday on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s practice.

--G Matt Slauson won the Good Guy Award, voted on annually and awarded by each individual chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association. The award is given to a player who best displays professionalism, courtesy and respect in dealings with the media. Slauson also won the award in New York in 2011 while with the Jets. Last spring, Slauson was named winner of the Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award, as well. Slauson, who overcame a stuttering problem as a youth, said “The market I came from at the Jets can be a ruthless market. I think the media here has been great.”

--WR Kevin White (shin) will wait until next season to make his debut after the team announced Tuesday he would remain on the physically unable to perform list.

“He’d been away from football for a long time other than a few reps in rookie minicamp in the offseason,” head coach John Fox said, explaining the decision. “He really hadn’t played football since West Virginia.”

Fox got a bit irritated about continued questioning over the White decision.

”Let me just make this clear: Kevin’s done everything in his power to play for us this year,“ Fox said. ”Unfortunately he had an injury. He’s worked very hard in the rehab process. He’s been a guy that’s been very, very consistent in all those things you have to do, whether it’s what time treatment is, how long treatment is.

“He’s worked very, very hard. He’s done everything in his power to get healthy and try to play football this year. It just didn’t work out.”

GAME PLAN

--For one, the Bears need to tear out the wide receiver screen from their playbook. Everyone knows they’ll run it and when it’s coming. But the Vikings defense, in particular, had this diagnosed long before other teams caught on and were all over it in their earlier game. At halftime of that game Cutler had thrown for 72 yards and nine of his completions went for just 51 yards as Minnesota sat all over the shorter catch-and-run routes. The Bears will need to get something mid-range to bring the Vikings away from the line and open up the underneath plays. Attacking first downfield with Alshon Jeffery and then going to Eddie Royal, Zach Miller and the backs is the best approach. They may need to move Cutler around like in the last game to accomplish this. It can eventually open up the running game more against the aggressive run-stuffing Vikings front four and linebacker group.

Defensively, safeties Adrian Amos and Chris Prosinski will be keys as one or even both will need to come downhill in a hurry and break down to tackle better than they have in the past two games. Amos, in particular, has struggled two straight weeks. With Peterson the focus of the Vikings offense, eight in a box is mandatory. The Bears were able to keep quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the pocket passing in their first game, and had Pernell McPhee playing one of his better games then. They’ll need to keep the edges of the rush moving upfield and have an inside push again to stop Bridgewater, who isn’t a bad pocket passer but is more adept throwing off bootleg action or in the open field. It’s going to have to be a stay-at-home approach with an emphasis on being as stout against the run as possible.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Bears ILB Shea McClellin, who has one pass break-up on the year, vs. Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph, who has 22 catches for 239 yards the last four games.

After Jordan Reed did whatever he pleased underneath against the Bears last week, it’s sure to catch the attention of Vikings coaches. Bears inside linebackers have been abysmal covering the underneath passes and seams, whether it’s McClellin, Christian Jones or Jonathan Anderson. Working more in the Bears favor in this one is that the linebackers are not facing the speed threat coming across the middle that Washington presented last week at wide receiver, so they’ll be closer to the line of scrimmage looking for Adrian Peterson. What they really need to fear, then, is Rudolph getting behind them on seam routes. They held him to two catches last game.

--Bears NT Eddie Goldman,who has 4.5 sacks, vs. Vikings C Joe Berger, who has started 13 games this season.

The 33-year-old Berger moved to starting center due to injuries on the Vikings’ line and faces the rookie who has come on for the Bears over the last three games against both the run and pass. Goldman has been a stronger force pushing back the middle on the pass rush and will need to be more of a traditional two-gap line plug in this one with Adrian Peterson’s running the focus of the Bears game plan.

--Bears WR Eddie Royal, who had just one catch returning from knee surgery, vs. Vikings CB Captain Munnerlyn, who has 42 tackles and one interception.

Alshon Jeffery burned the Vikings for a season-high 10 catches last time and Martellus Bennett is gone, so it’s likely they’ll have coverage weighed heavily to whatever side of the field Jeffery lines up on. So it’s Royal’s turn to to produce. Jay Cutler targeted Royal just twice last week. Crossing routes underneath are Royal’s strength and should be something he can exploit, but the question is whether the knee injury that he had earlier in the year will allow him to take a beating.